Close menu

Refereeing abuse: Your experiences & what you want to see happening

Last updated on .From the section Footballcomments62

generic referee
There are about 28,000 referees in England

The strike by Merseyside Youth Football League in protest at referee abuse - and statistics showing 380 bans have been given for attacks on grassroots officials at all ages - has ignited another fierce discussion about the issue.

Both on BBC Radio 5 Live and the BBC Sport website, thousands of people have been sharing their experiences and calling for change.

BBC Sport asked for thoughts on the story and got more than 1,100 comments, as well as a further 1,000 submissions.

Here are some of those thoughts, experiences and suggestions for change:

Short presentational grey line

Why I quit refereeing

Rev Dominic Stockford: My worst moment was when a player I had sent off during the game appeared in the referee's changing room after the game. He started ranting and if a non-playing team member hadn't physically dragged him away he would have assaulted me. I was very shaken, slammed the door, and stayed there locked in for over an hour, hoping he would leave. I've since stopped reffing.

Ted Freeman: I refereed at grassroots level for 10 years but quit because of abuse and an attack on me. I could have carried on for another 10 years, but no thank you.

Alex Shaw: I used to referee for a local u12s league. I quit after I got spat at, punched and had my car keyed by parents, all in the same month.

Simon: A player under a false name headbutted an opponent then told me if I dared send him off I was next. Match abandoned, I quit the next day.

Paul Jenkins: I have three sons. Two qualified at young ages. They didn't carry on for long. Less than a season. All down to parents' behaviour.

Ken Spedding: I called time/had enough after 30 years of reffing. I abandoned an under-15s game due to abuse from the coach and got no support from the FA. It's getting worse.

Richard Smith: I hung up my referee's kit in 2018 having qualified (with merit) through the Surrey FA in 2010. It just became too toxic, zero respect.

Tom: I got assaulted refereeing an adults game of football after I had sent off a player for violent conduct. I was in my early 20s. I never reffed again.

Graham Barley: I stopped refereeing four years ago because the abuse was intolerable and the support from the FA virtually non-existent. Things have to change.

Mike Tyas: Referring is such a worthwhile and fulfilling role. I did it for 23 years and loved 95% of it but the abuse finally took its toll and I quit.

Short presentational grey line

Why I continue refereeing

Sam Midwood: After reffing for 10 years, I've had a real insight into how bad the abuse can be, but this has made me more determined to stamp it out.

David: I think behaviour in football has improved massively over my 25-year involvement. Reporting and sanctioning are significantly better.

Myles Harrison: Having been a ref for some 20 years I still enjoy going out every weekend and doing games. It does help that players know you.

Short presentational grey line

Personal experiences of matchdays and refereeing

Andy Stringer: Would the morons who are abusing referees like to take the whistle and do it themselves? NO. Cowards picking on one person is how I see it.

Trevor Mitchell: I am a former referee and assist a youth league mentoring young referees that have been abused in some shape or form. I have been called upon twice so far this season.

Paul Murray: I am stunned that anyone wants to referee anymore. I have seen refs shaking after the threats and intimidation. Managers and parents are the worst. Disgraceful!

Michael Winsor: I refereed at both junior and adult level. I personally didn't have a lot of problems with junior age groups but at adult level there was no respect for the referees, who were, in a lot of cases, treated with contempt. The players need to realise that basically no ref, no game.

Steve Whitewick: I'm a joint manager of a Sunday morning men's team. We instilled a policy of deep respect for all referees, whether we agree with decisions against us or not. The current shortage of referees is not what we want. It has been agreed that any misdemeanours against any referee will be dealt with by a club fine and suspension from the team for two weeks. It hasn't happened yet. We have come up against teams whose discipline has been less than desired and referees are now refusing to officiate their games in future, which affects our team if we are due to play them.

Robin Sidebottom: I am a grassroots referee. The leagues don't care about us, you get no follow up and you never find out what happened to the perpetrators.

Peter Collins: As a grassroots referee, I very nearly quit last year after being attacked. Retention is an issue and won't change until culture changes.

Andrew Laver: I have been a referee since I was 14, just over 30 years ago, my lad is now 17 and is a referee. The abuse has got worse. It is the pro game's fault.

Mike O'Bree: My experience as a referee is the FA fine clubs and ban players sine die [indefinitely], but they play again within five years.

Richard: It's been like it for years. Until somebody gets killed nothing will happen. I have been refereeing for 25 years. There is so little support out there.

Stephen Smith: I am a grassroots referee. I have been spat at, spat on, verbally and physically assaulted. Drastic action is needed.

Carl: Toxic behaviour/abuse from opposition players and parents has resulted in two more parent volunteers resigning from officiating my team.

Short presentational grey line

It's not just a football problem...

