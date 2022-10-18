Close menu
Championship
StokeStoke City0RotherhamRotherham United1

Stoke City 0-1 Rotherham United: Ollie Rathbone's goal gives Millers victory

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Ollie Rathbone
Ollie Rathbone's goal was his first in the league this season

Rotherham United claimed their first away win of the season in the Championship at Stoke City, thanks to an early goal from Ollie Rathbone.

The Millers had failed to score in eight of their previous 11 league games on the road - including blanks in their three most recent away matches - but it took them just seven minutes to open the scoring.

The Potters, who were unbeaten in five of their previous six games, were the dominant team for most of the match, but they came up against a resilient and well-drilled Rotherham side who took their first back-to-back Championship wins since February 2021.

And Stoke might well feel aggrieved the game was settled during a period when Phil Jagielka was briefly forced off following a clash of heads with Rotherham's Hakeem Odoffin, as the two challenged for an early corner.

Matt Taylor's men acted quickly from the restart, taking the subsequent corner while the 40-year-old defender was off the field. With Stoke's defence having to readjust, the set-piece was only partially cleared and the ball fell for Rathbone, whose low shot travelled through the congested penalty area, beating Josef Bursik at his left-hand post.

Tyrese Campbell was unfortunate not to equalise on 19 minutes when he was released into space by Dwight Gayle. Peeling away from the last defender, the Stoke forward had just Viktor Johansson to beat, only for the Rotherham keeper to smother the ball away.

Johansson was finding himself working overtime during a busy spell around the half-hour mark - Fox and Baker both saw stinging shots kept out by the Swede, as Stoke continued to pile on the pressure.

Liam Delap went even closer just before the break. The Manchester City loanee was completely unmarked but his weak header from Tariqe Fosu's left-wing cross was easily cradled by Johansson.

City were by far the most creative side in the game. The three-man front line of Gayle, Campbell and Delap persistently created openings and space but struggled for clear-cut opportunities.

The opening second-half chance for Stoke came when a looping cross from the left was met by Delap and with Johansson beaten, Rotherham had a defender back to clear his header off the line.

Campbell also sent a drive arrowing over the bar and a diving header just wide of the far post, summing up Stoke's profligacy in front of goal against a resolute Rotherham side.

Line-ups

Stoke

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Bursik
  • 6Jagielka
  • 16Wilmot
  • 3FoxSubstituted forClarkeat 68'minutes
  • 20SterlingSubstituted forWright-Phillipsat 79'minutes
  • 28Laurent
  • 8Baker
  • 24Fosu-HenrySubstituted forThompsonat 79'minutes
  • 11GayleSubstituted forPowellat 71'minutes
  • 10Campbell
  • 17DelapSubstituted forBrownat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Clarke
  • 4Flint
  • 9Brown
  • 13Bonham
  • 15Thompson
  • 25Powell
  • 29Wright-Phillips

Rotherham

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Johansson
  • 2HardingBooked at 66mins
  • 20HallBooked at 45minsSubstituted forWoodat 63'minutes
  • 24Humphreys
  • 10Norton-Cuffy
  • 4Barlaser
  • 22OdoffinSubstituted forWashingtonat 76'minutes
  • 17FergusonSubstituted forBramallat 76'minutes
  • 8WilesBooked at 40mins
  • 18RathboneSubstituted forHighat 82'minutes
  • 12KellySubstituted forEavesat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Bramall
  • 6Wood
  • 7High
  • 9Eaves
  • 14Washington
  • 21Peltier
  • 31Vickers
Referee:
Gavin Ward
Attendance:
18,036

Match Stats

Home TeamStokeAway TeamRotherham
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home29
Away4
Shots on Target
Home12
Away1
Corners
Home8
Away3
Fouls
Home6
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Stoke City 0, Rotherham United 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Stoke City 0, Rotherham United 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jacob Brown (Stoke City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Josef Bursik.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Harry Clarke (Stoke City).

  5. Post update

    Conor Washington (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Nick Powell (Stoke City) header from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Lewis Baker with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Viktor Johansson.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. D'Margio Wright-Phillips (Stoke City) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. D'Margio Wright-Phillips (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jordan Thompson with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Offside, Stoke City. Tyrese Campbell tries a through ball, but D'Margio Wright-Phillips is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Harry Clarke (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  12. Post update

    Jordan Thompson (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Conor Washington (Rotherham United).

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tyrese Campbell (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ben Wilmot.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tyrese Campbell (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Nick Powell.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tyrese Campbell (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jordan Thompson with a cross.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Rotherham United. Scott High replaces Oliver Rathbone.

  18. Post update

    Hand ball by Conor Washington (Rotherham United).

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lewis Baker (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tyrese Campbell.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Stoke City. Harry Clarke tries a through ball, but Jacob Brown is caught offside.

Comments

Join the conversation

46 comments

  • Comment posted by bigbazza, today at 01:56

    Even Rotherham boss said they rode their luck. It should even out soon .Watch this space ..

  • Comment posted by mikemiller, at 23:22 18 Oct

    With several players out injured, it looked like we had set up for a 0-0 at the start, so delighted to get three points. One of our midfielders , who almost never score, was credited with the goal. New manager seems a bit more tactically aware. Got to take your chances. UTM!

