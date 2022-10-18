Newcastle United v Everton

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Fabian Schar is expected to be named in Switzerland's World Cup squad

TEAM NEWS

Fabian Schar is fit for Newcastle despite being substituted on Sunday due to the recurrence of a foot problem.

Striker Alexander Isak will not play again until after the World Cup finals after suffering a setback in his recovery from a thigh injury.

Anthony Gordon returns for Everton after serving a one-match ban, while Mason Holgate has overcome a knee injury.

Yerry Mina will not feature because of a calf complaint.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Newcastle were a little unlucky not to win at Old Trafford and they seem to have found a good balance in their team.

Defensively they are sound and they also had a few chances against Manchester United - you can see why they are in the top six, and they probably should have even more points than they do.

Everton have lost their past two games and I can see them struggling here too.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Everton won eight of nine meetings with Newcastle between 2013 and 2018 but have since beaten the Magpies only twice in eight attempts.

Newcastle's run of three successive wins in this fixture was ended by a 1-0 away defeat in March this year when Alex Iwobi scored in the ninth minute of stoppage time.

Newcastle United

Newcastle's solitary defeat in 13 matches in all competitions came in the Premier League at Liverpool in August.

Fifteen points is their highest tally after 10 games of a Premier League season since 2011-12.

A 16th Premier League win of 2022 on Wednesday would be their most in a calendar year since 2013.

Newcastle have the division's best defensive record, conceding nine goals.

The Magpies have lost just once in their last 15 home league games.

Kieran Trippier has created more chances than any other defender this season, setting up 22 opportunities, including 14 from set plays.

Everton

The Toffees have lost 15 of their past 22 Premier League away matches, keeping only one clean sheet.

It's 17 defeats in 31 league games for Everton in 2022, their worst record in a calendar year since losing 21 times in 2005.

The Toffees have also not won any of their last six midweek league games.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored in each of his last three league appearances at St James' Park.

