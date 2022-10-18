Close menu
Championship
West BromWest Bromwich Albion0Bristol CityBristol City2

West Bromwich Albion 0-2 Bristol City: Managerless Baggies lose at home

By Ged ScottBBC Sport at The Hawthorns

Joe Williams' last goal was for Wigan Athletic in the 8-0 win over Hull City in July 2020
Managerless West Bromwich Albion suffered a fourth defeat in seven games as they were beaten by two first-half goals from resurgent Bristol City.

City top scorer Nahki Wells helped create the first for midfielder Joe Williams and then headed the second as former Albion assistant manager Nigel Pearson made a happy return to The Hawthorns.

The Baggies had made a great start to life after Steve Bruce's sacking when caretaker boss Richard Beale led them to a 2-0 away win against Reading on Saturday.

But limp defending was the root cause of their latest defeat, which leaves them a point above the drop zone in 20th.

Having got their noses ahead, other than a couple of Albion handball shouts, and an injury-time curler from John Swift against the crossbar, Pearson's City always looked on course for a second win in three games which lifts them back up to 11th in the congested Championship table.

Bristol City top scorer Nahki Wells headed his seventh goal of the season
City had already gone close when Wells got clean through early on, only to be denied by Albion keeper Alex Palmer, before they took the lead on 32 minutes.

Wells' deep cross beyond the far post was turned back towards goal by Jay Dasilva, Jake Livermore's attempt to clear proved ineffectual as the ball ricocheted into the path of Williams - and the visiting midfielder tucked away his first goal for the club from six yards.

It was Williams' third career goal - and only his second in front of a crowd, having netted his last one in July 2020, in the middle of the Covid lockdown.

By half-time the City lead was doubled when Antoine Semenyo darted inside from the left flank, transferred the ball to his right foot, unencumbered by any Albion challenge, and curled over a wicked cross to which Wells' deftly flicked header provided the finishing touch from close range.

Jed Wallace had carried Albion's sole first-half threat, firing over from a corner then getting in round the back to drill over a low cross which ought to have brought greater reward.

But, although the hosts stepped up their efforts after the break, they still could not manage a single effort on target, until Swift's right-footer flicked off the bar five minutes into injury time.

Who's next?

Albion are back in action at Gary Rowett's Millwall on Saturday, when Pearson's City go to Reading.

But the Baggies fans are hoping that the club will have made a new appointment by then - with Plymouth Argyle's Steven Schumacher currently the bookmakers' favourite.

West Bromwich Albion v
Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson enjoyed his best moment with the Baggies as number two to Bryan Robson in Albion's Great Escape season in 2004-05

Albion caretaker boss Richard Beale told BBC Sport:

"We couldn't quite reach Saturday's levels, both in terms of intensity and we didn't use the ball as well.

"The lads tried their best but it just wasn't to be at the key moments and there weren't enough bits of quality.

"I've been asked to do the job until a new manager is appointed and, if that happens before Saturday then I will revert back to my old role. I'm sure the new man, whoever it is, will galvanise the squad and get them back up the league again.

"I can tell from seeing the players after the game in the dressing room how much they're hurting from this. They're gutted."

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson told BBC Sport:

"It was a good result for us and we needed it. We've come in for a bit of criticism and I can't disagree with some of it.

"But we showed a lot of collective discipline. We were calm and resilient and we got a lot of important blocks in.

"And we're always a threat going forward, with the quality we've got.

"It's a tough league and it's hard to be as consistent as you'd like to be."

