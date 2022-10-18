Close menu
Championship
BlackburnBlackburn Rovers2SunderlandSunderland0

Blackburn Rovers 2-0 Sunderland: Rovers go top of Championship

Last updated on .From the section Championshipcomments102

Scott Wharton scores for Blackburn Rovers
Scott Wharton's header ensured Blackburn won the first league meeting between the two sides in more than a decade

Blackburn Rovers went top of the Championship as they beat former manager Tony Mowbray's Sunderland on his first return to Ewood Park.

Ben Brereton Diaz put Rovers ahead when he superbly curled a left-footed effort into the top corner from the edge of the box, seconds after Sunderland had seen a penalty appeal turned down.

Scott Wharton's close-range header soon after half-time put Rovers in control despite a hint of offside.

Sunderland pushed to try and get back into the game but they could not find a way past a resolute home defence as Ryan Hedges' effort from almost halfway with the final kick of the game glanced the Sunderland post.

The win for Rovers, coupled with Norwich's loss at home to Luton Town, sees them go two points clear at the top of the Championship, although Burnley, Sheffield United and QPR could all go above them if they win on Wednesday.

Sunderland boss Mowbray may feel his side were hard done by for both of Blackburn's goals. Dennis Cirkin had a penalty appeal waved away by referee Craig Pawson after going down under a Hedges challenge which replays showed should have been a foul.

Twenty-two seconds later Brereton Diaz was celebrating his 100th Rovers start with a goal - two passes and a blocked shot after Cirkin went down the ball fell to the host's Chilean top scorer and his powerful curling effort gave Sunderland keeper Anthony Patterson no chance.

It could have been 2-0 shortly after - Luke O'Nien headed Sammie Szmodics' cross from the six-yard line over the bar with an unmarked Brereton Diaz lying in wait at the back post, while at the other end Jack Clarke had a header easily saved and Pritchard had a free-kick palmed over as Sunderland finally had some efforts on target as the half drew to a close.

But the game was won soon after the break - Hedges' whipped free-kick was glanced home by Wharton, although replays appeared to show the defender was standing just in an offside position as the ball came in.

It appeared to kickstart the visitors into action as they had their best spell of the game - Danny Batth had a header well saved by Thomas Kaminski as Sunderland threatened with an urgency to their passing.

Blackburn continued to defend well as Kaminski saved a Jewison Bennette shot with 10 minutes left before Hedges' outlandish effort in the fifth minute of stoppage time almost embarrassed Patterson.

Blackburn Rovers head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson told BBC Radio Lancashire:

"I think we played some good football, especially during the first half.

"Second half I'm always demanding, we could always be better, of course those transition moments where we can create and kill the game totally.

"But overall a great performance, great spirit, and a big compliment to our fans as well, it was a great night.

"We spoke about Ewood Park becoming a fortress, I think we're getting there, it's difficult to come here, it's difficult to play against us."

Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray told BBC Radio Newcastle:

"On the bench they were saying it looked like a stonewall penalty, and the referee was adamant it wasn't - what do you do?

"I don't want to spend every day speaking about the referees, and yet we seem to be. It's really difficult because I don't want to be that guy who blames the referee.

"I'd talk about Brereton's amazing finish to be honest, but we could have been 1-0 up with a penalty.

"There's lots of good stuff, I've just said to them 'let's keep going, when you get your centre forwards back you will win lots of football matches if you can create as many opportunities around the box with a centre forward of the movement of Ross Stewart.'

"In the meantime we have to keep working on trying to find ways to be more ruthless and get more people in the box."

