Erling Haaland has 31 goals for Manchester City this season, though he has failed to score in his last three appearances

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal remain without long-term absentees Gabriel Jesus and Mohamed Elneny, while Reiss Nelson and Emile Smith Rowe lack match fitness.

Manager Mikel Arteta could name the same team in a seventh consecutive league match.

Manchester City will continue to assess injury doubt Erling Haaland, boss Pep Guardiola has said.

The striker was withdrawn at half-time on Sunday following a collision with Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez.

Defender John Stones is still out with a thigh problem.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal have lost 10 consecutive Premier League games against Manchester City, their longest losing run against one opponent in their league history.

Manchester City have won their last six away matches against Arsenal in all competitions, as many as they had in their previous 61 visits to the Emirates and Highbury combined.

No team has ever won seven consecutive away fixtures against the Gunners.

Arsenal

Arsenal have failed to win consecutive Premier League games for the first time this season.

However, the Gunners are unbeaten in their last 13 top-flight home fixtures, winning 11 of those matches.

They have lost their last eight Premier League games against reigning champions, conceding at least two goals on each occasion.

The last time the Gunners beat the current top-flight champions was in a 1-0 victory over Leicester in April 2017.

Each of the last three league goals Arsenal have conceded have been headers - none of the first 15 they let in this season were headers.

Manchester City are the only side Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has failed to beat as a Premier League manager - he has lost all five meetings with City in the competition, with his team scoring just one goal and conceding 12.

Manchester City

Manchester City have dropped 13 away points this season (W5, D2, L3), compared to 11 in total last term (W14, D4, L1).

City have won each of their last 22 Premier League games on a Wednesday, the longest winning run on a specific day of the week in the competition's history.

Pep Guardiola's team are at risk of losing three consecutive away league fixtures for the first time since July 2020.

They have only scored six goals in their last nine away games in all competitions.

Kevin de Bruyne has failed to net in each of his last 13 Manchester City appearances in league and cup.

