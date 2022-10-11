Last updated on .From the section England

Reece James was substituted after 62 minutes of Chelsea's 2-0 Champions League win away at AC Milan on Tuesday

A month ago England had an abundance of top right-backs, with boss Gareth Southgate spoilt for choice.

But now he may well be having to think of alternate options for next month's World Cup following a spate of injuries.

Chelsea's Reece James was the latest right-back to suffer a problem, going off midway through the second half of his side's 2-0 Champions League win at AC Milan with a leg injury.

It is the latest blow for Southgate in a position where England had looked blessed with options.

Manchester City's Kyle Walker, with 70 England caps, suffered an injury in the 6-3 derby win against Manchester United at the start of October.

He then underwent groin surgery a few days later and is now facing a race to be fit in time for Qatar.

Southgate expects to name his final squad just before the last round of Premier League matches on 13-14 November, with England beginning their World Cup campaign against Iran on 21 November.

Last weekend he saw Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, a player previously called the "best right-back in the world" by Reds manager Jurgen Klopp and capped 17 times by England, pick up an ankle injury against Arsenal.

After the match, Klopp said Alexander-Arnold's injury "didn't look good", but had better news at his news conference on Tuesday.

"We were maybe a bit lucky with Trent," added Klopp. "It will be shorter than a month. Two weeks I heard.

"That's the information I got, though I'm not sure I am allowed to say that to be honest. We will see."

Trent Alexander-Arnold suffered an ankle injury in Liverpool's 3-2 loss to Arsenal on Sunday

Southgate will now face an anxious wait for news on 14-cap James, a player who started England's last game - the 3-3 Nations League draw with Germany at Wembley at the end of September.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter said he would not know until later this week how bad the injury was.

"Reece, we're hoping he is OK but it is too early to say until 24-48 hours after," said Potter.

Ex-England and Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole, speaking on BT Sport, was also worried about the extent of James' injury and added: "I really hope for his sake and the country's sake he is fine.

"The fact we all winced when we saw it shows how important he is to England."

That leaves Newcastle's Kieran Trippier, who has played 37 times for the Three Lions, as England's only established fit right-back, although he has only featured in two of the eight international matches played in 2022.

However, he is a player liked by Southgate, who said Trippier was ahead of Alexander-Arnold in the pecking order as his "all-round game is ahead" of the Liverpool man.

Arteta backs White to 'make that step' for England

With Walker, Alexander-Arnold and James all set for spells on the sidelines, it could open the door for someone else to make a late push to be included on the plane to Qatar.

Mikel Arteta, manager of Premier League leaders Arsenal, thinks 25-year-old Ben White deserves an England recall after winning the last of his four England caps in the 3-0 friendly win over Ivory Coast in March.

White has been a regular for Arsenal at right-back this season and Arteta feels White's adaptability - he can also play as a central defender - could benefit the England squad.

"Ben would be very comfortable playing on the right side of a back three as well as in the middle or as a full-back," said Arteta.

"If you ask me if he is ready to make that step (to England), then the answer is yes because he is a very confident boy.

"He gives you absolutely everything, is always available and has the courage to play under real pressure."