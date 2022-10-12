Mark Clattenburg (centre) retired in 2017 and now heads Egypt's referees

Former top referee Mark Clattenburg says Scottish football should prepare itself for initial "inconsistencies" after the introduction of VAR.

But the 47-year-old Englishman is still "all for it" as he believes it improves decision making from officials.

VAR looks likely to be introduced in Scotland ahead of schedule this month.

"I believe that it's helped the game," Clattenburg told BBC Scotland. "It's like a police car on the top of a bridge on a motorway. You slow down."

He told the Sacked In The Morning podcast that it had altered player behaviour positively at set-pieces.

"I think players now at corner kicks and free-kicks are less likely to pull because they don't want to get penalised," Clattenburg said.

"So I think we are seeing more goals from attacking free-kicks and corners than we've ever seen, because, for me, many years ago there was too much holding in the penalty area. The referee didn't have the bottle to give a penalty. It was easier to give the defence a free-kick, rightly or wrongly."

Clattenburg stresses that VAR will not prevent players, coaches, journalists and the public disagreeing about refereeing decisions.

"So we still have this debate about what's a penalty and what isn't, what's a clear and obvious error from the referee," he said. "All these elements create inconsistency and, while we've got inconsistency, VAR will never be accepted.

"I think more and more we accept that it should just be used for the big decisions, big mistakes.

"But we're now talking about a small shirt pull that hasn't been detected in the penalty area, VAR should interfere, and you'll have this in Scotland. What is given one week, sometimes isn't given the next and I think it creates a big discussion and a big inconsistency."