John Turner: I have umpired at many school cricket matches and have had to send off a player for abusive behaviour, so the problem is not only football.

Richard Wiggs: I am a qualified cricket umpire - I have given the game up due to breaking up four fights on a cricket pitch last season. Grown men as well.

Mike Fletcher: I'm a rugby referee and I've been lucky enough never to have experienced this kind of violence. However, what little backchat and abuse I've received over the years comes invariably from parents and coaches - in fact the only red card I've ever given was to a coach.

Short presentational grey line

What can be done?

Paul Fieldsend: I saw refereeing as a way to give something back to the game I love when I hung up my boots. I am still registered under the Welsh FA, but I only ref now to help out my local club in Louth, Lincolnshire. Why? Because it's not worth the hassle. If the referees went on strike, including the top-level officials, it would highlight that without these officials there is no football.

Craig Aitken: Having played a lot of football, I would say that a toxic culture of disrespect runs through football at all ages. Referees are human and make mistakes, players make loads of mistakes, but TV only ever focuses on referee mistakes and essentially condones abuse. It is about time teams were deducted points.

Anthony Hancock: It's quite simple, if you abuse a referee you are substituted immediately. It's down to grassroots football managers to explain this before every kick-off and enforce it.

Akif Waseem: I run an under-15s team. If they speak out of turn to the referee, they are subbed off. The standard needs to be set by managers, as we are role models.

Wayne Brennan: I love the idea of the silent weekend and feel this should be brought in permanently for junior football. As a club chairman, I consistently witness unacceptable behaviour on the sidelines.

David Nock: Respect is missing in football. Look at rugby and learn from it. Any backchat on the field is given a 10-metre move penalty. A second offence and a player is sent off for a 10-minute sin-bin. Players 99% of the time just walk off - no complaints.

Steve Grimsley: Ex-referees should be used to help and chaperone young refs.

Paul Turpin: Our club is encouraging our youth players to qualify as referees, to help them support and respect referees when they play.

Gary Sheppard: Ban adults from junior football. Each club provides a welfare officer and that is it. Give refs body cams and award teams bonus points for good behaviour.

Stephen Field: Nothing will change unless the high-profile professional referees back walkouts and leave Premier League matches without officials.

David Waterfield: The clubs have to be banned. We need collective responsibility from coaches, players and parents. Remove FA accreditation for offending clubs and coaches.

Charlie Monck: If you assault an official, you are banned for life. Simple. Officials - and players - must be protected from thugs.

David: Introduce a silent-shopper type model for an assessment of spectators and team behaviour. They should then inform team bans based on abuse.

Ross Hamilton: As an experienced grassroots ref we must encourage younger refs to be brave and abandon matches at an early stage to get the message across.

Stuart Plummer: The problem in grassroots football is the Premier league and TV. Until all players are booked for dissent towards an official it won't stop.

Lee Homan: I managed a sports centre and saw this nonsense weekly. If referees or the league did nothing then I took the right of a home pitch [away from the club]. No pitch, no play.

Comments

Join the conversation

62 comments

  • Comment posted by Edale, today at 16:53

    It's very, very, very, easy. Copy rugby. ANY loudness and arguing is a yellow card. Do it again and it's a red. They would soon stop. Just get on with it.

  • Comment posted by Peter Griffin, today at 16:50

    I used to run the line for my Dad's team, was under 10's and upwards. The amount of abuse I received was amazing, this was about 10 years ago. Parents were so aggressive. Why anyone would take up refereeing is beyond me.

  • Comment posted by kevin, today at 16:49

    In most leagues at grassroots football they use the 10 min sin bin for dissent by word or action I sent a player of for saying to me in an aggressive manner your effin joking referee eff off. Days later after putting my booking in The local fa phoned and asked why I never sin binned the player for dissent, so says it all really the FA are spineless

  • Comment posted by john, today at 16:46

    We need to penalise abuse hard in the professional game. Send a few players off and it would change almost overnight. Longer term we need to teach kids to respect refs like they do in rugby.

  • Comment posted by Peter Pan, today at 16:45

    The thing I noticed in the comments above was how bad the parents are. A lot worse than the children actually playing. The so called adults are just failed players who have never grown up themselves and resort to crime when a referees decision goes against their children’s team. Pathetic. Absolutely pathetic. I would ban the parents from the game. The adults are the problem. Ban them.

  • Comment posted by Paul - Stourbridge, today at 16:44

    Most amateur players see what the professionals get away with, and try the same and are punished. Until the FA ban players for swearing, crowding round the ref it will not change. I say this a a former ref of 15 year experience. At youth level the players are fine but the parents are not they are so abusive. As soon as they get a game with no ref no one will step in.

