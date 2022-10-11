Last updated on .From the section Irish

Linfield edge Cliftonville in Shield shootout

Championship side Dundela caused an upset by beating Carrick Rangers 4-1 at Taylors Avenue in the quarter-finals of the County Antrim Shield.

It is the second season in a row that the Duns, managed by ex-Rangers boss Niall Currie, have beaten the Irish Premiership side in the competition.

Linfield beat Cliftonville 5-4 on penalties after they drew 1-1 at Solitude.

Holders Larne beat Ballymena United 1-0 while Glentoran defeated Ards 4-1.

Tuesday night's quarter-final results mean the Blues will face the Glens in the semi-finals while the Duns will play holders Larne in the last four. Those ties are due to be played on 15 November.

At Solitude, Cammy Palmer missed Linfield's third penalty to give the hosts the advantage in the shootout, but David Walsh saved from Joe Gormley before Luke Turner was off target with the Reds' fifth spot-kick to send the Blues through.

A strong start helped Glentoran to a 4-1 win over Ards

Andrew Clarke got David Healy's men off to the best possible start with a 25-yard strike into Fynn Talley's top right-hand corner, with the Brighton on-loan keeper unable to keep it out.

The Reds hit back on the 27th minute when record goalscorer Gormley ran onto a pass from Odhran Casey and looped the ball over the helpless Walsh.

The north Belfast outfit had opportunities to take a half-time lead with Ronan Hale, Jamie McDonagh and Gormley all spurning chances for the hosts.

Linfield came out fighting after the interval and should have went ahead in the tie with Eetu Vertainen directing his header off target from six yards before Chris McKee drew a fingertip save from Talley.

Paddy McLaughlin's men had chances of their own through summer signing Ronan Hale, but it was Gormley with the best chance of the game when his header had Walsh at full stretch on the 83rd minute to ensure the tie went to a shootout.

Dundela, currently third in the Championship table, ensured there will be one second-tier side in the last four with their impressive 4-1 away victory over Carrick.

Ciaran Dobbin gave them a great start with a second-minute opening goal and Eamon Fyfe doubled their lead before David Cushley pulled one back for the hosts just before half-time.

Dee Fearon restored the Duns' two-goal advantage soon after the break and Benny Igiehon added a late fourth as manager Currie knocked his former club out for the second successive season.

It was a tight contest at Inver Park, where a 70th-minute goal from defender Albert Watson was enough to give Larne a 1-0 win over Ballymena United.

The centre-half got on the end of an Aaron Donnelly free-kick to head home for the Invermen, who are aiming to lift the Shield for the third season in a row.

Two goals in the first three minutes from Ally Roy led the foundations for Glentoran's 4-1 away win over Championship side Ards, with Kirk McLaughlin adding a third midway through the half with a stunning volley.

Daniel Reynolds pulled a goal back for the hosts just before half-time, while Danny Purkis added a fourth for the Glens late on.