Wilfried Zaha has scored in Palace's past three meetings with Wolves, the Eagles winning all three of those games

Wilfried Zaha's well-taken winner capped a classy Crystal Palace comeback as the Eagles recorded back-to-back home victories by beating managerless Wolves.

Adama Traore's header earned the visitors a deserved half-time lead that was almost doubled when Ruben Neves hit the post right on the stroke of half-time at Selhurst Park.

But Palace never looked back once Eberechi Eze nodded them level from Michael Olise's pinpoint cross just 63 seconds into the second half.

Zaha then took Odsonne Edouard's pass in his stride before drilling past Jose Sa for his fifth goal of the season to lift Palace up to 10th place in the Premier League table.

Wolves, linked with former Ajax and Borussia Dortmund boss Peter Bosz as the latest name in their search for a successor to Bruno Lage, remain 17th, just one point above the relegation places.

They came close to rescuing a point in London but Neves' late strike was superbly beaten away by Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita.

Entertaining affair surpasses humble expectations

Given Palace had scored just four goals in their previous five games and Wolves had only managed that meagre tally all season, a thriller was not exactly expected but both sides served up a pleasant surprise.

The tone was set after just four minutes as Cheick Doucoure rattled Wolves' post from 20 yards and Guaita had to react smartly to keep out Diego Costa at the other end soon after.

Wolves then opened the scoring to end an away goal drought just five minutes shy of eight hours - 475 minutes to be precise - dating back to the opening day of the season.

Adama Traore's 31st-minute effort was the winger's first headed goal in English football

It was worth the wait as 20-year-old full-back Hugo Bueno, making his first Wanderers start, put in a teasing deep cross for Traore to bury a header inside Guaita's near post.

However, the game turned either side of the interval as Neves' 25-yard free-kick came back off the post just before the break and Eze headed Palace level right after the restart.

If that was a cool finish, Zaha trumped it with the winner, sending Sa the wrong way after a clever touch from Edouard's low ball afforded him the freedom of the Wolves box.

Zaha shines for comeback kings Palace

Only four players have scored more Premier League goals in 2022 than Ivorian international Zaha's 14 - Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, Ivan Toney and Erling Haaland.

Wolves are only too aware of his talents - Zaha netted in both of Palace's 2-0 victories against them last season and followed that up with the winner here.

He provided Palace with the magic in the final third that Wolves, for all their industry, are lacking, with Costa often an isolated figure after missing that early chance to open his Wanderers account.

The Eagles are making a habit of turnarounds, all three of their league wins this season - the others coming against Aston Villa and Leeds - have seen them fall behind first at home.

For Wolves, meanwhile, an awful away run of 10 games without a win goes on, even if there were positives for caretaker managerial duo Steve Davis and James Collins to draw on.

They will likely remain in charge for Sunday's important home game against fellow strugglers Leicester City, by which time Wolves could sit in the bottom three if other midweek results go against them.

