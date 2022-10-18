Match ends, Stoke City 0, Rotherham United 1.
Rotherham United claimed their first away win of the season in the Championship at Stoke City, thanks to an early goal from Ollie Rathbone.
The Millers had failed to score in eight of their previous 11 league games on the road - including blanks in their three most recent away matches - but it took them just seven minutes to open the scoring.
The Potters, who were unbeaten in five of their previous six games, were the dominant team for most of the match, but they came up against a resilient and well-drilled Rotherham side who took their first back-to-back Championship wins since February 2021.
And Stoke might well feel aggrieved the game was settled during a period when Phil Jagielka was briefly forced off following a clash of heads with Rotherham's Hakeem Odoffin, as the two challenged for an early corner.
Matt Taylor's men acted quickly from the restart, taking the subsequent corner while the 40-year-old defender was off the field. With Stoke's defence having to readjust, the set-piece was only partially cleared and the ball fell for Rathbone, whose low shot travelled through the congested penalty area, beating Josef Bursik at his left-hand post.
Tyrese Campbell was unfortunate not to equalise on 19 minutes when he was released into space by Dwight Gayle. Peeling away from the last defender, the Stoke forward had just Viktor Johansson to beat, only for the Rotherham keeper to smother the ball away.
Johansson was finding himself working overtime during a busy spell around the half-hour mark - Fox and Baker both saw stinging shots kept out by the Swede, as Stoke continued to pile on the pressure.
Liam Delap went even closer just before the break. The Manchester City loanee was completely unmarked but his weak header from Tariqe Fosu's left-wing cross was easily cradled by Johansson.
City were by far the most creative side in the game. The three-man front line of Gayle, Campbell and Delap persistently created openings and space but struggled for clear-cut opportunities.
The opening second-half chance for Stoke came when a looping cross from the left was met by Delap and with Johansson beaten, Rotherham had a defender back to clear his header off the line.
Campbell also sent a drive arrowing over the bar and a diving header just wide of the far post, summing up Stoke's profligacy in front of goal against a resolute Rotherham side.
Line-ups
Stoke
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Bursik
- 6Jagielka
- 16Wilmot
- 3FoxSubstituted forClarkeat 68'minutes
- 20SterlingSubstituted forWright-Phillipsat 79'minutes
- 28Laurent
- 8Baker
- 24Fosu-HenrySubstituted forThompsonat 79'minutes
- 11GayleSubstituted forPowellat 71'minutes
- 10Campbell
- 17DelapSubstituted forBrownat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Clarke
- 4Flint
- 9Brown
- 13Bonham
- 15Thompson
- 25Powell
- 29Wright-Phillips
Rotherham
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Johansson
- 2HardingBooked at 66mins
- 20HallBooked at 45minsSubstituted forWoodat 63'minutes
- 24Humphreys
- 10Norton-Cuffy
- 4Barlaser
- 22OdoffinSubstituted forWashingtonat 76'minutes
- 17FergusonSubstituted forBramallat 76'minutes
- 8WilesBooked at 40mins
- 18RathboneSubstituted forHighat 82'minutes
- 12KellySubstituted forEavesat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Bramall
- 6Wood
- 7High
- 9Eaves
- 14Washington
- 21Peltier
- 31Vickers
- Referee:
- Gavin Ward
- Attendance:
- 18,036
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home29
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home12
- Away1
- Corners
- Home8
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Stoke City 0, Rotherham United 1.
Attempt missed. Jacob Brown (Stoke City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Josef Bursik.
Foul by Harry Clarke (Stoke City).
Conor Washington (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Nick Powell (Stoke City) header from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Lewis Baker with a cross.
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Viktor Johansson.
Attempt saved. D'Margio Wright-Phillips (Stoke City) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. D'Margio Wright-Phillips (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jordan Thompson with a cross.
Offside, Stoke City. Tyrese Campbell tries a through ball, but D'Margio Wright-Phillips is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Harry Clarke (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Jordan Thompson (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Conor Washington (Rotherham United).
Attempt saved. Tyrese Campbell (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ben Wilmot.
Attempt missed. Tyrese Campbell (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Nick Powell.
Attempt missed. Tyrese Campbell (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jordan Thompson with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Rotherham United. Scott High replaces Oliver Rathbone.
Hand ball by Conor Washington (Rotherham United).
Attempt saved. Lewis Baker (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tyrese Campbell.
Offside, Stoke City. Harry Clarke tries a through ball, but Jacob Brown is caught offside.