  • Comment posted by pat kelly, today at 16:42

    A couple of seasons ago, I was reffing a under 11's match. A parent approached me at half time, accused me of cheating, went face to face with me and then knocked me unconscious with one punch. The FA issued their club with a £100 fine, police issued the man with a warning and I gave up reffing. All with 10 year olds watching.

    • Reply posted by Will Hay, today at 16:50

      Will Hay replied:
      A warning! Were there no witnesses? The person that assaulted you should have been charged with ABH. Very sorry to hear about this, hope you are keeping well.

  • Comment posted by soothsayer, today at 16:40

    A few years ago watching my grandson play football an opposing player racial abused a member of my grandson team
    The incident was reported to the LFA guess what happened not enough evidence when at least four spectators heard the abuse

  • Comment posted by paul n, today at 16:40

    filters down from the professional game, the abuse the referees get from highly paid players is mirrored in the amateur game. If a player calls another player a certain name its all over the papers and the dinosaurs at the FA almost burst their colostomy bags but turn a blind eye to players circled around a ref after having a free kick against them.

  • Comment posted by Will Hay, today at 16:39

    Society is now 'noise' and sadly one manifestation of this is on the sidelines of a football pitch. In amateur football there are no stewards, or even a brick wall to stop aggression, be it verbal or physical, towards an authority figure that is a referee. I genuinely despair.

  • Comment posted by phippsyb, today at 16:38

    Transparency builds trust. Mic up refs and get them to publish written reviews of the match at highest levels. Put mic content on TV and for managers to hear.

    It’s not all on refs obviously, but starting their will reduce the need for players to argue and swarm ref if they trust they are impartial and working in best interests of the game.

  • Comment posted by fajitas-r-fab, today at 16:37

    The problem is the ref's just stand there and take it. The moment any player shouts at any of the officials, send them off and make it a minimum 5 game ban. As long as the FA back up the officials, it will soon stop.
    Oh, and that goes for the coaching staff as well. And when they are banned they mustn't just be a touchline ban, but a complete stadium ban for the game.

  • Comment posted by diver69, today at 16:37

    A good start would be to begin at the top. If the ref is speaking to a player, they come to him, shut up and show acknowledgement of what has been said. Too often refs chase players who walk away mouthing off. Any player who gets within say a metre of the ref is told to step back and booked if they don't.
    It would be messy for a few games but would reestablish some authority.

  • Comment posted by Paul S, today at 16:35

    The FA should send out a strong message with much harsher punishments they hand out. From personal experience I was confronted by a parent who threatened me after sending his son to the sin bin. Guess what the Club suspended the parent for one game and the FA did absolutely nothing what message does that send out!

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 16:35

    I wonder if some of this problem is a result of keyboard warriors who get away with posting bile and venom then migrate to football matches. Players should respect the referee and not badger them. Referees should be able to send players off to an opticians to get their eyes tested. If they don't need glasses, book then, if they do, don't let them play until they get them! That would be a start.

    • Reply posted by Keepmenutdaan, today at 16:41

      Keepmenutdaan replied:
      Social media was awash with tweets/posts about the ref who will officiate the MCFC vs LFC game - who happens to be from Manchester.

      We all know what the headlines will be on Sunday/Monday.

      Personally i think the EPL should employ oversea officials who will have no family connection to a Town or City

  • Comment posted by TonyH, today at 16:35

    The biggest problem is the governing bodies, they do little to support the referees. Until they start banning clubs, coaches and players this will continue. Our current society has created a population who believe it is their right to do and say whatever they like, I'm all for freedom but it comes with responsibility.

  • Comment posted by karl, today at 16:34

    Maybe a red line 4metres from the touchline woul help. Instant penalty if crossed.

  • Comment posted by All the world is a stage , today at 16:33

    I’ve reffed a few friendlies and that’s it. But what strikes me most is how the refs get their decisions right almost all the time. It’s a tangle of legs, arms and bodies out there and the refs have to see through that fog.

  • Comment posted by Value For Money, today at 16:33

    A ref once said to me (after I passed comment about their ability to make a correct decision) "son, I promise you are going to make more mistakes during this game than I will" - turns out he was right, and I stopped being a smart a**e towards refs.

  • Comment posted by Trentatre, today at 16:32

    The media have happily curated the image of incompetent referees, even promoting conspiracy theories about certain refs' favouritism. It helps drive headlines, but with it, comes the problem of endemic abuse that it's helped create. Own up to being a major part of the problem

    Fans also need to take their blinkers off and stop indulging themselves in seeing only injustice against their team.

    • Reply posted by All the world is a stage , today at 16:38

      All the world is a stage replied:
      No, it’s not the media, it’s all the hate comments on the have your says. Eg, “it’s LiVARpool because the decisions always go Liverpool’s way”, and “the ref must have accepted a brown envelope to give that decision”.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport