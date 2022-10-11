Scotland will miss a second major tournament in a row

"It's massive, not just for us as players but for Scottish football, Scottish women's football and for the country," Scotland midfielder Caroline Weir said before the World Cup play-offs.

But the squad will not be going to next summer's finals in Australia and New Zealand after a sobering defeat by the Republic of Ireland in their play-off match at Hampden.

It means Scotland have failed to qualify for a second major tournament in a row, a devastating blow not just for the players and staff, but the women's game in the country.

"This team, the country deserves to be on the world stage... it's difficult," said goalkeeper Lee Gibson. "That's two tournaments we've missed back-to-back and it doesn't get any easier.

"We have a promising squad here and you've not seen the best of us. It's so bitterly disappointing to see we're not going to be at another major tournament."

Same old issues to fore again

Head coach Pedro Martinez Losa was appointed in the summer of 2021, belatedly some thought, after Shelley Kerr left the previous December having failed to take the team to the European Championships.

He vowed to bring a different style of play, focussed on possession and building out from the back. But ultimately, the campaign ended in the same manner. That's the stark reality.

Kerr's previous campaign unravelled due to a lack of goals against close group rivals - in other words, teams of a similar level to Scotland. It's an issue the new head coach has failed to fix.

Excluding games against the Faroe Islands, Scotland have only scored 14 times in the 13 games under Martinez Losa. Too often the team has had the majority of possession, without managing to create quality chances.

The Scots had 74% of possession against Ireland, but managed just three shots on target, two fewer than their opponents.

"It's a real problem," former Scotland striker Julie Fleeting said on Sportscene. "It's been the same throughout the campaign. We're good on the ball. But we can't create enough opportunities to say we thoroughly deserve to win games."

Will another setback damage game?

A second missed major tournament in a row will have repercussions off the pitch for Scotland. Fundamentally it means the Scottish FA miss out on extra money which can be invested in the game.

Then there's the exposure that comes with playing at a World Cup. The attendance at Hampden for the play-off against the Republic was just under 11,000, a record for a competitive international.

But it was still 7,000 fewer than the overall record set at a friendly against Jamaica immediately before the team went off to the 2019 World Cup. That alone shows the difference success can bring.

It has also been evident in the rise of the England team, culminating in their Euro 2022 victory in the summer.

Republic boss Vera Pauw says reaching their first World Cup will "make a huge difference" to young girls, and the game in the country will "explode".

That is what Scotland are missing out on. There has been so much progress in recent years as investment in the SWPL has grown and coverage has increased. But other countries are increasing investment and getting better. Scotland can't stand still.

"I think it'll be a setback for the nation," former Scotland defender Emma Black said on Sportscene. "We've created such a positive journey since qualifying for our first major finals in 2017.

"We've got these role models like Rachel Corsie, Erin Cuthbert, Caroline Weir and we want to continue to grow that."

So what happens now?

The post-mortem of Scotland's campaign will begin in earnest, and there will be questions asked of Martinez Losa.

Any head coach who does not deliver qualification after two home play-off matches would expect to be under scrutiny, just as Kerr was when she failed to take the team to the last Euros after finishing third in the group.

"I'm very disappointed - for the girls, and for the whole nation," the Spaniard said. "It was an incredible opportunity.

"I think the game was hard on us, but those things happen in life and in football. In apologise to the fans. We wanted to qualify for the World Cup so badly.

"The hard work of the players has been amazing - I couldn't ask for any more. We'll stick together, come back together, and hopefully we have another opportunity soon."

As for the players, most have plenty left in the tank. Only three of the XI which started the play-off defeat are 30 or over. There is talent there, but recently their potential has not been fulfilled.

Some of the recently voiced discontent with the Scottish FA about a perceived lack of investment or interest in the women's game adds another dimension to what happens next.

"I think they'll look to some of the next generation now," Fleeting said. "What players can we bring into this squad to have an impact? I'm sure some players will exit the squad now we've not made it. Whether it's their choice or the coaches' choice."

The longer-term impact of missing the World Cup remains to be seen but what is certain, is the pain will linger for a long time.