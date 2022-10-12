Close menu
Champions League - Group D
TottenhamTottenham Hotspur3FrankfurtEintracht Frankfurt2

Tottenham 3-2 Eintracht Frankfurt: Son scores twice as Spurs hold on to win

By Emma SandersBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments178

Son Heung-min scores for Tottenham
Harry Kane and Son Heung-min have now assisted one another to score 50 times for Spurs in all competitions

Son Heung-min scored twice as Tottenham beat 10-man Eintracht Frankfurt to move top of Champions League Group D.

Frankfurt took an early lead when Eric Dier lost possession and Daichi Kamada was teed up to score from close range but Harry Kane set up Son for the equaliser six minutes later.

England captain Kane then scored from the penalty spot and Son's thumping volley made it 3-1 before half-time.

Frankfurt's Tuta was shown a second yellow card for bringing Son down early in the second half but Faride Alidou's header made it 3-2 with three minutes remaining to make for a nervous ending for Spurs.

Kane missed a second penalty in stoppage time but Tottenham held on for a deserved win.

Tottenham looked back to their best at times and could have won by a greater margin, but sloppy mistakes kept Frankfurt in the game.

The visitors largely struggled to deal with Spurs' attack but goalkeeper Hugo Lloris was forced to tip over an effort by Jesper Lindstrom and there was some desperate defending as Frankfurt had chances late on.

Antonio Conte's hosts threatened throughout with Son, Ryan Sessegnon, Richarlison and Cristian Romero among those to come close.

It was a frantic finale but victory means Tottenham sit top of the group with two wins from four matches, while Frankfurt drop to the bottom of the table with four points.

Tottenham next host Sporting Lisbon on 26 October.

Spurs' attack in potent mood

Son Heung-min scores for Tottenham
Son Heung-min scored his fifth Champions League brace

Frankfurt dominated early on and pressed and harried Spurs, leading to a mistake from Dier and the opening goal from Kamada, who had already come close when just failing to connect with Lindstrom's curling cross.

But it did not take long for Tottenham to capitalise on the gaping spaces left in behind by Frankfurt.

Kane and Son were on form, linking up fluently and causing havoc as Richarlison worked tirelessly to create space for his team-mates to run into.

The efficiency of Spurs' attacking line-up was too much for Frankfurt and it was only a matter of time before the hosts turned things around.

Kane won and converted a penalty when he was bundled over in the box by Kristijan Jakic less than 10 minutes after he had set up Son for the equaliser.

Son, who came off to a standing ovation, capped off a superb performance with a thumping volley before half-time.

Kane and Son have now linked up 50 times to score for Tottenham in all competitions and Richarlison's addition to the squad has added further attacking threat.

The Brazilian almost set up Sessegnon with a brilliant curling cross early in the second half and was unfortunate not to score when he headed inches wide in the opening period.

Tottenham should have finished with a comfortable victory but the late header from Alidou gave way a wild few minutes as Spurs substitute Bryan Gil missed a diving header, was then fouled in the box to earn a penalty and Kane uncharacteristically fired it over the bar.

The crowd roared with urgency as Tottenham threw bodies in front of the ball to block a late onslaught from the visitors but they hung on to claim victory.

It was a positive night for Tottenham overall as they also welcomed the return of Lucas Moura, who came on as a substitute for his first appearance since August due to injury.

Line-ups

Tottenham

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Lloris
  • 17Romero
  • 15DierBooked at 12minsSubstituted forD Sánchezat 78'minutes
  • 34Lenglet
  • 12Emerson Royal
  • 30BentancurBooked at 40minsSubstituted forBissoumaat 67'minutes
  • 5HøjbjergSubstituted forGilat 85'minutes
  • 19R SessegnonBooked at 84mins
  • 9RicharlisonSubstituted forSkippat 67'minutes
  • 10Kane
  • 7Son Heung-MinSubstituted forLucas Mouraat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Doherty
  • 4Skipp
  • 6D Sánchez
  • 11Gil
  • 14Perisic
  • 20Forster
  • 24Spence
  • 27Lucas Moura
  • 29Sarr
  • 33Davies
  • 38Bissouma
  • 42White

