Erling Haaland has 31 goals for Manchester City this season, though he has failed to score in his last three appearances

Pep Guardiola says Manchester City will face the best Arsenal team since he has been in the Premier League at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

Arsenal, managed by Guardiola's former assistant Mikel Arteta, are seeking a first top-flight title since 2004.

But City would climb above current league leaders Arsenal with a win.

Asked whether this was the best Gunners side he had faced, Guardiola said at his news conference on Tuesday: "Since I'm here, yeah, definitely."

Guardiola is unbeaten against Arsenal in the Premier League, winning 11 of 12 fixtures - including the five most recent trips to Emirates Stadium.

Wednesday's game is the first league meeting between the two sides this season, although they did face each other in the FA Cup last month, with City winning 1-0 thanks to a second-half goal from Nathan Ake.

However, in the league Arsenal have lost just two of their first 21 fixtures so far this campaign, accruing 51 points.

It has left City with a major challenge to retain their crown, but Guardiola promised they would not be giving it up without a fight.

He added: "The biggest motivation is that I don't want to drop the Premier League just because we are not who we are.

"If they (Arsenal) beat us because they are better, then this is sport. I'll be the first to congratulate them, as I've always done. But not because we are not there. You want it? OK, fight...take it. It's in our hands.

"We'll defend this title until the last day - this is what I'd like. To fight to the maximum, to try to retain the title. If we don't, accept it, but we need to give our best. My players have to feel that every day."

City won two Premier League titles in three seasons when Arteta was Guardiola's assistant at the Etihad, and the former master was full of praise for the work his old apprentice has done since being appointed by Arsenal in 2019.

Guardiola said: "So far, they are the best team in the Premier League. They played an incredible first round of fixtures.

"We felt it, when we played them a few weeks ago, how committed and how sharp they are.

"We have to try to read the game and it will be a big, big battle. In every department you have to be ready."

City cut the Gunners' lead to three points with a 3-1 victory over Aston Villa on Sunday, the day after Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Brentford.

For City it represented a strong response to defeat at Tottenham the previous week and Guardiola is now hoping to build momentum.

He said: "I don't believe in these statements that one week you can win and everything is perfect, tomorrow you can lose and everything is not good.

"There are many games to play, a lot of points. Tomorrow is another one, it's an important one, we know it, everyone knows it and we have to try to perform well."

The Football News Show: Arsenal v Manchester City is 'not defining moment' in season

Guardiola has beaten Arteta in six of their seven meetings as managers, with Arsenal's sole win over City coming in the 2019-20 FA Cup semi-final, but the Gunners boss insists it is about the players rather than any personal pride being at stake.

"For me it's the team," he said. "The team, the club and where we are. For me beating one manager or another, it's not about that. It's about beating the next opponent and in this case it's Manchester City."

Arsenal have a game in hand on their title rivals as they continue to seek a first league title in 19 years.

"What they have done in the last six years, they absolutely merit it," added Arteta of City.

"The way they play, the way they have competed, the way they have gone through difficulties. For us the challenge is to get to that level."

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal remain without long-term absentees Gabriel Jesus and Mohamed Elneny, while Reiss Nelson and Emile Smith Rowe lack match fitness.

Manager Mikel Arteta could name the same team in a seventh consecutive league match.

Manchester City will continue to assess injury doubt Erling Haaland, boss Pep Guardiola has said.

The striker was withdrawn at half-time on Sunday following a collision with Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez.

Defender John Stones is still out with a thigh problem.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal have lost 10 consecutive Premier League games against Manchester City, their longest losing run against one opponent in their league history.

Manchester City have won their past six away matches against Arsenal in all competitions, as many as they had in their previous 61 visits to the Emirates and Highbury combined.

No team has ever won seven consecutive away fixtures against the Gunners.

Arsenal

Arsenal have failed to win consecutive Premier League games for the first time this season.

However, the Gunners are unbeaten in their past 13 top-flight home fixtures, winning 11 of those matches.

They have lost their past eight Premier League games against reigning champions, conceding at least two goals on each occasion.

The last time the Gunners beat the current top-flight champions was in a 1-0 victory over Leicester in April 2017.

Each of the last three league goals Arsenal have conceded have been headers - none of the first 15 they let in this season were headers.

Manchester City are the only side Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has failed to beat as a Premier League manager - he has lost all five meetings with City in the competition, with his team scoring just one goal and conceding 12.

Manchester City

Manchester City have dropped 13 away points this season (W5, D2, L3), compared to 11 in total last term (W14, D4, L1).

City have won each of their past 22 Premier League games on a Wednesday, the longest winning run on a specific day of the week in the competition's history.

Pep Guardiola's team are at risk of losing three consecutive away league fixtures for the first time since July 2020.

They have only scored six goals in their past nine away games in all competitions.

Kevin de Bruyne has failed to net in each of his past 13 Manchester City appearances in league and cup.

