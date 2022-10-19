Close menu
Premier League
Man UtdManchester United2TottenhamTottenham Hotspur0

Man Utd 2-0 Tottenham: Bruno Fernandes & Fred goals see Red Devils beat Spurs

By Phil McNultyChief football writer

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments758

Fred celebrates for Man Utd
Fred scored the opening goal just after the break for Manchester United

Manchester United produced arguably their finest performance under manager Erik ten Hag as Tottenham were swept aside in the Premier League at Old Trafford.

The scoreline does not do justice to United's vast superiority as only the brilliance of Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris denied them the truly emphatic victory they deserved.

Lloris made five outstanding saves in the first half alone as United rained in 19 shots on the Spurs goal, which somehow remained intact.

Fred finally broke the deadlock two minutes after the break, his shot carrying a degree of good fortune as Lloris was finally beaten by Ben Davies' deflection, but it was no more than United deserved for a display high on quality and intensity.

United moved out of sight after 69 minutes when Bruno Fernandes curled a precise right-foot finish beyond the stretching Lloris in front of an ecstatic Stretford End.

Victory keeps Manchester United fifth in the table, eight points behind leaders Arsenal, while Spurs miss the chance to move above Manchester City and stay third.

Ten Hag's imprint starts to show

Manchester United boss Ten Hag understandably looked a satisfied man as he marched off the Old Trafford pitch at the end of a triumph that bore all the hallmarks of what he wants from his new charges.

United were sharper, faster and stronger than Spurs from the first whistle, the only concern being they might have been made to pay for not scoring in an opening 45 minutes which saw Lloris mount a one-man barrier of defiance, with outstanding saves from Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford. The lively Antony also glanced the outside of the post with a 25-yard effort.

The passing was swift and accurate, with Fred playing a key role alongside the steadying influence of Casemiro in midfield.

And Fernandes showed some of the qualities that made him such a resounding success when he first joined United, the manner in which he steered his finish past Lloris for United's crucial second a sign of his restored confidence.

If Ten Hag has a complaint, and there will not be many, it will be that a two-goal victory margin in no way reflects just how much better United were than a mediocre Spurs.

When the season started, especially after defeats at home by Brighton and the 4-0 debacle at Brentford, a top-four place in the Premier League would have been a welcome target. If United maintain this target it is well within their compass.

Negative Spurs fall short again

This was an opportunity for Tottenham to show just what a force they could become under manager Antonio Conte. Instead, they produced the sort of stodgy and negative performance that mirrored their demise in the north London derby defeat at Arsenal.

Harry Kane had two shots blocked by David de Gea but there was a lack of inspiration and too much conservatism that meant Spurs got exactly what they deserved - nothing.

Conte has built Tottenham as a counter-attacking side, but here they were so deep they presented United, as they did Arsenal, with the initiative and reduced the likes of Kane and Son Heung-min to bystanders for large parts of the game.

Even some Spurs fans have questioned the somewhat restrictive, cagey, style Conte has implemented this season, and this was further evidence that a side boasting such attacking quality must surely offer more threat than this.

De Gea made one of his crucial saves from Kane seconds before Fernandes sealed United's win. It was undoubtedly an important contribution, but Spurs showed such a lack of ambition that the reality states they only had the brilliant Lloris to thank for not slumping to a much heavier defeat.

Spurs can surely do better than this.

