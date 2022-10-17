Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Wilfried Zaha (right) scored in both his meetings with Wolves last season

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has confirmed there are no new injury concerns in his squad.

Will Hughes remains out with a virus, with Chris Richards and Nathan Ferguson among the players still injured.

Nathan Collins is available for Wolves after completing a suspension for his sending off against Manchester City.

Goalkeeper Jose Sa is being monitored on a game-by-game basis, having broken his right wrist in the second outing of the season against Fulham.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Crystal Palace did OK in their draw with Leicester but I don't think Patrick Vieira's side have hit the heights he was probably expecting from them this season.

Some of the Eagles' performances have been quite bitty, which means they don't do enough to win games.

As for Wolves, well I say the same thing every week about their lack of goals.

They got the win at the weekend, by holding Forest off, but their caretaker boss Steve Davis got a big break when Brennan Johnson's penalty was saved.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Crystal Palace have won the past three league meetings without conceding a goal. They can equal their longest Premier League winning streak versus a single opponent.

Both last season's encounters finished 2-0 to Palace, with Wilfried Zaha scoring in each game.

Crystal Palace

Their two Premier League victories this season have come after they conceded the opening goal.

Palace's three defeats have been against current top-four teams Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City.

The Eagles have dropped 10 points from winning positions this season; only Leicester City, with 14 points, have a worse record.

Crystal Palace are unbeaten in their past seven home league matches against non-London opposition, winning each of the last four.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves earned only their second win in 17 league games by beating Nottingham Forest at the weekend (D5, 10).

They only scored more than once in one of those fixtures, a 2-2 draw at Chelsea in May.

Wolves could go winless in 10 successive Premier League away matches for the first time since August 2011 to January 2012.

The Molineux side can equal a club top-flight record of going five successive away matches without scoring. They have done this on three occasions, most recently from September to October 1981.

They scored after six minutes of their opening away game this season - at Leeds - but have since gone 444 minutes without a goal on the road, despite having 73 shots.

