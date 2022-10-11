Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Liverpool, Hearts, King, Man Utd, Leeds, Newcastle, Leipzig
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Manchester United, Newcastle United and Leeds United are all interested in signing 18-year-old defender Leon King, who is contracted to Rangers for another 18 months. (Fabrizio Romano)
Michael Smith is waiting to discover whether Heart of Midlothian will open talks about a new contract before January, with the 34-year-old's current deal expiring at the end of the season and the Northern Ireland defender wishing to remain in Edinburgh. (Edinburgh Evening News)
Disruption to the Scottish football card is likely after the coronation of King Charles III was officially scheduled for Saturday 6 May - the first day of post-split fixtures in the Premiership but with matches on the same day as the UK's first coronation for 70 years seeming unlikely. (Scottish Sun)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will warn his side to be wary of the power of Ibrox and a rejuvenated Rangers in the re-run of their Champions League Battle of Britain on Wednesday. (The Herald)
Celtic centre-half Cameron Carter-Vickers insisted they can still qualify for the Europa League after Tuesday's home defeat by RB Leipzig ended their hopes of reaching the Champions League knockout rounds. (The National)
Greg Taylor is sickened that Celtic's failure to take their chances resulted in another Champions League defeat, but the left-back insists they belong in Europe's top competition. (Daily Record)
Germany forward Timo Werner, who scored in RB Leipzig's 2-0 win over Celtic, reveals that the Celtic Park atmosphere helped inspire his team to a "deserved" Champions League win. (Scottish Daily Express)
Defender Michael Smith has revealed that Hearts' squad feel that "we are letting people down at the minute" with their performances and results ahead of Thursday's Europa Conference League group game away to Fiorentina. (Daily Record)