Fraser Barlow got Jersey on their way with the opening goal at Sheerwater

Jersey Bulls recorded their biggest win of the season as they crushed Sheerwater 7-0 in the Combined Counties League Premier Division South.

Fraser Barlow opened the scoring after 13 minutes before Francis Lekimamati got a second eight minutes later.

Jake Prince and Jonny Le Quesne made it 4-0 at half time before Prince got his second two minutes after the break.

Substitute Sammy Henia-Kamau's strike into the top corner made it 6-0 after an hour before Lekimamati struck again.

At age 16 Henia-Kamau became the island side's youngest-ever scorer having come on at half time.

The win lifts the Bulls up to sixth place in the table and comes after their first-ever goalless draw on Saturday.