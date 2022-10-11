Vera Pauw became Republic of Ireland manager in 2019

Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw says she is lost for words after a historic qualification for the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Substitute Amber Barrett scored with her first touch in the 72nd minute to fire the Republic to their first major tournament.

"I can't believe it. I just can't believe it. How is this possible?" an emotional Pauw told RTE.

"I have no words. I am sorry. I can't believe it."

It was a tense encounter at Hampden Park and Scotland midfielder Caroline Weir was denied from the penalty spot in the first-half when goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan flew to her left to push the spot-kick away.

The Republic settled from there, and were unlucky not to take the lead on the stroke of half-time following a goalmouth scramble, before Barrett poked home the decisive goal on an emotional night as Ireland paid tribute to those who passed away in the Creeslough tragedy in Donegal on Friday.

"It's not that we were the better team on the pitch, but we were the most effective team and we just wanted it more, I think," added the Dutch manager.

"Preparation is everything. The saved penalty by Courtney was not luck. We knew where it was going. We trained for everything and we were ready for every scenario.

"It's amazing. Missing so many players through injury. This commitment and completely buying into the game plan and completely buying into the team - giving themselves for the team and the country."

'Amber told me she would get the winner'

It was also an emotional night for Pauw, who revealed in July she was raped and sexually assaulted by three different men involved in Dutch football.

"I want to say thank you to everybody who supported me through these difficult times.

"My heart is with the country and I wanted this so much, so much for everybody. Not only those who supported me in an incredible way but supported everybody.

"I am so proud. From the FAI, the board to our colleagues who have worked at the clubs, the coaches, the players at the clubs, the little girls in the crowd - it is just amazing."

Pauw also revealed that Barrett, who hails from Millford in Donegal, said she would play a role in the decisive goal as she prepared to come on just six minutes before her winner.

"Amber's first touch made the game," said Pauw.

"She promised me. She said, 'when I get on I'll make that goal'. That is what she said.

"It is incredible how she finished it and I am so proud."