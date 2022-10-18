Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Marcus Rashford spurned a late chance to earn Manchester United victory as a substitute against Newcastle on Sunday

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford dropped out of the starting line-up against Newcastle following illness but could return on Wednesday.

United will monitor Christian Eriksen, who was too unwell to feature on Sunday, while Scott McTominay returns from suspension.

Anthony Martial remains unavailable because of a back problem.

Dejan Kulusevski is again doubtful for Tottenham because of a niggling hamstring issue.

Emerson Royal serves the final game of a three-match ban, while Richarlison is likely to be out for two weeks with a calf injury.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Manchester United rode their luck against Newcastle but I think it will be a different story against Spurs.

If Harry Kane gets any chances, then he is in the kind of form to take them.

At the other end, United were slightly toothless against the Magpies. They missed Christian Eriksen and they will need his craft to cause his former club any problems.

Even if Eriksen plays, however, I'm going for an Antonio Conte counter-attacking win for Tottenham, with Kane kicking things off by winning another penalty and slotting this one away too.

Prediction: 1-3

Chris Sutton's full predictions v Phoenix singer Thomas Mars

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United are vying to win four consecutive Premier League games against Spurs, a feat they last achieved in 2010.

Spurs have lost 38 Premier League matches versus United, more than against any other opponent.

Manchester United

Manchester United have won an unrivalled 72 Premier League games on a Wednesday.

However, United are winless in each of their last six league fixtures played in October (D4, L2).

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored in each of his seven most recent appearances against Tottenham, including four games for Real Madrid.

He has eight Premier League goals versus Spurs - his joint best record against any side.

Ronaldo is two short of 500 league goals in his career.

Marcus Rashford is two goals shy of 100 in all competitions for United.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham are vying for a fifth consecutive victory in league and cup, which would equal their longest winning streak under Antonio Conte.

Spurs' total of 23 points from 10 games is their highest at this stage of a league season since 1963 (once readjusted to three points for a win).

This month's 3-1 defeat at Arsenal is Tottenham's only loss in their past 16 league games (W11, D4). They have scored 35 goals in those matches, conceding just 12 and keeping eight clean sheets.

Conte has lost all three of his away matches against Manchester United - against no side has the Italian lost more away fixtures in his managerial career.

The Londoners have scored 99 goals in all competitions under Conte, with Harry Kane (30) and Son Heung-min (25) contributing over half of these.

Kane is the fourth player to have scored 30 Premier League penalties, with his conversion rate of 88.2% superior to the three other players to have passed the milestone (Alan Shearer, Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard).