Player of the match

CasemiroCasemiro

with an average of 7.40

Manchester United

  1. Squad number18Player nameCasemiro
    Average rating

    7.40

  2. Squad number8Player nameBruno Fernandes
    Average rating

    7.36

  3. Squad number17Player nameFred
    Average rating

    7.33

  4. Squad number6Player nameMartínez
    Average rating

    7.27

  5. Squad number20Player nameDiogo Dalot
    Average rating

    7.23

  6. Squad number21Player nameAntony
    Average rating

    7.22

  7. Squad number23Player nameShaw
    Average rating

    7.10

  8. Squad number19Player nameVarane
    Average rating

    7.07

  9. Squad number14Player nameEriksen
    Average rating

    7.02

  10. Squad number1Player namede Gea
    Average rating

    6.74

  11. Squad number39Player nameMcTominay
    Average rating

    6.64

  12. Squad number10Player nameRashford
    Average rating

    6.59

  13. Squad number36Player nameElanga
    Average rating

    6.50

  14. Squad number25Player nameSancho
    Average rating

    6.45

Tottenham Hotspur

  1. Squad number1Player nameLloris
    Average rating

    6.89

  2. Squad number7Player nameSon Heung-Min
    Average rating

    4.58

  3. Squad number14Player namePerisic
    Average rating

    4.57

  4. Squad number17Player nameRomero
    Average rating

    4.55

  5. Squad number30Player nameBentancur
    Average rating

    4.54

  6. Squad number2Player nameDoherty
    Average rating

    4.53

  7. Squad number15Player nameDier
    Average rating

    4.50

  8. Squad number33Player nameDavies
    Average rating

    4.43

  9. Squad number10Player nameKane
    Average rating

    4.39

  10. Squad number5Player nameHøjbjerg
    Average rating

    4.34

  11. Squad number38Player nameBissouma
    Average rating

    4.30

  12. Squad number24Player nameSpence
    Average rating

    3.82

  13. Squad number27Player nameLucas Moura
    Average rating

    3.81

  14. Squad number4Player nameSkipp
    Average rating

    3.70

  15. Squad number19Player nameRyan Sessegnon
    Average rating

    3.62

  16. Squad number6Player nameD Sánchez
    Average rating

    3.56

Line-ups

Man Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1de Gea
  • 20Dalot
  • 19Varane
  • 6Martínez
  • 23Shaw
  • 18CasemiroBooked at 52minsSubstituted forEriksenat 87'minutes
  • 17Fred
  • 21dos SantosSubstituted forMcTominayat 76'minutes
  • 8Bruno Fernandes
  • 25SanchoSubstituted forElangaat 87'minutes
  • 10Rashford

Substitutes

  • 2Lindelöf
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo
  • 12Malacia
  • 14Eriksen
  • 22Heaton
  • 28Pellistri
  • 36Elanga
  • 39McTominay
  • 49Garnacho

Tottenham

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Lloris
  • 17Romero
  • 15DierSubstituted forD Sánchezat 82'minutes
  • 33Davies
  • 2DohertySubstituted forR Sessegnonat 82'minutes
  • 30BentancurSubstituted forSkippat 89'minutes
  • 38BissoumaSubstituted forLucas Mouraat 82'minutes
  • 5Højbjerg
  • 14PerisicSubstituted forSpenceat 89'minutes
  • 10Kane
  • 7Son Heung-Min

Substitutes

  • 4Skipp
  • 6D Sánchez
  • 11Gil
  • 19R Sessegnon
  • 20Forster
  • 24Spence
  • 25Tanganga
  • 27Lucas Moura
  • 34Lenglet
Referee:
Simon Hooper
Attendance:
73,677

Match Stats

Home TeamMan UtdAway TeamTottenham
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home28
Away9
Shots on Target
Home10
Away2
Corners
Home8
Away3
Fouls
Home7
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester United 2, Tottenham Hotspur 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester United 2, Tottenham Hotspur 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ryan Sessegnon (Tottenham Hotspur) header from a difficult angle on the right is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Son Heung-Min with a cross following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Lisandro Martínez.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Manchester United. Fred tries a through ball, but Marcus Rashford is caught offside.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Djed Spence replaces Ivan Perisic.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Oliver Skipp replaces Rodrigo Bentancur.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Christian Eriksen replaces Casemiro.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Anthony Elanga replaces Jadon Sancho.

  10. Post update

    Casemiro (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham Hotspur).

  12. Post update

    Foul by Luke Shaw (Manchester United).

  13. Post update

    Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Ryan Sessegnon replaces Matt Doherty.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Davinson Sánchez replaces Eric Dier.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Lucas Moura replaces Yves Bissouma.

  17. Post update

    Offside, Manchester United. Marcus Rashford tries a through ball, but Bruno Fernandes is caught offside.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Scott McTominay replaces Antony.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Diogo Dalot (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes with a cross following a corner.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Hugo Lloris.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

759 comments

  • Comment posted by GhettoDefendant, today at 22:11

    Manchester United were absolutely superb from start to finish.
    Great game of football.

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 22:18

      Sport Report replied:
      28 shots to 9

  • Comment posted by keulie, today at 22:10

    Ronaldo sulking off down the tunnel without congratulating his excellent teammates tonight was a poor show.

    • Reply posted by iknoweverythinglol, today at 22:12

      iknoweverythinglol replied:
      It’s called narcissism

  • Comment posted by Donfitzg, today at 22:13

    Sutton: "1-3 Tottenham". Dear God, why do the BBC continue to employ him as a "pundit"? He couldn't pick right with a two-headed coin.

