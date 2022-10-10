Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell admits Scottish football could be in for a horrendous few months as the game looks to get to grips with the introduction of VAR in the Premiership, but he is hoping clubs and fans keep their cool and have patience - because the country's officials will get it right. (Daily Record) external-link

St Johnstone's late equaliser against Celtic on Saturday would have been disallowed by VAR, according to former top referee Charlie Richmond, which would have meant the Scottish champions would not have required Giorgos Giakoumakis' dramatic last-gasp winner in Perth. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has indicated that he could turn to James Forrest in Tuesday's Champions League encounter with RB Leipzig in Glasgow due to the Scotland winger's vast experience. (The Herald) external-link

Matt O'Riley says he is comfortable playing some of injured captain Callum McGregor's deeper midfield role at Celtic because he was brought up in football to play various ways. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Hibernian centre-half Paul Hanlon insists he still has a "few more years" in the tank as a first-team player at Easter Road after the 32-year-old broke into the club's top five for club appearances. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Former Hibs captain and caretaker boss David Gray has thanked manager Lee Johnson for his show of faith by keeping on his staff alongside assistants Jamie McAllister and Adam Owen and explained their "gang" approach to coaching. (The Scotsman) external-link

Australia defender Nathaniel Atkinson has criticised own Heart of Midlothian displays and explained how loss of confidence affected him before his late equaliser against Kilmarnock on Sunday. (The Scotsman) external-link