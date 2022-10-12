'Harrowing Liverpool defeat very hard to explain'

"This result should not reflect on Giovanni van Bronckhorst's position as Rangers manager, but it will take a while to work out of the system."

In the aftermath of Rangers' joint heaviest ever defeat, former Ibrox winger Neil McCann's assessment will more than ring true.

For 45 minutes the Scots held their own, before a cataclysmic capitulation saw Liverpool slam in six goals in just over half an hour.

It spelled the end of any already faint hope of Champions League progression, but what do the coming weeks herald for Van Bronckhorst and his team?

European dream turns to nightmare

For clubs across the continent, the Champions League is the holy grail. Even for last season's Europa League runners-up, this is the playground they wanted to be in with the big boys.

But they were bullied in the second half at Ibrox, just as they were in the opener in Amsterdam as Ajax cantered to a 4-0 win. Defeats at Anfield and at Ibrox to Napoli have followed, rendering the final two matches of the group a last-ditch scramble to reach the previously safe haven of the Europa League after Christmas.

Rangers will either be needing favours or a miracle for that to happen and finish third. Next up in the Champions League is a daunting away trip to Naples to face the group leaders, where Van Bronckhorst's team really need to better whatever Ajax do in the Netherlands against Liverpool.

Then it rolls around to matchday six, when the Dutch come to Glasgow. If Rangers go into that game three points behind their opponents, they will need to win 5-0 to progress. Given they currently have a goal difference of minus 15 and having scored just one solitary strike, getting something in Italy will be crucial.

"It's hard to find the right words," Rangers defender Borna Barisic to BBC Scotland.

"We spoke about Liverpool, Ajax, Napoli and how good they are. They are on another level with how many hundreds of millions, but to lose 7-1 is unacceptable.

"It'll be very difficult [to finish third]. We will fight for sure and try, but it'll be very difficult."

Cluttered fixtures

The looming World Cup in Qatar leaves Rangers with nine huge games which could define their season.

As outlined, any hope of European football after Christmas will realistically rest on getting at least four points from their remaining two games. On top of that, Rangers' pursuit of silverware domestic rages.

A tricky trip to a confident Motherwell side is up next, before a League Cup quarter-final against Dundee. Navigating both of these games will be crucial to stop mounting fan pressure building further on Van Bronckhorst, whose side are two points adrift of Celtic in the title race.

There are also league matches at home to Livingston, Aberdeen and Hearts in there, with further road trips to St Johnstone and St Mirren.

It's a cluttered card, with Rangers playing weekend/midweek all the way up to 12 November.

Questions over squad?

To handle it, Van Bronckhorst will need to rely on an ever-shrinking squad after Wednesday's defeat brought more than just an embarrassing scoreline.

Both Ryan Jack and Connor Goldson were taken off due to injury, and the latter's absence was particularly felt in the second half as goals rained in.

The influential centre-half hobbled off just before the break and while Liverpool may well have still won, the Englishman was a commanding figure who was sorely missed.

Rangers' defensive interceptions dropped from seven to three for a start, while three fewer tackles were put in.

Rangers are also missing centre-backs Filip Helander and John Souttar due to injury, while attacking midfielder Ianis Hagi is a long-term absentee.

"Across that backline, I don't think it's looking all that strong," said McCann. "At some point Van Bronckhorst has to be hopeful that he'll get a couple of those players back from injury.

"Now you've lost Goldson it's starting to look a bit thin. Ryan Jack is out, Kamara is missing. Giovanni doesn't have his problems to seek."

Van Bronckhorst will also be keen to get some continuity in the side. The Rangers manager has tinkered with his formation this season, whether it be reverting back to Allan McGregor as first choice in goals, or trying to integrate Alfredo Morelos into the team with Antonio Colak now firing domestically.

You also have the in-out scenario with the likes of Malik Tillman, Rabbi Matondo and Scott Wright.

"Giovanni is not to blame for this team totally folding," added McCann.

"I look at the substitutes - [Ridvan] Yilmaz who has played zero football. [Ben] Davies who did come on, [James] Sands, Tillman, who was an absolute passenger at Anfield and doesn't feature at the weekend.

"This will sting the whole club. But he will be judged on Sunday against Motherwell."