  • Comment posted by Aidan, at 23:18 18 Oct

    The kind of win that dictates whether you stay up or not. UTM

  • Comment posted by andy, at 22:55 18 Oct

    Great result for the millers. A bit fortunate to get 3 points. But who gives …
    UTM

  • Comment posted by Dandino, at 22:49 18 Oct

    Great result for the Millers. Stoke frittered away too many chances. Alex Neil used too many subs and altered the flow of the game. Stoke had some good chances but had far too many slapshots straight at the keeper or high and wide of the target. Rotherhams defended brilliantly.
    A genuine smash and grab result.

    • Reply posted by pete, at 22:55 18 Oct

      pete replied:
      Rotherham bored the dead and buried in football tonight more like

  • Comment posted by Oatcake, at 22:47 18 Oct

    that ref has to be the worst ive seen in a long time , he should be sacked ..

    • Reply posted by pete, at 22:51 18 Oct

      pete replied:
      True, Books more or less every player apart from the goalkeeper for constant time wasting, the only one out of 10 would be 1 from a middle finger

  • Comment posted by pete, at 22:46 18 Oct

    That goalkeeper shows how much he rates himself and his team in front of him if he has to start wasting time from the 10th minute of the game & with that poor refereeing who didn't book him early enough, never will there be a more boring side at Stoke this season like that lot,

    • Reply posted by Mickmac, at 22:51 18 Oct

      Mickmac replied:
      He made 12 saves mate.

  • Comment posted by SD, at 22:45 18 Oct

    Football won tonight. Rotherham Win, Palace win ahhh. Hold that Stoke fans, Hold that wolves fans

    • Reply posted by Jimmy , at 22:47 18 Oct

      Jimmy replied:
      Copy cat.

  • Comment posted by Richard, at 22:43 18 Oct

    one step forward, two steps back, woeful in front of goal, no plan B from O'Neil

    • Reply posted by Kyrandian, at 23:32 18 Oct

      Kyrandian replied:
      O”Neil, …. He hasn’t been the manager for a while, do keep up.

  • Comment posted by WAYLON MERCY, at 22:43 18 Oct

    The Millers are good at grinding through the chaff….
    Win their game in hand and it’s up to 4th
    Have you thought about that
    Ya know what I mean !

    • Reply posted by pete, at 23:02 18 Oct

      pete replied:
      Ah waylon the vale fan is here, sure you don't want to be a Stoke fan go on try it because you're always here for Stoke

  • Comment posted by they dont like it up em, at 22:41 18 Oct

    Anybody who wants 3 points can come to st4 to collect them..Coventry next for theirs on Saturday,as usual be the same old moaning about the ref,doesn’t wash any more

    • Reply posted by pete, at 23:29 18 Oct

      pete replied:
      you got to admit that ref was yet another poor showing,stoke at home the ref likes to put on a show probably due to the saying from a sky sports pundit who said they can't stand up to the crowd when one certain ref folded with the crowd against him in a premier league game about 8 seasons ago

  • Comment posted by Rob, at 22:41 18 Oct

    18,000 announced! I'd be surprised if 10,000 were there tonight.

  • Comment posted by Millmoor, at 22:39 18 Oct

    Truth is we were very fortunate to get three points. Stoke were very bright, fast, and positive but failed where it matters most. They don't half whinge though. Stop mithering!

  • Comment posted by BMK, at 22:37 18 Oct

    For Sale: Ten pairs of shooting boots, unused and all in pristine condition from tonight’s match. Contact Alex Neil, Stoke City manager!!!!

    • Reply posted by Kyrandian, at 23:35 18 Oct

      Kyrandian replied:
      29 shots, 12 on target, 70% possesssion, 500 completed passes, … and you come up with a brain dead comment like that? Good grief some people.

  • Comment posted by Jimmy , at 22:37 18 Oct

    Football lost.

    • Reply posted by Ada, at 23:53 18 Oct

      Ada replied:
      Footbal ..... Stoke.
      Nope, not triggering anything.

  • Comment posted by leftatlast, at 22:36 18 Oct

    We defended well
    UTM
    🤣🤣🤣

    • Reply posted by lincsloon, at 22:42 18 Oct

      lincsloon replied:
      What a jammy win that was

  • Comment posted by sheffieldhammer, at 22:34 18 Oct

    I take it the report was written by a stoke season ticket holder

    • Reply posted by The last word, at 22:39 18 Oct

      The last word replied:
      Did you see the game…?

  • Comment posted by Andy, at 22:33 18 Oct

    29 shots to 4 but only 1 stat matters

  • Comment posted by GC, at 22:32 18 Oct

    Well done Millers!!!

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Blackburn169072017327
2Burnley1467124121225
3Sheff Utd1474324131125
4Luton156632014624
5Norwich157352116524
6QPR147342016424
7Swansea157352022-224
8Preston16574910-122
9Reading157171723-622
10Rotherham145631613321
11Bristol City166372524121
12Sunderland155551916320
13Watford145541917220
14Millwall146261718-120
15Birmingham145451412219
16Stoke155461718-119
17Wigan145451518-319
18Cardiff145361214-218
19Blackpool144461620-416
20West Brom152851920-114
21Hull144281328-1514
22Middlesbrough143471520-513
23Huddersfield143291622-611
24Coventry11245914-510
View full Championship table

