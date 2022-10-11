Close menu

World Cup 2022: Reece James injury gives England boss Gareth Southgate more worries at right-back

By Michael EmonsBBC Sport

Reece James
Reece James was substituted after 62 minutes of Chelsea's 2-0 Champions League win away at AC Milan on Tuesday

A month ago England had an abundance of top right-backs, with boss Gareth Southgate spoilt for choice.

But now he may well be having to think of alternate options for next month's World Cup following a spate of injuries.

Chelsea's Reece James was the latest right-back to suffer a problem, going off midway through the second half of his side's 2-0 Champions League win at AC Milan with a leg injury.

It is the latest blow for Southgate in a position where England had looked blessed with options.

Manchester City's Kyle Walker, with 70 England caps, suffered an injury in the 6-3 derby win against Manchester United at the start of October.

He then underwent groin surgery a few days later and is now facing a race to be fit in time for Qatar.

Southgate expects to name his final squad just before the last round of Premier League matches on 13-14 November, with England beginning their World Cup campaign against Iran on 21 November.

Last weekend he saw Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, a player previously called the "best right-back in the world" by Reds manager Jurgen Klopp and capped 17 times by England, pick up an ankle injury against Arsenal.

After the match, Klopp said Alexander-Arnold's injury "didn't look good", but had better news at his news conference on Tuesday.

"We were maybe a bit lucky with Trent," added Klopp. "It will be shorter than a month. Two weeks I heard.

"That's the information I got, though I'm not sure I am allowed to say that to be honest. We will see."

Trent Alexander-Arnold
Trent Alexander-Arnold suffered an ankle injury in Liverpool's 3-2 loss to Arsenal on Sunday

Southgate will now face an anxious wait for news on 14-cap James, a player who started England's last game - the 3-3 Nations League draw with Germany at Wembley at the end of September.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter said he would not know until later this week how bad the injury was.

"Reece, we're hoping he is OK but it is too early to say until 24-48 hours after," said Potter.

Ex-England and Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole, speaking on BT Sport, was also worried about the extent of James' injury and added: "I really hope for his sake and the country's sake he is fine.

"The fact we all winced when we saw it shows how important he is to England."

That leaves Newcastle's Kieran Trippier, who has played 37 times for the Three Lions, as England's only established fit right-back, although he has only featured in two of the eight international matches played in 2022.

However, he is a player liked by Southgate, who said Trippier was ahead of Alexander-Arnold in the pecking order as his "all-round game is ahead" of the Liverpool man.

Arteta backs White to 'make that step' for England

With Walker, Alexander-Arnold and James all set for spells on the sidelines, it could open the door for someone else to make a late push to be included on the plane to Qatar.

Mikel Arteta, manager of Premier League leaders Arsenal, thinks 25-year-old Ben White deserves an England recall after winning the last of his four England caps in the 3-0 friendly win over Ivory Coast in March.

White has been a regular for Arsenal at right-back this season and Arteta feels White's adaptability - he can also play as a central defender - could benefit the England squad.

"Ben would be very comfortable playing on the right side of a back three as well as in the middle or as a full-back," said Arteta.

"If you ask me if he is ready to make that step (to England), then the answer is yes because he is a very confident boy.

"He gives you absolutely everything, is always available and has the courage to play under real pressure."

  • Comment posted by Mohammed Altaf, today at 00:34

    Phil jones is available. Versatile at right and centre back.

  • Comment posted by Ben, today at 00:26

    After every game I just chuckle now when the latest injury is served.

    Pointless debates for a pointless world Cup

  • Comment posted by RichardRichard, today at 00:20

    What about Saka? He's brilliant in another position and hopeless at full-back, so he is the obvious choice.

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 00:17

    Kieran Trippier.
    End of.

  • Comment posted by G-MAN, today at 00:16

    Desperate times require desperate measures. Gary Neville, your country needs you...(to shut up).

  • Comment posted by Burgate, today at 00:16

    Ben White is playing at left back for the league leaders. What's the problem?

    • Reply posted by Burgate, today at 00:18

      Burgate replied:
      Sorry, right back.

  • Comment posted by starsail1, today at 00:14

    Trippier should be the right back.

  • Comment posted by margaret, today at 00:12

    You just know that Gareth will mess it up, 14 potential penalty takers for a penalty shoot out ? A waistcoat ? Try a straitjacket

  • Comment posted by WHTID, today at 00:02

    Is it too late to recall Michail Antonio from Jamaica and revert him to his old position? Asking for a friend ..

  • Comment posted by Greenclarkey, today at 00:00

    Trent won't be missed, he can't defend to save his life.

    • Reply posted by MFH07, today at 00:24

      MFH07 replied:
      Blessing in disguise for LFC anyway, rather him take a break if anything he needs it. But I think he should retire from international duty England don’t deserve him.

  • Comment posted by Davehedgehog, at 23:57 11 Oct

    Gareth will just play a left back at right back.

    The guy is clueless.

  • Comment posted by Cole, at 23:55 11 Oct

    Trippier has been absolutely class all season, still at the top of his game, if he ends up being first choice I wouldn't call that a worry by any means. Southgate's worries would mostly be self-inflected too, due to ignoring White who has likewise been playing extremely well.

    LB is also fine, Chilwell is reliable - Cresswell and Sessegnon are wildcards - and Shaw is decent too, if sporadic

