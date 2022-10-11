Manchester United, Newcastle United and Leeds United are all interested in signing 18-year-old defender Leon King, who is contracted to Rangers for another 18 months. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Michael Smith is waiting to discover whether Heart of Midlothian will open talks about a new contract before January, with the 34-year-old's current deal expiring at the end of the season and the Northern Ireland defender wishing to remain in Edinburgh. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Disruption to the Scottish football card is likely after the coronation of King Charles III was officially scheduled for Saturday 6 May - the first day of post-split fixtures in the Premiership but with matches on the same day as the UK's first coronation for 70 years seeming unlikely. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will warn his side to be wary of the power of Ibrox and a rejuvenated Rangers in the re-run of their Champions League Battle of Britain on Wednesday. (The Herald) external-link

Celtic centre-half Cameron Carter-Vickers insisted they can still qualify for the Europa League after Tuesday's home defeat by RB Leipzig ended their hopes of reaching the Champions League knockout rounds. (The National) external-link

Greg Taylor is sickened that Celtic's failure to take their chances resulted in another Champions League defeat, but the left-back insists they belong in Europe's top competition. (Daily Record) external-link

Germany forward Timo Werner, who scored in RB Leipzig's 2-0 win over Celtic, reveals that the Celtic Park atmosphere helped inspire his team to a "deserved" Champions League win. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link