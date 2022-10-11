Last updated on .From the section Football

Fabio Jalo became Barnsley's second youngest ever scorer - Glyn Riley was 55 days younger when he netted in 1974

Sixteen-year-old Fabio Jalo scored two goals as Barnsley qualified for the knockout stages of the Papa John's Trophy with a 4-2 win at Doncaster.

Jalo, in only his third senior game, and Josh Martin both struck twice as the Tykes stormed 4-0 up at half-time.

Ex-Barnsley man George Miller pulled two back for Rovers, who could yet also qualify as Northern Group E runners-up.

Elsewhere, Colchester clinched progress and top spot in Southern Group A with a 1-1 draw at home to Gillingham.

Both goals came in the final three minutes of the first half as Lewis Walker's header for the Gills was quickly cancelled out by John Akinde's leveller for Colchester.

Gillingham won the extra-point penalty shootout 5-4 in sudden death to keep alive their hopes of qualifying as runners-up but they need to rely on Charlton failing to beat Brighton Under-21s.

It is a similar scenario for Doncaster in their group as they will progress to the last 16 in second spot behind Barnsley should Lincoln fail to beat Newcastle United Under-21s in the final group game.