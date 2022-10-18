Close menu
Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace2WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers1

Crystal Palace 2-1 Wolves: Wilfried Zaha winner helps Eagles come from behind for victory

By Michael BeardmoreBBC Sport

Last updated on .

Wilfried Zaha.
Wilfried Zaha has scored in Palace's past three meetings with Wolves, the Eagles winning all three of those games

Wilfried Zaha's well-taken winner capped a classy Crystal Palace comeback as the Eagles recorded back-to-back home victories by beating managerless Wolves.

Adama Traore's header earned the visitors a deserved half-time lead that was almost doubled when Ruben Neves hit the post right on the stroke of half-time at Selhurst Park.

But Palace never looked back once Eberechi Eze nodded them level from Michael Olise's pinpoint cross just 63 seconds into the second half.

Zaha then took Odsonne Edouard's pass in his stride before drilling past Jose Sa for his fifth goal of the season to lift Palace up to 10th place in the Premier League table.

Wolves, linked with former Ajax and Borussia Dortmund boss Peter Bosz as the latest name in their search for a successor to Bruno Lage, remain 17th, just one point above the relegation places.

They came close to rescuing a point in London but Neves' late strike was superbly beaten away by Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita.

Entertaining affair surpasses humble expectations

Given Palace had scored just four goals in their previous five games and Wolves had only managed that meagre tally all season, a thriller was not exactly expected but both sides served up a pleasant surprise.

The tone was set after just four minutes as Cheick Doucoure rattled Wolves' post from 20 yards and Guaita had to react smartly to keep out Diego Costa at the other end soon after.

Wolves then opened the scoring to end an away goal drought just five minutes shy of eight hours - 475 minutes to be precise - dating back to the opening day of the season.

Adama Traore's 31st-minute effort was the winger's first headed goal in English football.
Adama Traore's 31st-minute effort was the winger's first headed goal in English football

It was worth the wait as 20-year-old full-back Hugo Bueno, making his first Wanderers start, put in a teasing deep cross for Traore to bury a header inside Guaita's near post.

However, the game turned either side of the interval as Neves' 25-yard free-kick came back off the post just before the break and Eze headed Palace level right after the restart.

If that was a cool finish, Zaha trumped it with the winner, sending Sa the wrong way after a clever touch from Edouard's low ball afforded him the freedom of the Wolves box.

Zaha shines for comeback kings Palace

Only four players have scored more Premier League goals in 2022 than Ivorian international Zaha's 14 - Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, Ivan Toney and Erling Haaland.

Wolves are only too aware of his talents - Zaha netted in both of Palace's 2-0 victories against them last season and followed that up with the winner here.

He provided Palace with the magic in the final third that Wolves, for all their industry, are lacking, with Costa often an isolated figure after missing that early chance to open his Wanderers account.

The Eagles are making a habit of turnarounds, all three of their league wins this season - the others coming against Aston Villa and Leeds - have seen them fall behind first at home.

For Wolves, meanwhile, an awful away run of 10 games without a win goes on, even if there were positives for caretaker managerial duo Steve Davis and James Collins to draw on.

They will likely remain in charge for Sunday's important home game against fellow strugglers Leicester City, by which time Wolves could sit in the bottom three if other midweek results go against them.

Line-ups

Crystal Palace

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Guaita
  • 2WardBooked at 39mins
  • 16Andersen
  • 6GuéhiBooked at 90mins
  • 3Mitchell
  • 15Schlupp
  • 28DoucouréBooked at 45mins
  • 10EzeSubstituted forRiedewaldat 90'minutes
  • 7OliseSubstituted forJ Ayewat 80'minutes
  • 22ÉdouardSubstituted forMatetaat 81'minutes
  • 11Zaha

Substitutes

  • 4Milivojevic
  • 5Tomkins
  • 9J Ayew
  • 14Mateta
  • 21Johnstone
  • 23Ebiowei
  • 43Balmer
  • 44Riedewald
  • 63Goodman

Wolves

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Malheiro de Sá
  • 22Nélson Semedo
  • 4Collins
  • 23Kilman
  • 64Bueno
  • 6TraoréBooked at 39minsSubstituted forJoão Moutinhoat 58'minutes
  • 8Neves
  • 37TraoréSubstituted forGonçalo Guedesat 58'minutes
  • 27NunesSubstituted forHodgeat 58'minutes
  • 10Podence
  • 29Diego CostaSubstituted forHwang Hee-Chanat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Hwang Hee-Chan
  • 13Sarkic
  • 14Mosquera
  • 17Gonçalo Guedes
  • 19Castro Otto
  • 25Ronan
  • 28João Moutinho
  • 59Hodge
  • 77Campbell
Referee:
David Coote

Match Stats

Home TeamCrystal PalaceAway TeamWolves
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home14
Away10
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home14
Away18

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace).

  4. Post update

    Daniel Podence (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  7. Booking

    Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace).

  9. Post update

    Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Crystal Palace. Jairo Riedewald replaces Eberechi Eze.

  11. Post update

    Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Joseph Hodge tries a through ball, but Gonçalo Guedes is caught offside.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Joel Ward (Crystal Palace).

  13. Post update

    Daniel Podence (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Gonçalo Guedes (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Daniel Podence.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gonçalo Guedes (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. João Moutinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Crystal Palace. Jean-Philippe Mateta replaces Odsonne Édouard.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Crystal Palace. Jordan Ayew replaces Michael Olise.