Frankfurt

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Trapp
  • 35Silva MeloBooked at 59mins
  • 20HasebeBooked at 60minsSubstituted forEbimbeat 69'minutes
  • 2Ndicka
  • 6Jakic
  • 17RodeSubstituted forSmolcicat 69'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 8Sow
  • 25LenzSubstituted forAlidouat 70'minutes
  • 29Lindstrøm
  • 15KamadaSubstituted forGötzeat 78'minutes
  • 9Kolo MuaniSubstituted forBorréat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Smolcic
  • 11Alidou
  • 19Borré
  • 21Alario
  • 22Chandler
  • 26Ebimbe
  • 27Götze
  • 31Grahl
  • 40Ramaj
Referee:
Carlos del Cerro Grande
Attendance:
55,180

Match Stats

Home TeamTottenhamAway TeamFrankfurt
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home11
Away11
Shots on Target
Home8
Away6
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home13
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 3, Eintracht Frankfurt 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 3, Eintracht Frankfurt 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Faride Alidou (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Davinson Sánchez tries a through ball, but Lucas Moura is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot is too high. Harry Kane should be disappointed.

  6. Booking

    Hrvoje Smolcic (Eintracht Frankfurt) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Penalty Tottenham Hotspur. Bryan Gil draws a foul in the penalty area.

  8. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Hrvoje Smolcic (Eintracht Frankfurt) after a foul in the penalty area.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 3, Eintracht Frankfurt 2. Faride Alidou (Eintracht Frankfurt) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mario Götze with a cross following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Hugo Lloris.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rafael Borré (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Faride Alidou.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Lucas Moura replaces Son Heung-Min.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Bryan Gil replaces Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Davinson Sánchez (Tottenham Hotspur).

  15. Post update

    Rafael Borré (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Booking

    Ryan Sessegnon (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Sessegnon (Tottenham Hotspur).

  18. Post update

    Éric Ebimbe (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Post update

    Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Kristijan Jakic (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
How to follow Tottenham on the BBC bannerTottenham banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

179 comments

  • Comment posted by GraemeL, today at 22:13

    Good old Spurs! Dominate a game playing excellent football before giving the opposition a chance they don't deserve. Still, upwards and onwards. COYS!

  • Comment posted by charlie, today at 22:22

    It's not pretty at times but this spurs team is definitely made of sterner stuff under Conte. My only gripe is the constant need to play Royal, he is the only regular player that I'm completely unconvinced about. At 3-1 up and 75 minutes on the clock I'm wondering what Spence has got to do to be given a chance? Then Royal makes yet another mistake and it's 3-2! I believe in Conte but it's baffling

    • Reply posted by M Cook, today at 22:29

      M Cook replied:
      You & me both, he is totally useless. He is not the only one who lacks quality.

  • Comment posted by zeberdee1983, today at 22:16

    What is wrong with refs. Bottled giving the pen in real time. Then Bottled giving another booking which intruth should have been red to hasebe. So so poor. Can't remember them being this bad 5 or 6 years ago. Plus sonny's 2nd goal. WOW!!!!

    • Reply posted by philinwoking, today at 22:49

      philinwoking replied:
      Plus that shoulder to Ryan's head early on. Minimum need to stop game for head injury,. In rugby that's a red card. Very poor ref

  • Comment posted by Maxpaulthespurdog, today at 22:15

    Made that much harder than it should of been. Royal and Sanchez need to go, how they make a living at football god only knows. Still Spurs top of the group happy days. Let the hating comments start like they did last week. COYS.

    • Reply posted by bushwacker, today at 22:19

      bushwacker replied:
      Be positive!

  • Comment posted by Matt Spurs from Deal, today at 22:15

    Come on the Spurs, Son back to near his best. Should have scored more but we were the better team on the night. Top of the table is in our hands. Playing on a Tuesday or Wednesday is so much better than Thursday night football 😃😃

    • Reply posted by DaveP1982, today at 22:55

      DaveP1982 replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Paul Sutton , today at 22:21

    This result and the manner of it sums Spurs up in a nutshell. Excellent result in a must win game, also a very good performance up until the last 5mins where we reverted to a level of incompetence & lack of backbone that has dogged various Spurs teams over quite a lot of years.
    So instead of remembering 85mins good stuff you end remembering 5mins of crap stuff.
    Anyway..a wins a win..COYS🥳!

    • Reply posted by M Cook, today at 22:32

      M Cook replied:
      Agree. Could have copied & posted your comments.

