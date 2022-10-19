Close menu
Premier League
LiverpoolLiverpool1West HamWest Ham United0

Liverpool 1-0 West Ham: Darwin Nunez scores his first Anfield goal for Reds

By Neil JohnstonBBC Sport at Anfield

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Liverpool keeper Allison saves a penalty taken by West Ham's Jarrod Bowen
Allison saved his first Premier League penalty for Liverpool since September 2020 against Chelsea

Darwin Nunez scored his first Anfield goal for Liverpool and Alisson saved a penalty as the Reds defeated West Ham in an incident-packed encounter.

Nunez had already gone close with a rasping attempt when he rose to meet Kostas Tsimikas' cross and plant a downward header beyond the reach of Lukasz Fabianski.

The busy Nunez was presented with a chance to double the lead moments later but this time Fabianski was able to save before the Hammers were awarded a penalty after Joe Gomez's foul on Jarrod Bowen.

Bowen picked himself up to take it but Alisson produced a fine diving save in front of the Kop to ensure Liverpool backed up their excellent win over Manchester City on Sunday with another three points.

Nunez starting to settle

Liverpool fans turned up at Anfield wondering whether the team could follow up the win over Manchester City on Sunday.

The Reds have been unpredictable this season but they made it three straight wins in all competitions as Nunez made his mark.

It has not been an easy start to life for the Uruguay striker who arrived to much fanfare from Benfica for an initial £64m in the summer.

Against West Ham, Nunez offered further evidence he is starting to find his rhythm and confidence.

He put himself in an excellent position to meet Tsimikas' cross and beat Fabianski for his third goal in four games.

Nunez was lively throughout and could have had a hat-trick but 37-year-old Fabianski denied him with two fine saves while the Liverpool forward also hit the post with a powerful attempt.

His scoring streak is welcome news for manager Jurgen Klopp who has lost Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz to injury for the foreseeable future.

Hammers pay the price

Nobody could seriously question the job David Moyes has done since returning to West Ham in December 2019.

Two top-seven finishes and a Europa League semi-final is evidence of a club moving forward but the Hammers are struggling for consistency after a sixth defeat in 11 Premier League games.

Moyes said the assistant referee "needs to go to Specsavers" after being angered by the officials during the 1-1 draw at Southampton on Sunday.

But his side only had themselves to blame for not taking their chances at Anfield.

Referee Andre Marriner awarded the Hammers a penalty shortly before half-time after checking the pitchside monitor following Gomez's foul on Bowen.

But the England forward was brilliantly denied by Alisson, who followed up his assist for Mohamed Salah's winner against Manchester City with a crucial save.

Substitute Said Benrahma and Gianluca Scamacca also had great chances to equalise while, in the closing moments, James Milner produced a goal-saving challenge to deny Tomas Soucek a certain equaliser.

The Hammers have now scored just nine goals in 11 Premier League games and their lack of spark in front of goal will worry Moyes.

Line-ups

Liverpool

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Alisson
  • 66Alexander-Arnold
  • 2Gomez
  • 4van Dijk
  • 21TsimikasSubstituted forRobertsonat 81'minutes
  • 11Salah
  • 14Henderson
  • 6Thiago AlcántaraSubstituted forFabinhoat 58'minutes
  • 28Freitas Gouveia CarvalhoSubstituted forJonesat 57'minutes
  • 9FirminoSubstituted forMilnerat 81'minutes
  • 27NúñezSubstituted forElliottat 57'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Fabinho
  • 7Milner
  • 15Oxlade-Chamberlain
  • 17Jones
  • 19Elliott
  • 26Robertson
  • 42Clark
  • 47Phillips
  • 62Kelleher

West Ham

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Fabianski
  • 2Johnson
  • 4Zouma
  • 24Kehrer
  • 3Cresswell
  • 12DownesSubstituted forAntonioat 74'minutes
  • 28Soucek
  • 41Rice
  • 8FornalsSubstituted forBenrahmaat 61'minutes
  • 20Bowen
  • 7Scamacca

Substitutes

  • 5Coufal
  • 9Antonio
  • 10Lanzini
  • 13Areola
  • 21Ogbonna
  • 22Benrahma
  • 32Coventry
  • 33Emerson
  • 35Randolph
Referee:
Stuart Attwell

Match Stats

Home TeamLiverpoolAway TeamWest Ham
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home22
Away8
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away8

Comments

Join the conversation

333 comments

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 21:26

    Wonderful penalty save by Alisson.
    The penalty miss was big for West Ham, if it had been scored momentum would have shifted just before the half and the second half could have turned much differently than it did.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:37

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      We needed this win so badly

  • Comment posted by Raedwulf, today at 21:25

    Bowen won't need to kick himself; his team-mates will do that! Excellent game, to which the Hammers contributed in full. Liverpool were the better side 1st half, but looked like they were running through glue for a lot of the 2nd. A draw would have been the fair result but, having missed the penalty, West Ham couldn't quite find a goal...

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:27

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Thank you Jason Mohammad on Final Score

  • Comment posted by tomcrown, today at 21:27

    City fan here……Alison is a joke! Best goalkeeper in the world bar none. Conceding Penalties doesn’t even matter with this guy, he’ll save them easy peasy. He’s got to be worth 15 points a season compared to ederson.

    • Reply posted by EllieLauraRebecca, today at 21:31

      EllieLauraRebecca replied:
      Hmm, city fan you say?

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 21:26

    You know that the game is over for Liverpool’s opponents, when James Milner comes on.

    • Reply posted by midnightrun, today at 21:37

      midnightrun replied:
      More like James Milner comes on and makes sure the game is over. Nice defending and also keeping the ball in the corner

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 21:26

    Happy to get the 3 points tonight. Even though this is now the fifth consecutive win at Anfield against West Ham, still glad to get this one out of the way. Always worry when we play West Ham these days.

    • Reply posted by StVitus, today at 21:45

      StVitus replied:
      It's been close for the last 3 years. Can't keep riding your luck.

  • Comment posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 21:25

    Nervy win but I'll take it. Nunez scoring again to quieten the usual clueless trolls 😀🤦‍♂️

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:38

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      He seems to be on par with Haaland

  • Comment posted by PortersBar, today at 21:25

    At least they scored first and didn't concede a goal, which is good

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:39

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Two clean sheets in a row now with Joe Gomez at the back

  • Comment posted by Get me out of here, today at 21:26

    Think it’s about time Scamacca started taking the penalties!!

    • Reply posted by ciuti, today at 21:29

      ciuti replied:
      So do l

  • Comment posted by Hairy Potter, today at 21:26

    Nunes movement is very good and his run onto Tsimikas cross and his header were sublime, he is a real handful for any defence and he looks a very good buy for 65 Million. Tsimikas is getting better and better at reading the game too and he is solid in defence. Moyes looked shellshocked.
    Liverpool were better with Nunes on the field but overall they are steadily improving.

    • Reply posted by Loz, today at 21:29

      Loz replied:
      Johnsons defending for that cross was dire, it was almost,here you go have a free cross. As for sublime header, looked more like he scuffed it.

  • Comment posted by eastlondon1, today at 21:26

    Bowen needs to ask Ray Stewart or Julian Dicks on how to take a penalty

    • Reply posted by sjohn1, today at 21:42

      sjohn1 replied:
      or my grandmother , cos shes better at them than he is

  • Comment posted by Howard, today at 21:36

    Not about today's game but what is wrong with Klopp saying that Man City are a wealthy club. They had nothing before being taken over and have side stepped financial regulations and continue to hoover up players into their squad. they may have invested billions into the area but it is all part of the business plan. They are nothing but a toy club of wealthy state backed owners. A nothing club.

    • Reply posted by jeff , today at 21:40

      jeff replied:
      It's facts, psg, city, and Newcastle are bankrolled by countries with significant wealth that dwarfs everyone else. Amongst other things

  • Comment posted by Quarryman, today at 21:27

    James milner , wonderful save

  • Comment posted by SAW, today at 21:30

    Encouraging 2nd half west ham, but we’ve only got ourselves to blame, we played well but can’t be missing penalties and those chances. ⚒

    • Reply posted by bushwacker, today at 21:49

      bushwacker replied:
      Full agree . Feel for fans that made that trip.

  • Comment posted by marble, today at 21:29

    Nunez settling in just fine.

    • Reply posted by Sorry For Your Loss, today at 21:52

      Sorry For Your Loss replied:
      He is finally finding his feet and understanding the way the English game is played.

  • Comment posted by Sorry For Your Loss, today at 21:27

    I know Alisson’s record at saving penalties isn’t that great, but he saved a very important one tonight. The walk to the dressing room at half time was a completely different one for West Ham than the one what would have been had they scored.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:35

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Where was these type of wins earlier in the season

  • Comment posted by La mitad mas que Indio, today at 21:30

    Jared Bowen? No more penalties for you. West Ham? Unlucky, but keep your head up as that was a good game overall.

    • Reply posted by bushwacker, today at 21:47

      bushwacker replied:
      Agree. But final third poor.

  • Comment posted by bigwats99, today at 21:28

    Another clean sheet. Must build on the last 3 results

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 21:55

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Liverpool, yes you won but it was a very uncomfortable win and West Ham could, no sorry, should have scored at the end. Big improvement still needed.

  • Comment posted by Spellingmistookshappen, today at 21:26

    Never understand why players can't blast a pen into the bottom corners inside the post. Not that hard for their level.

  • Comment posted by Guybrush Threepwood, today at 21:28

    Always nice to hear Ally (anyone but Liverpool) McCoist giving his unbiased opinion. Even gave Man of the Match to a losing player. Psst Ally.....7-1 😉

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 21:26

    The hammers did well second half. All about the 3 points, performances don't matter at this point. I'd take 1-0 wins every week until the World Cup

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal1090124101427
2Man City1072133102323
3Tottenham1172222121023
4Chelsea106221510520
5Man Utd106131515019
6Newcastle11461189918
7Liverpool1044222121016
8Brighton104331411315
9Brentford113531817114
10Crystal Palace103431213-113
11Bournemouth113441023-1313
12Fulham103341620-412
13West Ham11326912-311
14Southampton113261018-811
15Everton11245812-410
16Leeds92341113-29
17Aston Villa10235713-69
18Wolves11236514-99
19Nottm Forest11137723-166
20Leicester101271524-95
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC