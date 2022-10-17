Brighton & Hove Albion v Nottingham Forest

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Adam Lallana's most recent league start for Brighton came away to West Ham on 21 August

TEAM NEWS

Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi says that Adam Lallana will make his first start for two months on Tuesday.

Kaoru Mitoma misses out because of an ankle injury, joining Jan Paul van Hecke, Levi Colwill and Jakub Moder on the sidelines.

Nottingham Forest will assess full-backs Serge Aurier and Renan Lodi, who have both recently been injured.

Midfielder Lewis O'Brien is still struggling with illness but Orel Mangala could be fit enough to start.

Summer signing Loic Bade featured in a matchday squad for the first time at the weekend but awaits his debut.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is the first fixture between these teams since the 2016-17 Championship season when both meetings were won 3-0 by the home side.

The most recent top-flight encounter was a 1-1 draw at Brighton's Goldstone Ground in January 1983.

Nottingham Forest have won only three of their past 13 league games against Brighton (D5, L5).

Brighton & Hove Albion

This is Brighton's 200th Premier League fixture, and 100th at Amex Stadium.

Albion have lost consecutive league matches for the first time since a run of six defeats in February and March.

Roberto De Zerbi is the first Brighton manager to fail to win any of his first three league games in charge since Barry Lloyd in February 1987. Lloyd had to wait 13 matches for his first victory.

Nonetheless, victory on Tuesday would give Brighton a club record 17 points after 10 top-flight matches in a season. They had 16 points at the same stage in 2021-22.

The Seagulls have lost an unrivalled 19 of their 37 midweek Premier League fixtures since promotion in 2017.

Their three defeats in the past 14 league games all came against London opposition.

Nottingham Forest

Forest have lost seven of their opening 10 top-flight fixtures in a season for the first time since 1904.

Their record of one win, two draws and seven defeats is the club's worst after 10 matches of a top-flight campaign.

This is only the second occasion they have conceded as many as 23 goals after 10 top-flight games, previously doing so in 1905.

Steve Cooper's side have lost all five league matches this season when conceding first.

Nottingham Forest's only point and goal in their five away league games so far was in a 1-1 draw at Everton on 20 August.

My Brighton line-up Predict Brighton's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team

My Nottingham Forest line-up Predict Nottingham Forest's starting line-up for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team