  • Comment posted by stevemarjo, today at 22:32

    Royal just so poor, letting the side down too often. If you have Royal and Sanchez on, it gets really frightening!
    Good performance from the rest of the team, but you can't play for 60 minutes and then think that your work is done. Still lots for Conte to work on, must be so frustrating for him.

    • Reply posted by Hot Spur, today at 22:46

      Hot Spur replied:
      By the way he charged down tunnel at the final whistle he is not happy!

  • Comment posted by it aint the heat its the humility, today at 22:10

    Less than a year in charge and the way Conte gets this team to churn out results without being at their best is a gift, credit to the all associated with resounding recognition. Spurs have a great psyche at the moment, credit to this team

    • Reply posted by BigBoysPants, today at 22:12

      BigBoysPants replied:
      Except when it counts :D :D :D

  • Comment posted by marble, today at 22:19

    Good game for Spurs against a good team. Top of the table….. marching on.

    • Reply posted by Peter626, today at 22:54

      Peter626 replied:
      A good team? Frankfurt are 8th in the Bundesliga and finished 11th last year, an average team at best.

  • Comment posted by FeIchmeister 5000, today at 22:12

    Good win for Spurs, but lord almighty please can you stop Jermaine Jenas ever being allowed near a microphone again

    • Reply posted by Clive Nicholas, today at 22:22

      Clive Nicholas replied:
      JJ holds a catalogue of very compromising pictures of every sports TV executive working in the UK, so he has to be on whether we like it or not!

  • Comment posted by duffspur, today at 22:15

    As usual made life difficult for ourselves but another win and another step towards qualifying from the group. Brilliant volley from Son and great to see him getting some more goals.

  • Comment posted by Zinedine Hoddle, today at 22:28

    Emerson Royal is the weak link in what could be a competent team. Romero turns away from him as an outlet time and again unless forced to use him. Either Spence or Doherty must be given a chance.

    • Reply posted by Fletch, today at 22:33

      Fletch replied:
      Thought we might see Djed for 10mins today. Royal isn't good enough for a back 5. Would like to see a back 4 played in the cup, or at Marseille if we beat Sporting

  • Comment posted by manxie1954, today at 22:11

    Well done - another win

    • Reply posted by Eloy, today at 22:14

      Eloy replied:
      Spurs should have won 3-1.

  • Comment posted by David clemson, today at 22:32

    Can someone explain to me how Højbjerg is always given a ridiculously low performance mark every game? Today he had a great game and again a mark of 4.11

    • Reply posted by Blockfeet, today at 22:37

      Blockfeet replied:
      He’s been brilliant this season so I doubt he’ll care.

  • Comment posted by Spurs, today at 22:33

    Typical Spurs. Could have won 7-1 and at the same time could have drew 3-3. Talk about rollercoaster ride.
    COYS!

  • Comment posted by FairwaySpur, today at 22:22

    Hasebe should have been given a second yellow - and therefore red - for that chaotic, dangerous foul which the ref let him off.
    German defenders pretty rough bunch tonight, got what they deserve I suppose with losing 3-2

  • Comment posted by jummyjim, today at 22:13

    Son is back

    • Reply posted by Mitrovic, today at 22:15

      Mitrovic replied:
      Where?

  • Comment posted by FairwaySpur, today at 22:26

    Great play from Bryan Gil, played some really excellent nifty footwork….a lot like City frontman Grealish - the Prem’s most fouled player for four consecutive seasons

    • Reply posted by AleAqi, today at 22:29

      AleAqi replied:
      Trying to do too much by himself, could have scored two more goals of he had better vision.

  • Comment posted by U20590547, today at 22:17

    Sorry to jump in on your thread, but as there is no HYS on the other game, lets all laugh at Scottish football!!! Well done to Spurs by the way.

    • Reply posted by paul, today at 22:22

      paul replied:
      Does rather put Scottish football into perspective

  • Comment posted by Woodhall, today at 22:16

    Sessegnon out of his depth. The subs were weak but at least the mid field kicked the ball forward a bit more. Still faffing about at the back, still high risk.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 12th October 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli44001741312
2Liverpool430112669
3Ajax4103812-43
4Rangers4004116-150

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Club Bruges431070710
2FC Porto42026606
3Atl Madrid411225-34
4B Leverkusen410326-43

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich44001321112
2Inter Milan42116517
3Barcelona41128714
4Viktoria Plzen4004316-130

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham42115417
2Marseille42026426
3Sporting42026606
4Frankfurt411236-34

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1