Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Nottingham Forest 0.
Brighton's winless run under new boss Roberto de Zerbi continued with a frustrating Premier League draw against strugglers Nottingham Forest.
The Italian is the first Brighton manager to fail to win any of his first four league games since Barry Lloyd in 1987.
The results sees Brighton stay seventh after stuttering in recent weeks, picking up just two points from four games since the departure of Graham Potter to Chelsea.
However, quite how the hosts did not manage to win will mystify and exasperate the new man at the helm.
De Zerbi's side were dominant throughout and spurned several gilt-edged chances against a Forest side that appeared happy to try to contain their opponents.
Leandro Trossard saw a powerful effort cannon back off the crossbar and was twice denied by good saves from Dean Henderson.
Both Adam Webster and Joel Veltman missed glaring opportunities from close range and Henderson came to Forest's rescue again late on, his superb save from Pascal Gross ensuring that Steve Cooper's men climb off the bottom of the table.
- Follow all Tuesday's Premier League action
- Go straight to all the best Brighton & Hove Albion content
- Visit our Nottingham Forest page
Brighton's old flaw returns
Having seemingly solved their problems in front of goal earlier in the season, Brighton's last four fixtures have delivered a reminder of their major flaw over the last three campaigns in which they averaged just above a goal a game.
Just as in their recent defeats against Tottenham and Brentford, their dominance of the ball did not translate into goals or points with 54 efforts on goal providing a return of just one point.
Forest's on-loan Manchester United goalkeeper Henderson can claim a considerable share of the credit for holding them at bay in this contest.
He bravely scooped the ball away from Danny Welbeck's feet during the first period and athletically saved two stinging efforts from Brighton's Belgian forward Trossard.
However, tipping Gross' mis-hit effort to safety when it appeared destined to bounce into the top-left corner was arguably his best moment of the night.
Forest fail to strike the right balance
Cooper will take some encouragement from seeing his side stem the flow of goals against them over the last three games.
But there will also be an equal measure of concern as he reflects over a winless sequence of nine matches that stretches back to Forest's first home game of the season at the City Ground.
Tactical tweaks to shore up a defence that shipped 18 goals in five matches have worked to a point but it is clear Forest are yet to strike the right balance, with their potency in attack suffering as a consequence.
Forest are not yet detached from the clubs directly above them - but Cooper will know that too many more matches where they fail register a single effort on target could mean their return to the top flight is short-lived.
Player of the match
McKennaScott McKenna
Brighton & Hove Albion
Avg
- Squad number5Player nameDunkAverage rating
6.41
- Squad number11Player nameTrossardAverage rating
6.41
- Squad number13Player nameGroßAverage rating
6.23
- Squad number10Player nameMac AllisterAverage rating
6.14
- Squad number2Player nameLampteyAverage rating
6.06
- Squad number34Player nameVeltmanAverage rating
6.01
- Squad number1Player nameSánchezAverage rating
5.99
- Squad number7Player nameMarchAverage rating
5.95
- Squad number14Player nameLallanaAverage rating
5.86
- Squad number4Player nameWebsterAverage rating
5.86
- Squad number25Player nameCaicedoAverage rating
5.85
- Squad number18Player nameWelbeckAverage rating
5.81
- Squad number21Player nameUndavAverage rating
5.29
Nottingham Forest
Avg
- Squad number26Player nameMcKennaAverage rating
6.57
- Squad number1Player nameHendersonAverage rating
6.07
- Squad number7Player nameN WilliamsAverage rating
5.93
- Squad number22Player nameYatesAverage rating
5.78
- Squad number21Player nameKouyatéAverage rating
5.75
- Squad number20Player nameJohnsonAverage rating
5.55
- Squad number3Player nameS CookAverage rating
5.41
- Squad number4Player nameWorrallAverage rating
5.38
- Squad number10Player nameGibbs-WhiteAverage rating
5.34
- Squad number15Player nameToffoloAverage rating
5.32
- Squad number23Player nameFreulerAverage rating
5.29
- Squad number9Player nameAwoniyiAverage rating
5.27
- Squad number2Player nameBianconeAverage rating
5.27
- Squad number5Player nameMangalaAverage rating
5.26
- Squad number24Player nameAurierAverage rating
5.13
- Squad number11Player nameLingardAverage rating
4.55
Line-ups
Brighton
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Sánchez
- 34Veltman
- 5Dunk
- 4Webster
- 7March
- 10Mac AllisterBooked at 78mins
- 25CaicedoBooked at 54mins
- 11Trossard
- 13GroßSubstituted forUndavat 85'minutes
- 14LallanaSubstituted forLampteyat 64'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 18Welbeck
Substitutes
- 2Lamptey
- 19Sarmiento
- 20Enciso
- 21Undav
- 23Steele
- 27Gilmour
- 29van Hecke
- 30Estupiñán
- 43Turns
Nottm Forest
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Henderson
- 24AurierSubstituted forToffoloat 69'minutesSubstituted forBianconeat 86'minutes
- 3S Cook
- 26McKenna
- 7N Williams
- 22Yates
- 23FreulerBooked at 84mins
- 5MangalaSubstituted forKouyatéat 61'minutes
- 10Gibbs-White
- 20JohnsonSubstituted forAwoniyiat 86'minutes
- 11LingardSubstituted forWorrallat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Biancone
- 4Worrall
- 9Awoniyi
- 13Hennessey
- 15Toffolo
- 16Surridge
- 21Kouyaté
- 25Dennis
- 30Boly
- Referee:
- Darren England
- Attendance:
- 31,463
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home70%
- Away30%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away0
- Corners
- Home9
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Nottingham Forest 0.
Post update
Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest).
Booking
Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Post update
Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Neco Williams.
Post update
Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest).
Post update
Attempt saved. Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Deniz Undav.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Giulian Biancone replaces Harry Toffolo because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Taiwo Awoniyi replaces Brennan Johnson.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Joe Worrall replaces Jesse Lingard.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Deniz Undav replaces Pascal Groß.
Booking
Remo Freuler (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Remo Freuler (Nottingham Forest).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Leandro Trossard (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Moisés Caicedo.
Post update
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Dean Henderson.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
He’s great isn’t he!
Frustrated of their team for being unable to put the ball in the back of the net.
Extra practice at finishing maybe.
I also have quite a nice Lace table cloth from Nottingham.
UTP.