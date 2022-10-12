Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Aaron Ramsey made his Wales debut against Denmark in 2008

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit says Aaron Ramsey has to adapt as "soon to possible" to life at Nice.

Ramsey joined the French side on a free transfer in August after his contract with Juventus was "mutually terminated".

The 31-year-old had Welshman joined Juve from Arsenal in 2019, but struggled to make an impact in Italy.

"Since he left Arsenal he's had some difficulties in Italy and I hope him the best of luck," Petit said.

"It's not easy when you change clubs so many times so he will need to adapt at soon as possible."

Ramsey won the Serie A title and Coppa Italia in his first two seasons with Juventus, but injuries restricted him to 70 appearances in two and a half seasons.

He spent an unsuccessful second half of last season on loan at Glasgow Rangers and after his release by Juventus was linked with former clubs Cardiff City and Nottingham Forest.

Eventually he joined Nice, the French club owned by Ineos, the chemical company founded by British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Ramsey was among a number of high profile summer recruits including Kasper Schmeichel, Nicolas Pepe and Ross Barkley.

But Nice have had a mixed start to the campaign and are currently 13th in the Ligue 1 table.

"It was quite difficult at the start of the season and they need to win games," Petit added.

"They bought some new players and Aaron Ramsey was one of them.

"They will need a lot of things to turn things around.

"They have a quality team, but he needs to adapt to a new footballing future."