Line-ups

Blackburn

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Kaminski
  • 17CarterBooked at 74mins
  • 5Hyam
  • 16Wharton
  • 19Hedges
  • 30Garrett
  • 6MortonBooked at 40mins
  • 2Brittain
  • 8SzmodicsBooked at 65minsSubstituted forDolanat 78'minutes
  • 9GallagherSubstituted forValeat 78'minutes
  • 22Brereton

Substitutes

  • 10Dolan
  • 13Pears
  • 15Mola
  • 21Buckley
  • 29Vale
  • 33Phillips
  • 36Wharton

Sunderland

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Patterson
  • 13O'Nien
  • 6Batth
  • 42AleseSubstituted forHumeat 73'minutes
  • 24NeilSubstituted forDialloat 64'minutes
  • 8EmbletonSubstituted forBaat 64'minutes
  • 4EvansSubstituted forMichutat 82'minutes
  • 3CirkinBooked at 48mins
  • 10Roberts
  • 20Clarke
  • 21PritchardBooked at 30minsSubstituted forBennetteat 64'minutesBooked at 66mins

Substitutes

  • 12Bass
  • 16Diallo
  • 17Ba
  • 19Bennette
  • 25Michut
  • 26Wright
  • 32Hume
Referee:
Craig Pawson
Attendance:
15,171

Match Stats

Home TeamBlackburnAway TeamSunderland
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home11
Away13
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away7
Fouls
Home16
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Blackburn Rovers 2, Sunderland 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Blackburn Rovers 2, Sunderland 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ryan Hedges (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is close, but misses to the right.

  4. Post update

    Abdoullah Ba (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Jack Vale (Blackburn Rovers).

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Scott Wharton (Blackburn Rovers) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Tyler Morton with a cross following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Danny Batth.

  8. Post update

    Hand ball by Patrick Roberts (Sunderland).

  9. Post update

    Offside, Blackburn Rovers. Ben Brereton tries a through ball, but Jack Vale is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Édouard Michut (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Jake Garrett (Blackburn Rovers).

  12. Post update

    Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Ryan Hedges.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Dennis Cirkin (Sunderland).

  14. Post update

    Tyrhys Dolan (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jewison Bennette (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  16. Post update

    Amad Diallo (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Jake Garrett (Blackburn Rovers).

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Sunderland. Édouard Michut replaces Corry Evans.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Patrick Roberts (Sunderland) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dennis Cirkin.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dennis Cirkin (Sunderland) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right.

Comments

Join the conversation

102 comments

  • Comment posted by FamousBlueAndWhiteHalves, at 22:35 18 Oct

    Well done to JDT and his young starlets . Academy graduates all over the pitch doing Rovers proud . Sunderland played some good stuff and on another day could have left Ewood with at least a point . Great to see the return of Tony Mowbray , a man of integrity and one of football’s good guys .

    A long way to go but for the moment The Famous Blue and White Halves are top of the league

  • Comment posted by Klaatu, at 21:59 18 Oct

    Blackburn and Burnley top ‘o t’league

    Who’d o t’howt t’it

  • Comment posted by Ziltoid, at 22:45 18 Oct

    Commiserations to Sunderland, it was an absolute stonewall pen, but I think we've all been on the thick end of shoddy officiating.

    It's a mad old league, one day we might even draw a game!

    Up the Rovers!

    • Reply posted by TheRovers, at 23:53 18 Oct

      TheRovers replied:
      3 days ago Boro's striker stamped on our keeper and our captain got booked for complaining about it. Championship refs are always terrible but smaller clubs like Rovers usually get the worst of it. Not tonight for once.

  • Comment posted by MarktheHorn, at 22:11 18 Oct

    Well done to Blackburn but Sunderland can feel hard done by with a key penalty decision before Diaz scored the excellent first goal .

  • Comment posted by Mick, at 22:06 18 Oct

    Should’ve been a penalty before the first and the second was offside. Great finish for the first though.

  • Comment posted by Wayne Emirates, at 22:27 18 Oct

    Crazy how Blackburn are top of the Championship with 7 Ls and Leicester are bottom of the Prem with 7 Ls

    • Reply posted by Stone roses , at 22:34 18 Oct

      Stone roses replied:
      6 games is a massive difference though, totally irrelevant stat really

  • Comment posted by hooliebaby_, at 22:12 18 Oct

    Top of the league. Got away with a pen. Dubious offside decision. But defended well. Need to learn to keep possession more though and my word we'll miss big Ben when he goes.

  • Comment posted by Seaburn Red, at 22:21 18 Oct

    No complaints. Blackburn were the better team on the night and could have won by more.

