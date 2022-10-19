Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Allison saved his first Premier League penalty for Liverpool since September 2020 against Chelsea

Darwin Nunez scored his first Anfield goal for Liverpool and Alisson saved a penalty as the Reds defeated West Ham in an incident-packed encounter.

Nunez had already gone close with a rasping attempt when he rose to meet Kostas Tsimikas' cross and plant a downward header beyond the reach of Lukasz Fabianski.

The busy Nunez was presented with a chance to double the lead moments later but this time Fabianski was able to save before the Hammers were awarded a penalty after Joe Gomez's foul on Jarrod Bowen.

Bowen picked himself up to take it but Alisson produced a fine diving save in front of the Kop to ensure Liverpool backed up their excellent win over Manchester City on Sunday with another three points.

Nunez starting to settle

Liverpool fans turned up at Anfield wondering whether the team could follow up the win over Manchester City on Sunday.

The Reds have been unpredictable this season but they made it three straight wins in all competitions as Nunez made his mark.

It has not been an easy start to life for the Uruguay striker who arrived to much fanfare from Benfica for an initial £64m in the summer.

Against West Ham, Nunez offered further evidence he is starting to find his rhythm and confidence.

He put himself in an excellent position to meet Tsimikas' cross and beat Fabianski for his third goal in four games.

Nunez was lively throughout and could have had a hat-trick but 37-year-old Fabianski denied him with two fine saves while the Liverpool forward also hit the post with a powerful attempt.

His scoring streak is welcome news for manager Jurgen Klopp who has lost Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz to injury for the foreseeable future.

Hammers pay the price

Nobody could seriously question the job David Moyes has done since returning to West Ham in December 2019.

Two top-seven finishes and a Europa League semi-final is evidence of a club moving forward but the Hammers are struggling for consistency after a sixth defeat in 11 Premier League games.

Moyes said the assistant referee "needs to go to Specsavers" after being angered by the officials during the 1-1 draw at Southampton on Sunday.

But his side only had themselves to blame for not taking their chances at Anfield.

Referee Andre Marriner awarded the Hammers a penalty shortly before half-time after checking the pitchside monitor following Gomez's foul on Bowen.

But the England forward was brilliantly denied by Alisson, who followed up his assist for Mohamed Salah's winner against Manchester City with a crucial save.

Substitute Said Benrahma and Gianluca Scamacca also had great chances to equalise while, in the closing moments, James Milner produced a goal-saving challenge to deny Tomas Soucek a certain equaliser.

The Hammers have now scored just nine goals in 11 Premier League games and their lack of spark in front of goal will worry Moyes.

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Liverpool Formation 4-4-2 1 Alisson 66 Alexander-Arnold 2 Gomez 4 van Dijk 21 Tsimikas 11 Salah 14 Henderson 6 Thiago Alcántara 28 Freitas Gouveia Carvalho 9 Firmino 27 Núñez 1 Alisson

66 Alexander-Arnold

2 Gomez

4 van Dijk

21 Tsimikas Substituted for Robertson at 81' minutes

11 Salah

14 Henderson

6 Thiago Alcántara Substituted for Fabinho at 58' minutes

28 Freitas Gouveia Carvalho Substituted for Jones at 57' minutes

9 Firmino Substituted for Milner at 81' minutes

27 Núñez Substituted for Elliott at 57' minutes Substitutes 3 Fabinho

7 Milner

15 Oxlade-Chamberlain

17 Jones

19 Elliott

26 Robertson

42 Clark

47 Phillips

62 Kelleher West Ham Formation 4-4-2 1 Fabianski 2 Johnson 4 Zouma 24 Kehrer 3 Cresswell 12 Downes 28 Soucek 41 Rice 8 Fornals 20 Bowen 7 Scamacca 1 Fabianski

2 Johnson

4 Zouma

24 Kehrer

3 Cresswell

12 Downes Substituted for Antonio at 74' minutes

28 Soucek

41 Rice

8 Fornals Substituted for Benrahma at 61' minutes

20 Bowen

7 Scamacca Substitutes 5 Coufal

9 Antonio

10 Lanzini

13 Areola

21 Ogbonna

22 Benrahma

32 Coventry

33 Emerson

35 Randolph Referee: Stuart Attwell Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Liverpool 1, West Ham United 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Liverpool 1, West Ham United 0. Post update Harvey Elliott (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United). Post update Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Declan Rice. Post update Attempt blocked. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Milner. Post update Attempt blocked. Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James Milner. Post update Attempt missed. Gianluca Scamacca (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Aaron Cresswell with a cross following a corner. Post update Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Alisson. Post update Attempt saved. Tomás Soucek (West Ham United) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jarrod Bowen. Post update Foul by James Milner (Liverpool). Post update Ben Johnson (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Attempt saved. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold. Substitution Substitution, Liverpool. James Milner replaces Roberto Firmino. Substitution Substitution, Liverpool. Andrew Robertson replaces Konstantinos Tsimikas. Post update Attempt missed. Gianluca Scamacca (West Ham United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Michail Antonio following a fast break. Post update Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Kurt Zouma. Post update Offside, Liverpool. Trent Alexander-Arnold tries a through ball, but Mohamed Salah is caught offside. Post update Hand ball by Michail Antonio (West Ham United). Post update Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Declan Rice. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward