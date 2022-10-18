Close menu
Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 Nottingham Forest: Hosts held to goalless draw by strugglers

By Steve SutcliffeBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Brighton v Forest
Brighton had 19 efforts on goal against Nottingham Forest

Brighton's winless run under new boss Roberto de Zerbi continued with a frustrating Premier League draw against strugglers Nottingham Forest.

The Italian is the first Brighton manager to fail to win any of his first four league games since Barry Lloyd in 1987.

The results sees Brighton stay seventh after stuttering in recent weeks, picking up just two points from four games since the departure of Graham Potter to Chelsea.

However, quite how the hosts did not manage to win will mystify and exasperate the new man at the helm.

De Zerbi's side were dominant throughout and spurned several gilt-edged chances against a Forest side that appeared happy to try to contain their opponents.

Leandro Trossard saw a powerful effort cannon back off the crossbar and was twice denied by good saves from Dean Henderson.

Both Adam Webster and Joel Veltman missed glaring opportunities from close range and Henderson came to Forest's rescue again late on, his superb save from Pascal Gross ensuring that Steve Cooper's men climb off the bottom of the table.

Brighton's old flaw returns

Having seemingly solved their problems in front of goal earlier in the season, Brighton's last four fixtures have delivered a reminder of their major flaw over the last three campaigns in which they averaged just above a goal a game.

Just as in their recent defeats against Tottenham and Brentford, their dominance of the ball did not translate into goals or points with 54 efforts on goal providing a return of just one point.

Forest's on-loan Manchester United goalkeeper Henderson can claim a considerable share of the credit for holding them at bay in this contest.

He bravely scooped the ball away from Danny Welbeck's feet during the first period and athletically saved two stinging efforts from Brighton's Belgian forward Trossard.

However, tipping Gross' mis-hit effort to safety when it appeared destined to bounce into the top-left corner was arguably his best moment of the night.

Forest fail to strike the right balance

Cooper will take some encouragement from seeing his side stem the flow of goals against them over the last three games.

But there will also be an equal measure of concern as he reflects over a winless sequence of nine matches that stretches back to Forest's first home game of the season at the City Ground.

Tactical tweaks to shore up a defence that shipped 18 goals in five matches have worked to a point but it is clear Forest are yet to strike the right balance, with their potency in attack suffering as a consequence.

Forest are not yet detached from the clubs directly above them - but Cooper will know that too many more matches where they fail register a single effort on target could mean their return to the top flight is short-lived.

Player of the match

McKennaScott McKenna

with an average of 6.57

Brighton & Hove Albion

  1. Squad number5Player nameDunk
    Average rating

    6.41

  2. Squad number11Player nameTrossard
    Average rating

    6.41

  3. Squad number13Player nameGroß
    Average rating

    6.23

  4. Squad number10Player nameMac Allister
    Average rating

    6.14

  5. Squad number2Player nameLamptey
    Average rating

    6.06

  6. Squad number34Player nameVeltman
    Average rating

    6.01

  7. Squad number1Player nameSánchez
    Average rating

    5.99

  8. Squad number7Player nameMarch
    Average rating

    5.95

  9. Squad number14Player nameLallana
    Average rating

    5.86

  10. Squad number4Player nameWebster
    Average rating

    5.86

  11. Squad number25Player nameCaicedo
    Average rating

    5.85

  12. Squad number18Player nameWelbeck
    Average rating

    5.81

  13. Squad number21Player nameUndav
    Average rating

    5.29

Nottingham Forest

  1. Squad number26Player nameMcKenna
    Average rating

    6.57

  2. Squad number1Player nameHenderson
    Average rating

    6.07

  3. Squad number7Player nameN Williams
    Average rating

    5.93

  4. Squad number22Player nameYates
    Average rating

    5.78

  5. Squad number21Player nameKouyaté
    Average rating

    5.75

  6. Squad number20Player nameJohnson
    Average rating

    5.55

  7. Squad number3Player nameS Cook
    Average rating

    5.41

  8. Squad number4Player nameWorrall
    Average rating

    5.38

  9. Squad number10Player nameGibbs-White
    Average rating

    5.34

  10. Squad number15Player nameToffolo
    Average rating

    5.32

  11. Squad number23Player nameFreuler
    Average rating

    5.29

  12. Squad number9Player nameAwoniyi
    Average rating

    5.27

  13. Squad number2Player nameBiancone
    Average rating

    5.27

  14. Squad number5Player nameMangala
    Average rating

    5.26

  15. Squad number24Player nameAurier
    Average rating

    5.13

  16. Squad number11Player nameLingard
    Average rating

    4.55

Line-ups

Brighton

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Sánchez
  • 34Veltman
  • 5Dunk
  • 4Webster
  • 7March
  • 10Mac AllisterBooked at 78mins
  • 25CaicedoBooked at 54mins
  • 11Trossard
  • 13GroßSubstituted forUndavat 85'minutes
  • 14LallanaSubstituted forLampteyat 64'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 18Welbeck

Substitutes

  • 2Lamptey
  • 19Sarmiento
  • 20Enciso
  • 21Undav
  • 23Steele
  • 27Gilmour
  • 29van Hecke
  • 30Estupiñán
  • 43Turns

Nottm Forest

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Henderson
  • 24AurierSubstituted forToffoloat 69'minutesSubstituted forBianconeat 86'minutes
  • 3S Cook
  • 26McKenna
  • 7N Williams
  • 22Yates
  • 23FreulerBooked at 84mins
  • 5MangalaSubstituted forKouyatéat 61'minutes
  • 10Gibbs-White
  • 20JohnsonSubstituted forAwoniyiat 86'minutes
  • 11LingardSubstituted forWorrallat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Biancone
  • 4Worrall
  • 9Awoniyi
  • 13Hennessey
  • 15Toffolo
  • 16Surridge
  • 21Kouyaté
  • 25Dennis
  • 30Boly
Referee:
Darren England
Attendance:
31,463

Match Stats

Home TeamBrightonAway TeamNottm Forest
Possession
Home70%
Away30%
Shots
Home19
Away3
Shots on Target
Home7
Away0
Corners
Home9
Away1
Fouls
Home10
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Nottingham Forest 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Nottingham Forest 0.

  3. Post update

    Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest).

  5. Booking

    Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  7. Post update

    Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Neco Williams.

  9. Post update

    Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest).

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Deniz Undav.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Giulian Biancone replaces Harry Toffolo because of an injury.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Taiwo Awoniyi replaces Brennan Johnson.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Joe Worrall replaces Jesse Lingard.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Deniz Undav replaces Pascal Groß.

  16. Booking

    Remo Freuler (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Remo Freuler (Nottingham Forest).

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Leandro Trossard (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Moisés Caicedo.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Dean Henderson.

Comments

Join the conversation

259 comments

  • Comment posted by hughfromalice, today at 21:31

    We (Brighton) seriously lost this draw!!!

    • Reply posted by National football team of Aruba, today at 21:43

      National football team of Aruba replied:
      Would agree.

  • Comment posted by Sorry For Your Loss, today at 21:32

    Brighton are slowly but surely going downhill. All over Forest but nothing to show for it in the end other than a point. Forest happy tonight, Brighton are not.

    • Reply posted by ianH, today at 21:45

      ianH replied:
      That might be down to the coaches clear lack of English!!

  • Comment posted by starsail1, today at 21:39

    It only took Lingard 20 mins to get his first touch of the ball.
    He’s great isn’t he!

    • Reply posted by bulldogbc, today at 21:45

      bulldogbc replied:
      Loads of potential. He’ll get better in time

  • Comment posted by Motley Shrew, today at 21:45

    Steve Sidwell said in commentary that Forest "couldn't find the first pass tonight..."! Heard of teams failing with the final pass but if you're struggling to find the first pass you've got no chance.

    • Reply posted by Neeraj, today at 22:14

      Neeraj replied:
      Sidwell, another so called 'expert' whom achieved so much in his own career

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 21:33

    Even though Forest got a point tonight, they have nothing to crow about, their performance was mighty bad, the fact that Brighton were completely unable to do anything is what earned Forest their point.

    • Reply posted by krispa, today at 21:45

      krispa replied:
      Who’s crowing? You’re all over this thread like it means the world to you, simmer down eh youth?

  • Comment posted by madcat100, today at 21:49

    Lingard...£200,000 a week?????? Why in Gods name can Cooper not see how useless he is? He just strolls around like Pogba used to, pretending to chase down an attack, but always seems to manage to arrive just a little late. Quite obvious to everyone he doesn't want to know, or to even attempt a tackle. Complete waste of time (and money).

    • Reply posted by sharpyyy13, today at 22:02

      sharpyyy13 replied:
      £80K A week plus bonuses.

      Still daylight robbery though.

  • Comment posted by Trents, today at 21:45

    Henderson MOTM tonight. Won Forest the point.

    • Reply posted by Stuart, today at 22:30

      Stuart replied:
      He had a decent game. Brighton didn't create many clear chances. Yates was everywhere. Good battling performance in the 2nd half

  • Comment posted by CastorTroy, today at 21:36

    Nottingham Forest were awful, so a point must feel like a win for them.

    • Reply posted by ianH, today at 21:47

      ianH replied:
      The goal is to NOT be relegated with the lowest points in history. Held by their arch rivals Derby 😆 🤣

  • Comment posted by Jamjar , today at 21:33

    Good away point....phew. Horrible, but phew.

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 22:59

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      Don’t worry Forest fans, Forest were saving all their energy for this Saturday’s Liverpool game. That plan didn’t work for Man City, perhaps Forest may have better luck.

  • Comment posted by Terminus, today at 21:34

    I suspect Cooper is trying to get to the WC break in damage limitation mode. 6 weeks to then work out how best 11 and get them playing as a team.

    • Reply posted by flyingpickit, today at 21:44

      flyingpickit replied:
      Does he have a urinary infection?

  • Comment posted by asher dust, today at 21:43

    Lingard proving to be an expensive mistake. Forest fans deserve better

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 22:01

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      What's with all the obsessive comments about Lingard?

  • Comment posted by gone-for-a-walk-bye, today at 21:54

    Brighton there just hopeless in trying to score all the pressure all the shots all the play and they still can’t get the ball in the net really hopeless

  • Comment posted by Trinexaz, today at 21:45

    Forest might be the worst team I've seen at the Amex since we've been in the prem. Still can't score...shambles

    • Reply posted by dan, today at 22:02

      dan replied:
      Pretty much sums up how bad your current run of form is. I thought this was perfect opportunity to get a feel good win.

  • Comment posted by hightower, today at 21:39

    Not good enough Brighton!

  • Comment posted by SAW, today at 21:37

    Lingard silly fingers 🤘 flops again.

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 21:34

    Roberto de Zerbi must be feeling like Ten Hag.
    Frustrated of their team for being unable to put the ball in the back of the net.
    Extra practice at finishing maybe.

    • Reply posted by flyingpickit, today at 21:40

      flyingpickit replied:
      This is the BHA you know and love, endless possession no goals poooooooterball!

      Sooner or later Chelsea will be wondering why the blew 60 million on him.

  • Comment posted by Wiggy83, today at 21:33

    Predictable from Brighton at home. To say we are toothless is an insult to my granny

    • Reply posted by National football team of Aruba, today at 21:38

      National football team of Aruba replied:
      Dentists may alleviate the complication.

  • Comment posted by hatshepsut, today at 22:03

    As a neutral, possibly the worst game I’ve seen in 2 years, dreadful.

  • Comment posted by Anne Field, today at 21:45

    Thought Forest were well worth a point tonight and they will only get better. My youngest son Paddy went to uni there.
    I also have quite a nice Lace table cloth from Nottingham.
    UTP.

    • Reply posted by KSI, today at 21:50

      KSI replied:
      0 touches in the opposition box in the first half... relegation fodder unless they remember they're meant to actually score goals.

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 21:33

    2 draws and 2 defeats not exactly how Brighton, Brighton’s fans and Brighton’s new manager expected things to go after his first four games.

    • Reply posted by liam, today at 21:38

      liam replied:
      could be worse could be 4 defeats play good football then cant finish our di