    • Reply posted by Mick, at 22:32 18 Oct

      Mick replied:
      Liar

  • Comment posted by Michael D, at 23:07 18 Oct

    There is no way that was a "stonewall" penalty as described by some here. Even after a dozen action replays there is still some doubt and Clarke did himself no favours by hurling himself onto the ground after the tackle or touch or whatever you want to call it. More to the point Tony Mowbray, who is a decent manager, picked the wrong team-we had a hard game on Saturday and it needed freshening-up.

  • Comment posted by MANRSN, at 22:02 18 Oct

    Brereton Diaz proving he isn't a flash in the pan

    • Reply posted by obby more, at 22:12 18 Oct

      obby more replied:
      last tuesday ?????????

  • Comment posted by WAYLON MERCY, at 22:39 18 Oct

    Waylon was most unimpressed with One’s Reading losing, but residing in such vast opulence as Mercy Manor and seeing as Blackburn won, it eased Waylon up.
    Waylon had and has a wager on Rovers
    The Premier League needs it’s Champions
    Ya know what I mean !

    • Reply posted by SLF, at 22:43 18 Oct

      SLF replied:
      No marra I havnt got a bloody clue as to what you on about

  • Comment posted by colin hodgson, at 22:08 18 Oct

    If Blackburn are top with that showing then there is a chance for every team in the league!

    • Reply posted by Diamond Dust, at 22:11 18 Oct

      Diamond Dust replied:
      Three wins between 1st and 18th says it all really.

  • Comment posted by Richard, at 23:18 18 Oct

    Things always even themselves out in the end so we will get a decision back. I’m just happy we are competitive in the championship as league 1 was a slug for years! Well done lads you are having a great season regardless some fantastic youth and heart on sleeve players that’s what we want, up the mackems!

  • Comment posted by factsonlyblue, at 22:23 18 Oct

    Blackburn lost seven games and top of the league, Where else could you lose possibly fourteen games and win the league, love it.

    • Reply posted by HadMySay, today at 01:44

      HadMySay replied:
      That's the reason they won't win the league. 50/50 making the play offs

  • Comment posted by James tomkinz, at 23:26 18 Oct

    Sunderland are doing well this season and wont be surprised if, by the end of the season end up in the playoffs.

    As for Blackburn, about time they went back to the premier league!!!

  • Comment posted by kborom, at 22:12 18 Oct

    Hardly got a decision all night, stonewall pen not given, so many fouls by Blackburn but hardly any yellow cards. Seems like officials are the same as in L1, incompetent.

  • Comment posted by Penelope Poopsalot, at 22:01 18 Oct

    Clear penalty just before the 1st goal. Clear offside for the second goal

    Officials 2 Sunderland 0.

    Absolutely abysmal refereeing and commentating on Sky Sports.

    Infuriating

    • Reply posted by Stone roses , at 22:09 18 Oct

      Stone roses replied:
      Not loottoo good is it? Blame the officials ?

  • Comment posted by D Hugh Middy-Fyre, at 23:53 18 Oct

    Mad table. Blackburn at the top have lost two more games than Coventry at the bottom.

    • Reply posted by they dont like it up em, today at 00:12

      they dont like it up em replied:
      Coventry have played FIVE less matches..you’re point is invalid

  • Comment posted by John, at 22:23 18 Oct

    Interested to hear Waylon Mercy’s take on this

  • Comment posted by HadMySay, today at 01:41

    Blackburn lose too many games to be a factor at the end of the season. I know it, their fans know it but it won't stop them claiming otherwise...

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Blackburn169072017327
2Burnley1467124121225
3Sheff Utd1474324131125
4Luton156632014624
5Norwich157352116524
6QPR147342016424
7Swansea157352022-224
8Preston16574910-122
9Reading157171723-622
10Rotherham145631613321
11Bristol City166372524121
12Sunderland155551916320
13Watford145541917220
14Millwall146261718-120
15Birmingham145451412219
16Stoke155461718-119
17Wigan145451518-319
18Cardiff145361214-218
19Blackpool144461620-416
20West Brom152851920-114
21Hull144281328-1514
22Middlesbrough143471520-513
23Huddersfield143291622-611
24Coventry11245914-510
View full Championship table

