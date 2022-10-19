Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Fred scored the opening goal just after the break for Manchester United

Manchester United produced arguably their finest performance under manager Erik ten Hag as Tottenham were swept aside in the Premier League at Old Trafford.

The scoreline does not do justice to United's vast superiority as only the brilliance of Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris denied them the truly emphatic victory they deserved.

Lloris made five outstanding saves in the first half alone as United rained in 19 shots on the Spurs goal, which somehow remained intact.

Fred finally broke the deadlock two minutes after the break, his shot carrying a degree of good fortune as Lloris was finally beaten by Ben Davies' deflection, but it was no more than United deserved for a display high on quality and intensity.

United moved out of sight after 69 minutes when Bruno Fernandes curled a precise right-foot finish beyond the stretching Lloris in front of an ecstatic Stretford End.

Victory keeps Manchester United fifth in the table, eight points behind leaders Arsenal, while Spurs miss the chance to move above Manchester City and stay third.

Ten Hag's imprint starts to show

Manchester United boss Ten Hag understandably looked a satisfied man as he marched off the Old Trafford pitch at the end of a triumph that bore all the hallmarks of what he wants from his new charges.

United were sharper, faster and stronger than Spurs from the first whistle, the only concern being they might have been made to pay for not scoring in an opening 45 minutes which saw Lloris mount a one-man barrier of defiance, with outstanding saves from Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford. The lively Antony also glanced the outside of the post with a 25-yard effort.

The passing was swift and accurate, with Fred playing a key role alongside the steadying influence of Casemiro in midfield.

And Fernandes showed some of the qualities that made him such a resounding success when he first joined United, the manner in which he steered his finish past Lloris for United's crucial second a sign of his restored confidence.

If Ten Hag has a complaint, and there will not be many, it will be that a two-goal victory margin in no way reflects just how much better United were than a mediocre Spurs.

When the season started, especially after defeats at home by Brighton and the 4-0 debacle at Brentford, a top-four place in the Premier League would have been a welcome target. If United maintain this target it is well within their compass.

Negative Spurs fall short again

This was an opportunity for Tottenham to show just what a force they could become under manager Antonio Conte. Instead, they produced the sort of stodgy and negative performance that mirrored their demise in the north London derby defeat at Arsenal.

Harry Kane had two shots blocked by David de Gea but there was a lack of inspiration and too much conservatism that meant Spurs got exactly what they deserved - nothing.

Conte has built Tottenham as a counter-attacking side, but here they were so deep they presented United, as they did Arsenal, with the initiative and reduced the likes of Kane and Son Heung-min to bystanders for large parts of the game.

Even some Spurs fans have questioned the somewhat restrictive, cagey, style Conte has implemented this season, and this was further evidence that a side boasting such attacking quality must surely offer more threat than this.

De Gea made one of his crucial saves from Kane seconds before Fernandes sealed United's win. It was undoubtedly an important contribution, but Spurs showed such a lack of ambition that the reality states they only had the brilliant Lloris to thank for not slumping to a much heavier defeat.

Spurs can surely do better than this.

Player of the match Casemiro Casemiro with an average of 7.40 Man Utd Manchester United Manchester United

