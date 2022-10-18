Last updated on .From the section Championship

Joe Williams' last goal was for Wigan Athletic in the 8-0 win over Hull City in July 2020

Managerless West Bromwich Albion suffered a fourth defeat in seven games as they were beaten by two first-half goals from resurgent Bristol City.

City top scorer Nahki Wells helped create the first for midfielder Joe Williams and then headed the second as former Albion assistant manager Nigel Pearson made a happy return to The Hawthorns.

The Baggies had made a great start to life after Steve Bruce's sacking when caretaker boss Richard Beale led them to a 2-0 away win against Reading on Saturday.

But limp defending was the root cause of their latest defeat, which leaves them a point above the drop zone in 20th.

Having got their noses ahead, other than a couple of Albion handball shouts, and an injury-time curler from John Swift against the crossbar, Pearson's City always looked on course for a second win in three games which lifts them back up to 11th in the congested Championship table.

Bristol City top scorer Nahki Wells headed his seventh goal of the season

City had already gone close when Wells got clean through early on, only to be denied by Albion keeper Alex Palmer, before they took the lead on 32 minutes.

Wells' deep cross beyond the far post was turned back towards goal by Jay Dasilva, Jake Livermore's attempt to clear proved ineffectual as the ball ricocheted into the path of Williams - and the visiting midfielder tucked away his first goal for the club from six yards.

It was Williams' third career goal - and only his second in front of a crowd, having netted his last one in July 2020, in the middle of the Covid lockdown.

By half-time the City lead was doubled when Antoine Semenyo darted inside from the left flank, transferred the ball to his right foot, unencumbered by any Albion challenge, and curled over a wicked cross to which Wells' deftly flicked header provided the finishing touch from close range.

Jed Wallace had carried Albion's sole first-half threat, firing over from a corner then getting in round the back to drill over a low cross which ought to have brought greater reward.

But, although the hosts stepped up their efforts after the break, they still could not manage a single effort on target, until Swift's right-footer flicked off the bar five minutes into injury time.

Who's next?

Albion are back in action at Gary Rowett's Millwall on Saturday, when Pearson's City go to Reading.

But the Baggies fans are hoping that the club will have made a new appointment by then - with Plymouth Argyle's Steven Schumacher currently the bookmakers' favourite.

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson enjoyed his best moment with the Baggies as number two to Bryan Robson in Albion's Great Escape season in 2004-05

Albion caretaker boss Richard Beale told BBC Sport:

"We couldn't quite reach Saturday's levels, both in terms of intensity and we didn't use the ball as well.

"The lads tried their best but it just wasn't to be at the key moments and there weren't enough bits of quality.

"I've been asked to do the job until a new manager is appointed and, if that happens before Saturday then I will revert back to my old role. I'm sure the new man, whoever it is, will galvanise the squad and get them back up the league again.

"I can tell from seeing the players after the game in the dressing room how much they're hurting from this. They're gutted."

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson told BBC Sport:

"It was a good result for us and we needed it. We've come in for a bit of criticism and I can't disagree with some of it.

"But we showed a lot of collective discipline. We were calm and resilient and we got a lot of important blocks in.

"And we're always a threat going forward, with the quality we've got.

"It's a tough league and it's hard to be as consistent as you'd like to be."