    • Reply posted by shaneomacf, today at 22:16

      shaneomacf replied:
      Sutton has it in for United. Glad hes been made to look a fool yet again with his predictions.

  • Comment posted by Alan, today at 22:11

    Tottenham players, put your hand in your pocket and pay the travelling fans fares. They turned up. You didn't. Very poor performance won't win anything like this

    • Reply posted by iknoweverythinglol, today at 22:15

      iknoweverythinglol replied:
      Well said but it was conte the tactics are poor

  • Comment posted by Devonboy, today at 22:12

    As a Spurs fan all I can say is very well played Utd, completely neutralised Spurs in every area of the park

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:18

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Tottenham were bad thats why Man United won

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 22:10

    Easily Erik ten Hag's best game for Manchester United.
    Players looked hungry for it.
    Should be like that week in week out really.
    Just for pulling on that shirt. Never mind their ridiculous wages..

    Performance was helped by Tottenham's strange game plan though.
    Cheers.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:17

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Still got battered by Man City😆

  • Comment posted by JRD, today at 22:10

    Kane in Martinez pocket

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:18

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Martinez was in Haalands pocket a few weeks ago😆

  • Comment posted by Chas7, today at 22:12

    Lads........its Tottenham.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:19

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      How could Tottenham lose to a team that was battered by Man City

  • Comment posted by martin, today at 22:11

    Got what we deserved
    NOTHING

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:20

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Dont worry. Liverpool is coming up

  • Comment posted by Malacia12, today at 22:09

    Kane battered and bullied all night, didn't have a sniff. Bissouma looks like a dud. Conte is boring I'm sorry.

    The general Casemiro was brilliant, such a fantastic player. Jadon Sancho offers nothing and might as well play with 10 men, scared to beat a man.

    Rashford isn't a number 9, he can't place a ball, just whacks every shot straight at the goalie, a decent striker needs to be signed.

    • Reply posted by Spilled-wine-on-costly-sofa, today at 22:15

      Spilled-wine-on-costly-sofa replied:
      Spurs should cash in on Kane in January. He definitely wants to be playing for a bigger club so as to fill his trophy cabinet.

  • Comment posted by koiahoy, today at 22:14

    God I've missed that hunger United displayed tonight

    • Reply posted by George51uk, today at 22:37

      George51uk replied:
      think we all have mate.

  • Comment posted by FMAC1, today at 22:11

    Deserved united win. Spurs being spurs again.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:22

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Tottenham are third

  • Comment posted by bubbadoo, today at 22:10

    Kane and son so deadly again😂

    • Reply posted by myfunkyself, today at 22:13

      myfunkyself replied:
      haha - 4 points behind us, and played one more game. Jamie O'hara said Arsenal will fall away and fail to get into the. It's Spurs who are falling away.

      Well done Man Utd

  • Comment posted by Wayne Emirates, today at 22:12

    Conte has Spurs playing some scintillating stuff, doesn’t he!

    👀

    • Reply posted by P38 W26 D12 L0, today at 22:18

      P38 W26 D12 L0 replied:
      Yep - keep it up Antonio. 👍

  • Comment posted by Gregory Peccary, today at 22:13

    When BBC Sports dusted off their annual; "Son and Kane, the greatest strike partnership in PL history" article, you just knew it wouldn't be long.....!

    • Reply posted by Eat_The_Rich, today at 22:24

      Eat_The_Rich replied:
      They have one of the worst midfields in the league behind them.

  • Comment posted by WhathaveTottenhamwon, today at 22:10

    People getting giddy about this Tottenham team as if they're something special, yet they've failed every test thrown at them with a dull thud. Outplayed by Chelsea, smashed by Arsenal and now demolished by United. Once Conte inevitably goes back to Italy, they'll be fighting it out for the Europe Conference.

    • Reply posted by Johnt225, today at 22:13

      Johnt225 replied:
      3 of the big 6 now have played them and they got a lucky point against Chelsea

  • Comment posted by pab0967, today at 22:12

    Well I guess that answers the age old question "can the wheels still fall off the bus if it's parked?"
    10 games in and already teams have worked out how to play against Contes mind numbingly boring team, dominated by the mighty Arsenal and again by United tonight and the icing on the cake, Conte has no plan B.