Celtic fined by Uefa for fans' anti-monarchy banner in Warsaw
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Celtic have been fined more than £13,000 by Uefa after fans displayed an offensive anti-monarchy banner during their Champions League match against Shakhtar Donetsk in Warsaw last month.
The banner was held up by a section of fans six days after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Europe's governing body said it was "not fit for a sports event".
Celtic were also fined more than £3,000 for pyrotechnics used before their home match with Real Madrid.
Meanwhile, Rangers have been fined almost £13,000 by Uefa after receiving six bookings - two for defender James Sands as he was sent off after 55 minutes - in their Champions League match against Napoli.
Heart of Midlothian were fined more than £2,000 after fans threw objects onto the pitch during their Europa Conference League match at home to Istanbul Basaksehir.
RFS were fined £3,500 for the improper conduct of their team in their home match against Hearts in Latvia.
- Unravelling the £1bn savings scandal: Panorama investigates failed investment schemes affecting ordinary British savers
- What do George Clooney and Julia Roberts think about rom-coms? They reveal all to Ali Plumb...