Line-ups

West Brom

Formation 3-4-3

  • 24Palmer
  • 4O'SheaBooked at 90mins
  • 16KellyBooked at 34mins
  • 15Pieters
  • 10PhillipsSubstituted forRogicat 59'minutes
  • 8LivermoreBooked at 31minsSubstituted forMolumbyat 45'minutes
  • 29Gardner-HickmanSubstituted forSwiftat 76'minutes
  • 3Townsend
  • 17J Wallace
  • 21Thomas-Asante
  • 11DianganaSubstituted forClearyat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Button
  • 2Furlong
  • 7Rogic
  • 14Molumby
  • 19Swift
  • 28Cleary
  • 35Yokuslu

Bristol City

Formation 3-5-2

  • 12O'Leary
  • 26Vyner
  • 25Klose
  • 5Atkinson
  • 17SykesBooked at 71minsSubstituted forKalasat 88'minutes
  • 7Scott
  • 6JamesSubstituted forKingat 82'minutes
  • 8WilliamsSubstituted forWeimannat 77'minutes
  • 3Dasilva
  • 11SemenyoSubstituted forMartinat 77'minutes
  • 21WellsSubstituted forConwayat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Bentley
  • 9Martin
  • 10King
  • 14Weimann
  • 15Conway
  • 19Tanner
  • 22Kalas
Referee:
Robert Madley

Match Stats

Home TeamWest BromAway TeamBristol City
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home14
Away5
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home13
Away1
Fouls
Home12
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, West Bromwich Albion 0, Bristol City 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, West Bromwich Albion 0, Bristol City 2.

  3. Post update

    John Swift (West Bromwich Albion) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jed Wallace (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jayson Molumby.

  5. Booking

    Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion).

  7. Post update

    Alex Scott (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Erik Pieters (West Bromwich Albion).

  9. Post update

    Tommy Conway (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Bristol City. Tomás Kalas replaces Mark Sykes.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Bristol City. Tommy Conway replaces Nahki Wells.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Martin Kelly following a corner.

  13. Post update

    Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Jay Dasilva.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Conor Townsend (West Bromwich Albion).

  15. Post update

    Mark Sykes (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Andreas Weimann.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Bristol City. Andy King replaces Matty James.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Tomas Rogic (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  19. Post update

    Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Mark Sykes.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Bristol City. Nahki Wells tries a through ball, but Alex Scott is caught offside.

Comments

Join the conversation

75 comments

  • Comment posted by Fast Eddie , today at 00:06

    So so good beating them

  • Comment posted by steve973, today at 00:02

    What was that from West brom where was the high tackling on nakhi wells and semenyo where was the cruching breakers going in on city wba gave them too much respect and made them look good that was disappointing no wonder the fans went early they wba just did not do the things they should have done like give nakhi wells something he wouldn't forget in a hurry something that would make him shudder

  • Comment posted by mark, at 23:44 18 Oct

    As long as we keep picking, the likes of Phillips, livermore, and grant(who bottled it cos he knew he wouldn't start) we will not get better. We have good kids who need nurturing. And playing regularly is what they need.,but not alongside these prima donnas .we have no squad depth so it's difficult, but please believe me as long as these so called seasoned pros get picked we have failure .

  • Comment posted by 1-5, at 23:34 18 Oct

    At least wolves and villa are s**t too

    • Reply posted by mark, at 23:53 18 Oct

      mark replied:
      Always a silver lining ,God bless ya 1-5.The Lords My Shepherd

  • Comment posted by nigel hall, at 23:03 18 Oct

    That formation should have been changed after 15 mins. their 3 total out run our 2 with legless livermore being the problem. Big job to turn that lot round, dont even seem fit, some old donkeys that need to be put out to graze by the looks of it

  • Comment posted by WAYLON MERCY, at 22:50 18 Oct

    Bristol City come to Waylon’s Royal County and the Madejski on Saturday.
    3 easy points
    Ya know what I mean !

    • Reply posted by Henry Hannon, at 23:18 18 Oct

      Henry Hannon replied:
      No

  • Comment posted by KR, at 22:44 18 Oct

    Do gasheads work at Sky? Watching the WBA v City game with the Huddersfield v Preston commentary was a novelty. It would have been better with no commentary. Amateurs at work at Sky.

  • Comment posted by Paul, at 22:37 18 Oct

    Baggies fans always think they are Billy big balls when they are in the Championship. The table never lies

    • Reply posted by mark, at 23:45 18 Oct

      mark replied:
      No,you think we are billy big balls .

