Match ends, Maccabi Haifa 2, Juventus 0.
Juventus face a tough task if they are to qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League after suffering a shock loss away to Maccabi Haifa.
Omer Atzili scored two first-half goals for the Israeli side to leave Juventus third in Group H with two games left.
Atzili's first came after only seven minutes when Pierre Cornud's cross bounced off Atzili's back and crept in.
The second saw Atzili fire a shot into the top corner after a bright run and pass by team-mate Frantzdy Pierrot.
Juventus only have three points from their four matches, after they had beaten Maccabi Haifa 3-1 at the Allianz Stadium last week.
Massimiliano Allegri's side now have to win at Benfica on 25 October and at home to Paris St-Germain on 2 November to have any chance of making the last 16.
PSG and Benfica, who are level on seven points, meet in Paris at 20:00 BST.
For Maccabi Haifa, this was their first Champions League group-stage victory since a 3-0 triumph over Manchester United in October 2002.
Two-time European champions Juventus are also struggling domestically after a 2-0 loss to AC Milan on Saturday left them eighth in Serie A, 10 points behind leaders Napoli.
Line-ups
Maccabi Haifa
Formation 4-3-3
- 44Cohen
- 2Sundgren
- 19Batubinsika
- 3Goldberg
- 27CornudBooked at 27minsSubstituted forMenachemat 71'minutes
- 6Lavi
- 4MuhammadSubstituted forTchibotaat 86'minutes
- 10Chery
- 7AtziliSubstituted forSeckat 66'minutes
- 9PierrotSubstituted forRukavytsyaat 86'minutes
- 21DavidSubstituted forAbu Faniat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Tchibota
- 12Menachem
- 13Rukavytsya
- 15Arad
- 16Abu Fani
- 22Meir
- 30Seck
- 33Levi
- 36Eliyahu
- 55Gershon
- 77Fux
- 90Mashpati
Juventus
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Szczesny
- 6DaniloSubstituted forKeanat 68'minutes
- 19Bonucci
- 24Rugani
- 12Lobo SilvaSubstituted forSouléat 74'minutes
- 8McKennieBooked at 45minsSubstituted forKosticat 45'minutes
- 32ParedesSubstituted forLocatelliat 45'minutesBooked at 76mins
- 25Rabiot
- 11Ju Cuadrado
- 22Di MaríaSubstituted forMilikat 24'minutes
- 9Vlahovic
Substitutes
- 3Silva Nascimento
- 5Locatelli
- 14Milik
- 15Gatti
- 17Kostic
- 18Kean
- 20Miretti
- 23Pinsoglio
- 30Soulé
- 36Perin
- 44Fagioli
- Referee:
- Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home6
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away12
