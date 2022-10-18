Blackburn Rovers v Sunderland

BlackburnBlackburn Rovers20:00SunderlandSunderland
Match report to follow here.
Match report to follow here.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Burnley
|14
|6
|7
|1
|24
|12
|12
|25
|2
|Sheff Utd
|14
|7
|4
|3
|24
|13
|11
|25
|3
|Norwich
|14
|7
|3
|4
|21
|15
|6
|24
|4
|QPR
|14
|7
|3
|4
|20
|16
|4
|24
|5
|Blackburn
|15
|8
|0
|7
|18
|17
|1
|24
|6
|Reading
|14
|7
|1
|6
|15
|20
|-5
|22
|7
|Luton
|14
|5
|6
|3
|19
|14
|5
|21
|8
|Swansea
|14
|6
|3
|5
|17
|20
|-3
|21
|9
|Sunderland
|14
|5
|5
|4
|19
|14
|5
|20
|10
|Watford
|14
|5
|5
|4
|19
|17
|2
|20
|11
|Millwall
|14
|6
|2
|6
|17
|18
|-1
|20
|12
|Birmingham
|14
|5
|4
|5
|14
|12
|2
|19
|13
|Stoke
|14
|5
|4
|5
|17
|17
|0
|19
|14
|Preston
|15
|4
|7
|4
|8
|10
|-2
|19
|15
|Wigan
|14
|5
|4
|5
|15
|18
|-3
|19
|16
|Rotherham
|13
|4
|6
|3
|15
|13
|2
|18
|17
|Bristol City
|15
|5
|3
|7
|23
|24
|-1
|18
|18
|Cardiff
|14
|5
|3
|6
|12
|14
|-2
|18
|19
|Blackpool
|14
|4
|4
|6
|16
|20
|-4
|16
|20
|West Brom
|14
|2
|8
|4
|19
|18
|1
|14
|21
|Hull
|14
|4
|2
|8
|13
|28
|-15
|14
|22
|Middlesbrough
|14
|3
|4
|7
|15
|20
|-5
|13
|23
|Huddersfield
|13
|3
|2
|8
|16
|21
|-5
|11
|24
|Coventry
|11
|2
|4
|5
|9
|14
|-5
|10
