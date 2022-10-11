Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

The comment is alleged to have been aimed at Hibs forward Jair Tavares during the Scottish Premiership match

Dundee United have launched an investigation after TV footage picked up an alleged racist comment aimed at Hibernian's Jair Tavares.

The incident occurred as the striker retrieved the ball from the touchline in Tuesday's Scottish Premiership match at Tannadice Park.

United say they are trying to "isolate the area of the stadium where the audio has been picked up".

They add that they also want to "determine the content clearly".

"Initial investigations can confirm only two microphones were active within the stadium for the broadcast and both were situated on our TV gantry within the Jerry Kerr Stand and placed at 45-degree angles," United say in a website statement.

"The footage shown on the broadcast at the time the alleged incident occurred took place on the opposite side of the stadium from where the two microphones were placed."

United add that they have "a zero-tolerance policy towards racism and racists are simply not welcome inside Tannadice Park".

Hibs say they "strongly support" a full investigation and "encourage anyone with information to come forward".

Livingston assistant manager Marvin Bartley, who is an equalities and diversity advisor with the Scottish FA, has urged the governing body and the Scottish Professional Football League to take action.

"Look in the mirror and imagine the person looking back at you isn't accepted by some because of the colour of your skin," he said on Twitter as he shared a video of the incident.