Ollie Rathbone's goal was his first in the league this season

Rotherham United claimed their first away win of the season in the Championship at Stoke City, thanks to an early goal from Ollie Rathbone.

The Millers had failed to score in eight of their previous 11 league games on the road - including blanks in their three most recent away matches - but it took them just seven minutes to open the scoring.

The Potters, who were unbeaten in five of their previous six games, were the dominant team for most of the match, but they came up against a resilient and well-drilled Rotherham side who took their first back-to-back Championship wins since February 2021.

And Stoke might well feel aggrieved the game was settled during a period when Phil Jagielka was briefly forced off following a clash of heads with Rotherham's Hakeem Odoffin, as the two challenged for an early corner.

Matt Taylor's men acted quickly from the restart, taking the subsequent corner while the 40-year-old defender was off the field. With Stoke's defence having to readjust, the set-piece was only partially cleared and the ball fell for Rathbone, whose low shot travelled through the congested penalty area, beating Josef Bursik at his left-hand post.

Tyrese Campbell was unfortunate not to equalise on 19 minutes when he was released into space by Dwight Gayle. Peeling away from the last defender, the Stoke forward had just Viktor Johansson to beat, only for the Rotherham keeper to smother the ball away.

Johansson was finding himself working overtime during a busy spell around the half-hour mark - Fox and Baker both saw stinging shots kept out by the Swede, as Stoke continued to pile on the pressure.

Liam Delap went even closer just before the break. The Manchester City loanee was completely unmarked but his weak header from Tariqe Fosu's left-wing cross was easily cradled by Johansson.

City were by far the most creative side in the game. The three-man front line of Gayle, Campbell and Delap persistently created openings and space but struggled for clear-cut opportunities.

The opening second-half chance for Stoke came when a looping cross from the left was met by Delap and with Johansson beaten, Rotherham had a defender back to clear his header off the line.

Campbell also sent a drive arrowing over the bar and a diving header just wide of the far post, summing up Stoke's profligacy in front of goal against a resolute Rotherham side.