Champions League - Group H
Maccabi HaifaMaccabi Haifa2JuventusJuventus0

Maccabi Haifa 2-0 Juventus: Omer Atzili scores twice in Champions League Group H game

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Maccabi Haifa
Maccabi Haifa's win was their first in the group stages of the Champions League in almost 20 years

Juventus face a tough task if they are to qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League after suffering a shock loss away to Maccabi Haifa.

Omer Atzili scored two first-half goals for the Israeli side to leave Juventus third in Group H with two games left.

Atzili's first came after only seven minutes when Pierre Cornud's cross bounced off Atzili's back and crept in.

The second saw Atzili fire a shot into the top corner after a bright run and pass by team-mate Frantzdy Pierrot.

Juventus only have three points from their four matches, after they had beaten Maccabi Haifa 3-1 at the Allianz Stadium last week.

Massimiliano Allegri's side now have to win at Benfica on 25 October and at home to Paris St-Germain on 2 November to have any chance of making the last 16.

PSG and Benfica, who are level on seven points, meet in Paris at 20:00 BST.

For Maccabi Haifa, this was their first Champions League group-stage victory since a 3-0 triumph over Manchester United in October 2002.

Two-time European champions Juventus are also struggling domestically after a 2-0 loss to AC Milan on Saturday left them eighth in Serie A, 10 points behind leaders Napoli.

Line-ups

Maccabi Haifa

Formation 4-3-3

  • 44Cohen
  • 2Sundgren
  • 19Batubinsika
  • 3Goldberg
  • 27CornudBooked at 27minsSubstituted forMenachemat 71'minutes
  • 6Lavi
  • 4MuhammadSubstituted forTchibotaat 86'minutes
  • 10Chery
  • 7AtziliSubstituted forSeckat 66'minutes
  • 9PierrotSubstituted forRukavytsyaat 86'minutes
  • 21DavidSubstituted forAbu Faniat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Tchibota
  • 12Menachem
  • 13Rukavytsya
  • 15Arad
  • 16Abu Fani
  • 22Meir
  • 30Seck
  • 33Levi
  • 36Eliyahu
  • 55Gershon
  • 77Fux
  • 90Mashpati

Juventus

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Szczesny
  • 6DaniloSubstituted forKeanat 68'minutes
  • 19Bonucci
  • 24Rugani
  • 12Lobo SilvaSubstituted forSouléat 74'minutes
  • 8McKennieBooked at 45minsSubstituted forKosticat 45'minutes
  • 32ParedesSubstituted forLocatelliat 45'minutesBooked at 76mins
  • 25Rabiot
  • 11Ju Cuadrado
  • 22Di MaríaSubstituted forMilikat 24'minutes
  • 9Vlahovic

Substitutes

  • 3Silva Nascimento
  • 5Locatelli
  • 14Milik
  • 15Gatti
  • 17Kostic
  • 18Kean
  • 20Miretti
  • 23Pinsoglio
  • 30Soulé
  • 36Perin
  • 44Fagioli
Referee:
Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz

Match Stats

Home TeamMaccabi HaifaAway TeamJuventus
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home14
Away10
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home6
Away9
Fouls
Home16
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Maccabi Haifa 2, Juventus 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Maccabi Haifa 2, Juventus 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Tjaronn Chery (Maccabi Haifa) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Neta Lavi.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Arkadiusz Milik (Juventus).

  5. Post update

    Mavis Tchibota (Maccabi Haifa) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Manuel Locatelli (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Mohammad Abu Fani (Maccabi Haifa).

  8. Post update

    Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Mavis Tchibota (Maccabi Haifa).

  10. Post update

    Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Mavis Tchibota (Maccabi Haifa).

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Maccabi Haifa. Nikita Rukavytsya replaces Frantzdy Pierrot.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Maccabi Haifa. Mavis Tchibota replaces Ali Muhammad.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Filip Kostic (Juventus).

  15. Post update

    Mohammad Abu Fani (Maccabi Haifa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Abdoulaye Seck (Maccabi Haifa) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Tjaronn Chery with a cross following a set piece situation.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Juan Cuadrado (Juventus).

  18. Post update

    Ali Muhammad (Maccabi Haifa) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Arkadiusz Milik (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Matìas Soulé.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Arkadiusz Milik.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli3300132119
2Liverpool32015506
3Ajax310268-23
4Rangers300309-90

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Club Bruges33007079
2FC Porto310236-33
3B Leverkusen310223-13
4Atl Madrid310225-33

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich33009099
2Inter Milan32013216
3Barcelona31025413
4Viktoria Plzen3003112-110

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting32016426
2Tottenham31112204
3Frankfurt311113-24
4Marseille31024403

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg41303216
2Chelsea41214225
3AC Milan412145-15
4Dinamo Zagreb411224-24

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid431071610
2Shakhtar Donetsk41216425
3RB Leipzig411247-34
4Celtic402227-52

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City43101111010
2B Dortmund42118357
3Sevilla402218-72
4FC Copenhagen402208-82

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG42206338
2Benfica42205238
3Juventus410357-23
4Maccabi Haifa410348-43
View full Champions League tables

