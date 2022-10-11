Kevin Nicholson has been an academy coach at Exeter City since the summer of 2019

Kevin Nicholson says he is "loving" his time in charge of Exeter City.

He is in temporary command following Matt Taylor's departure and, alongside fellow coach Jon Hill, has led the side to victory in two of his three games.

Tuesday night's 4-2 loss at Charlton was his first defeat after winning an EFL Trophy game over Southampton and a 2-0 win at Barnsley in League One.

"I'm loving the challenge, I'm loving the day-to-day with the players," Nicholson told BBC Radio Devon.

The 42-year-old former Torquay United manager has stepped up from his role as an academy coach at St James Park to fill the void left after Taylor and his assistant Wayne Carlisle joined Championship side Rotherham United.

"They've (the players) given me everything from the minute that I walked in, I've been really, really honest with them in terms of the process that's going on behind the scenes," said Nicholson.

"I've been really, really honest with them in terms of when we win and when we lose, I tend to be that way, or at least I think I do, and they've responded to that."

The 4-2 loss at The valley in their re-arranged fixture was Exeter's first defeat in four League One outings as they stayed eighth in the division.

Two early goals cost the Grecians, who almost came back to level at 2-2 when Jack Sparkes' long-range effort hit the crossbar, before Exeter conceded twice late on in a game in which they edged possession.

"They gave myself, they gave the coaches, they gave the fans everything, they absolutely left it all out there," added Nicholson.

"It just comes down to fine margins and they went against us, but I've told them in there I hate it after games when players stare at the floor and mope, the game's gone.

"We'll learn our lessons, we'll get better. Make sure that we get up, we walk out with our chins up and our chests out and we get ready for Oxford on Saturday."