Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 700th club goal as Manchester United beat Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday

Cristiano Ronaldo will not accept the Football Association improper conduct charge for the incident after last season's defeat at Everton, says Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

Ronaldo had until Monday evening to respond to the incident.

The Portugal forward received a police caution after he knocked a mobile phone out of the hands of a young Everton fan as he went down the tunnel.

"We spoke about that," said Ten Hag. "He will not accept it."

In an Instagram post following the defeat at Goodison Park in the Premier League, Ronaldo said it was "never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing".

Ten Hag was speaking before Thursday's Europa League group-stage match with Cypriot club Omonia Nicosia.

He confirmed Anthony Martial, Harry Maguire, Donny van de Beek and Aaron Wan-Bissaka will all miss the game through injury.

United are second in their group, three points behind Real Sociedad.

The runners-up must enter a play-off to reach the last 16, which will be against a team that finishes third in their Champions League group.

"I told the players weeks ago it is important to be number one in the group," said Ten Hag.