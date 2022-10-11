Last updated on .From the section European Football

Jude Bellingham has already played 17 times for England and has scored in all four of the Champions League games he has played in this season

England midfielder Jude Bellingham scored again as Borussia Dortmund drew with Sevilla in their Champions League Group G game.

Dortmund would have qualified for the last 16 if they had found a winner.

Bellingham, 19, got his fourth goal in this season's tournament when he volleyed in from Thomas Meunier's cross to make it 1-1 in the 35th minute.

Sevilla had taken an 18th-minute lead through Tanguy Nianzou's header from Ivan Rakitic's flighted free-kick.

The result ensured Manchester City, who drew 0-0 at Copenhagen despite having full-back Sergio Gomez sent off after only 30 minutes, would advance into the knockout stages.

Second-placed Dortmund will join City in the last 16 if they pick up one point from their last two matches. They host Pep Guardiola's side in their next Champions League game on 25 October.