  • Comment posted by JERPSTER, at 22:36 18 Oct

    What a crazy division this is. Can't put my finger on why City are so inconsistent. They have the ability, they have the heart, they have the good mix of youth and experience, they have the support. Tonight, they may have had a little luck for a change. I still can't make up my mind about NP and the rest of the management team. Maybe it's just not meant to be for City to progress any further.

    • Reply posted by Cornick, at 22:54 18 Oct

      Cornick replied:
      Things are still very much in development. NP’s first year was about getting rid, and with his hands tied financially the team has had a dearth of players in their best playing years. Younger players can be inconsistent, older players get tired, and those from lower divisions take time to adjust.
      Good time to trust and be patient. We’ll get there.

  • Comment posted by Anne Field, at 22:32 18 Oct

    Will end up nearer Walsall than Wolves😂

    • Reply posted by 1-5, at 23:36 18 Oct

      1-5 replied:
      Your killing me with the jokes 🙄🙄🙄

  • Comment posted by JamesB, at 22:31 18 Oct

    "Oh I do like to be beside the seaside..."

    • Reply posted by nigel hall, at 22:53 18 Oct

      nigel hall replied:
      with climate change you just might well be. good job we are highest ground above sea level

  • Comment posted by Boxinghagler1980, at 22:29 18 Oct

    It's looking like it will be a slog for Albion to stay in the championship,league 1 beckons big time

    • Reply posted by KR, at 22:33 18 Oct

      KR replied:
      They're too big a club to end up in League One. It will never happen.

  • Comment posted by home, at 22:29 18 Oct

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by KR, at 22:33 18 Oct

      KR replied:
      It's probably way past his bedtime.

  • Comment posted by Elaine, at 22:24 18 Oct

    Knew Saturday was a fluke!! Down you go Baggies. Bye bye

    • Reply posted by mark, at 23:24 18 Oct

      mark replied:
      Hi dingle ,you will wake up in the morning feeling more depressed than us.£100 million plus ,you've spent,and look how brill you are.Just saying,cos we know how poor we are at the moment, and it's lovely to hear your heart warming comments .you lot lhave made me laugh for years ,please don't stop cos on the football front ,it's the only thing we have got to look forward 2

  • Comment posted by silver bishop, at 22:23 18 Oct

    Nice to see the opponents leaking goals for a change - the only way to move up the table Nigel is to keep scoring, and defend better. More of tonight's performance please.

  • Comment posted by geoff adams, at 22:18 18 Oct

    Kiwi baggie
    Oh here we go again. Only this time the
    Defence went AWOL this time. Can't blame Steve Bruce for this cock up of epic proportions. no accountability for a sub standard performance. Is this the new Hallmark of Albions first 11. It bloody well looks like it. It's not good enough. Interim manager needs to get his shit sorted and start producing results
    Come on yow baggies
    Cheers
    C.O.Y.B

    • Reply posted by mark, today at 00:03

      mark replied:
      We have some very poor players on loads a money,they keep getting picked by all these different managers.Please please can we get a manager ,who will stop playing and praising em.cos us as supporters we are sick and tired of watching the overpaid and over rated bags of tripe

  • Comment posted by Chewywright, at 22:18 18 Oct

    Lol

  • Comment posted by bubbadoo, at 22:17 18 Oct

    Get sam in

    • Reply posted by U19490840, at 22:35 18 Oct

      U19490840 replied:
      Fireman ?

  • Comment posted by rootedrecords, at 22:17 18 Oct

    Solid defensive performance from City. Onwards and upwards you reds

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Blackburn169072017327
2Burnley1467124121225
3Sheff Utd1474324131125
4Luton156632014624
5Norwich157352116524
6QPR147342016424
7Swansea157352022-224
8Preston16574910-122
9Reading157171723-622
10Rotherham145631613321
11Bristol City166372524121
12Sunderland155551916320
13Watford145541917220
14Millwall146261718-120
15Birmingham145451412219
16Stoke155461718-119
17Wigan145451518-319
18Cardiff145361214-218
19Blackpool144461620-416
20West Brom152851920-114
21Hull144281328-1514
22Middlesbrough143471520-513
23Huddersfield143291622-611
24Coventry11245914-510
View full Championship table

