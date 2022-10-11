Last updated on .From the section Middlesbrough

Michael Carrick (left) was first-team coach at Manchester United, under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Michael Carrick is unlikely to become the new Middlesbrough manager.

The former England and Manchester United midfielder met club officials on Tuesday and does want to become a manager at some point.

However, it is understood there was no agreement and the 41-year-old views the time as not yet being right to return to the game.

He stepped away from Old Trafford last December, when Ralf Rangnick replaced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as interim boss.

Carrick won two of his three games in charge, with a 2-0 win at Villarreal in the Champions League and a 3-2 victory over Arsenal in the Premier League.

He was pictured among United supporters at Everton on Sunday.

Middlesbrough have been without a permanent manager since Chris Wilder was sacked last week, with Leo Percovich in interim charge.

They are currently 21st in the Championship.