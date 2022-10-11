Jersey Bulls thrash Sheerwater 7-0 for biggest win of the season
Jersey Bulls recorded their biggest win of the season as they crushed Sheerwater 7-0 in the Combined Counties League Premier Division South.
Fraser Barlow opened the scoring after 13 minutes before Francis Lekimamati got a second eight minutes later.
Jake Prince and Jonny Le Quesne made it 4-0 at half time before Prince got his second two minutes after the break.
Substitute Sammy Henia-Kamau's strike into the top corner made it 6-0 after an hour before Lekimamati struck again.
At age 16 Henia-Kamau became the island side's youngest-ever scorer having come on at half time.
The win lifts the Bulls up to sixth place in the table and comes after their first-ever goalless draw on Saturday.