Tottenham Tottenham Hotspur Tottenham Hotspur Manchester United Avg Squad number 18 Player name Casemiro Average rating 7.40 Squad number 8 Player name Bruno Fernandes Average rating 7.36 Squad number 17 Player name Fred Average rating 7.33 Squad number 6 Player name Martínez Average rating 7.27 Squad number 20 Player name Diogo Dalot Average rating 7.23 Squad number 21 Player name Antony Average rating 7.22 Squad number 23 Player name Shaw Average rating 7.10 Squad number 19 Player name Varane Average rating 7.07 Squad number 14 Player name Eriksen Average rating 7.02 Squad number 1 Player name de Gea Average rating 6.74 Squad number 39 Player name McTominay Average rating 6.64 Squad number 10 Player name Rashford Average rating 6.59 Squad number 36 Player name Elanga Average rating 6.50 Squad number 25 Player name Sancho Average rating 6.45 Tottenham Hotspur Avg Squad number 1 Player name Lloris Average rating 6.89 Squad number 7 Player name Son Heung-Min Average rating 4.58 Squad number 14 Player name Perisic Average rating 4.57 Squad number 17 Player name Romero Average rating 4.55 Squad number 30 Player name Bentancur Average rating 4.54 Squad number 2 Player name Doherty Average rating 4.53 Squad number 15 Player name Dier Average rating 4.50 Squad number 33 Player name Davies Average rating 4.43 Squad number 10 Player name Kane Average rating 4.39 Squad number 5 Player name Højbjerg Average rating 4.34 Squad number 38 Player name Bissouma Average rating 4.30 Squad number 24 Player name Spence Average rating 3.82 Squad number 27 Player name Lucas Moura Average rating 3.81 Squad number 4 Player name Skipp Average rating 3.70 Squad number 19 Player name Ryan Sessegnon Average rating 3.62 Squad number 6 Player name D Sánchez Average rating 3.56

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Man Utd Formation 4-2-3-1 1 de Gea 20 Dalot 19 Varane 6 Martínez 23 Shaw 18 Casemiro 17 Fred 21 dos Santos 8 Bruno Fernandes 25 Sancho 10 Rashford 1 de Gea

20 Dalot

19 Varane

6 Martínez

23 Shaw

18 Casemiro Booked at 52mins Substituted for Eriksen at 87' minutes

17 Fred

21 dos Santos Substituted for McTominay at 76' minutes

8 Bruno Fernandes

25 Sancho Substituted for Elanga at 87' minutes

10 Rashford Substitutes 2 Lindelöf

7 Cristiano Ronaldo

12 Malacia

14 Eriksen

22 Heaton

28 Pellistri

36 Elanga

39 McTominay

49 Garnacho Tottenham Formation 3-5-2 1 Lloris 17 Romero 15 Dier 33 Davies 2 Doherty 30 Bentancur 38 Bissouma 5 Højbjerg 14 Perisic 10 Kane 7 Son Heung-Min 1 Lloris

17 Romero

15 Dier Substituted for D Sánchez at 82' minutes

33 Davies

2 Doherty Substituted for R Sessegnon at 82' minutes

30 Bentancur Substituted for Skipp at 89' minutes

38 Bissouma Substituted for Lucas Moura at 82' minutes

5 Højbjerg

14 Perisic Substituted for Spence at 89' minutes

10 Kane

7 Son Heung-Min Substitutes 4 Skipp

6 D Sánchez

11 Gil

19 R Sessegnon

20 Forster

24 Spence

25 Tanganga

27 Lucas Moura

34 Lenglet Referee: Simon Hooper Attendance: 73,677 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Manchester United 2, Tottenham Hotspur 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Manchester United 2, Tottenham Hotspur 0. Post update Attempt missed. Ryan Sessegnon (Tottenham Hotspur) header from a difficult angle on the right is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Son Heung-Min with a cross following a corner. Post update Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Lisandro Martínez. Post update Offside, Manchester United. Fred tries a through ball, but Marcus Rashford is caught offside. Substitution Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Djed Spence replaces Ivan Perisic. Substitution Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Oliver Skipp replaces Rodrigo Bentancur. Substitution Substitution, Manchester United. Christian Eriksen replaces Casemiro. Substitution Substitution, Manchester United. Anthony Elanga replaces Jadon Sancho. Post update Casemiro (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham Hotspur). Post update Foul by Luke Shaw (Manchester United). Post update Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Substitution Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Ryan Sessegnon replaces Matt Doherty. Substitution Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Davinson Sánchez replaces Eric Dier. Substitution Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Lucas Moura replaces Yves Bissouma. Post update Offside, Manchester United. Marcus Rashford tries a through ball, but Bruno Fernandes is caught offside. Substitution Substitution, Manchester United. Scott McTominay replaces Antony. Post update Attempt missed. Diogo Dalot (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes with a cross following a corner. Post update Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Hugo Lloris. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward