Liverpool v West Ham United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Diogo Jota was stretchered off in injury time during Sunday's 1-0 win against Manchester City

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Diogo Jota will miss next month's World Cup after suffering a serious calf injury against Manchester City.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Luis Diaz and Arthur remain out.

West Ham will continue to assess centre-backs Kurt Zouma and Craig Dawson, who are doubtful because of illness and injury respectively.

Maxwel Cornet and Nayef Aguerd are still sidelined.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

I have taken a lot of flak from Liverpool fans recently.

I love it when supporters come out afterwards, like they did after beating Manchester City, and are wise after the event, but then basically admit that, beforehand, they were feeling along the same lines as my prediction.

Still, you couldn't fail to be impressed with the way Liverpool played against City, especially the back-line, who were excellent.

There was a period in the second half where the crowd really got up and backed them and Anfield was bouncing again.

I think they will continue in the right direction here, helped by the fact West Ham are so stretched at the back, although I do fancy Gianluca Scamacca to grab a goal for the Hammers.

Prediction: 3-1

Chris Sutton's full predictions v Phoenix singer Thomas Mars

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool have lost just one of their past 49 home league games against West Ham (W36, D12) - a 3-0 defeat in August 2015.

The Hammers beat the Reds 3-2 at home last season but that is their only victory in the 12 most recent top-flight meetings (D2, L9).

Liverpool

Liverpool have won 11 of their past 12 midweek league games, including the last seven by an aggregate score of 20-3.

The Reds are unbeaten in 28 top-flight home matches (W21, D7), scoring 72 times during this run and conceding just 16.

They have failed to win any of their last four league fixtures versus London opposition (D3, L1).

Liverpool have the worst first-half record in the division this season, with opponents West Ham the next slowest starters.

West Ham United

West Ham have won six of their past eight matches in all competitions, with their only defeat in that run coming on Merseyside in last month's 1-0 loss at Everton.

They have won only four of their last 19 Premier League away fixtures, with two of those victories coming against relegated Watford and Norwich City.

The Hammers, who are contesting their 100th Premier League game on a Wednesday, have lost just one of their past 13 midweek matches in the competition (W7, D5).

David Moyes is winless in 17 Premier League away games as a manager against Liverpool (D6, L11) and in all 68 at Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United (D21, L47).

My Liverpool line-up Predict Liverpool's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team

My West Ham United line-up Predict West Ham's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team