Championship
SwanseaSwansea City3ReadingReading2

Swansea City 3-2 Reading: Jay Fulton stunner secures memorable comeback triumph

By Gareth VincentBBC Sport Wales at the Swansea.com Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Jay Fulton celebrates
Jay Fulton's goal was his second of the season, with both coming from outside the box

Jay Fulton scored a spectacular long-range winner as Swansea City fought back from 2-0 down to claim a thrilling 3-2 Championship victory over Reading.

Classy finishes from Yakou Meite and Tom Ince put Reading on course for an away triumph.

But Harry Darling's precise header made it 2-1 at half-time before Ollie Cooper swept in the equaliser.

Fulton's stunner earned Swansea a sixth win in eight games as they bounced back from a weekend thrashing at Burnley.

This was a third successive home victory for the Welsh club, who climb to seventh in the table, while Reading drop to ninth after a third straight defeat.

Swansea's latest triumph offered further evidence that they may have what it takes to compete at the right end of the Championship this season, with Russell Martin's side finding some consistency after a poor start to the campaign.

Reading, by contrast, are suffering a first dip in form in 2022-23 having surprised many with their early-season successes.

Paul Ince was back in the Reading dugout at the Swansea.com Stadium having missed last Saturday's loss to West Bromwich Albion through illness.

He was in the dark, along with everyone else, when the floodlights failed inside the opening 60 seconds of the game, prompting a six-minute delay.

When the action resumed, there were early concerns for the Royals boss as Swansea dominated, with Michael Obafemi drawing a fine save from Joe Lumley before Ben Cabango's drive was pushed over the bar.

Swansea then saw a succession of penalty appeals turned down before Reading took the lead through their first attack of the night.

Junior Hoilett, who was allowed too much space down the Reading left, pulled back for Mamadou Loum to drive at goal.

His effort hit Darling and dropped perfectly for Meite to hook the ball home.

Meite then laid on Reading's second goal, as he got the better of Darling - whose appeals for a foul were ignored, despite a strong case - before squaring for Tom Ince.

Tom Ince lifts the ball over Steven Benda to score his third goal of the season
Tom Ince lifts the ball over Steven Benda to score his third goal of the season

The manager's son produced Reading's second sharp finish of the evening, lifting the ball over a helpless Steven Benda and into the net.

Swansea were feeling hard done by, though their mood lifted a little before the break as Darling met Matt Grimes' corner with a precise header which sailed inside the far post.

The home side continued to control the game in the second half, and deservedly levelled when Joel Latibeaudiere crossed and Tom Holmes could only head the ball as far as Cooper, who steered a sweet half-volley beyond Lumley.

Swansea were not finished.

After Luke Cundle lifted over from 20 yards, long-serving midfielder Fulton produced perhaps the most memorable goal of his career, taking a touch before rattling the ball in off the base of the post from close to 30 yards out.

Swansea head coach Russell Martin: "I thought it was harsh on the players that we were 2-0 down. We started really well, but the goals we conceded were really poor - Reading pounced on our mistakes really well.

"The players were really annoyed at half-time, but the way they reacted was fantastic. To be 2-0 down after the disappointment we had at Burnley and come back - it takes some guts and courage.

"We really proud of them. That is one of the biggest wins we have had, especially when you consider how young our team was tonight. It just shows they are really starting to believe in themselves.

"I am delighted for Jay [Fulton]. I shouted 'no' as he hit it - but Jay has got that in his locker."

Reading manager Paul Ince: "We came here with a game-plan. You know when you play Swansea they will have the lion's share of the ball.

"We thought we'd need one or two passes on the counter-attack and we could get in and it worked a treat.

"We got 2-0 up. I think if we keep it like that to half-time, normally we should go and win the game from that position.

"To concede before half-time gave them a lift and I am really, really frustrated because I thought the boys gave everything. If you come to Swansea and score two goals, you expect to take something out of the game."

Line-ups

Swansea

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 13Benda
  • 23WoodSubstituted forOko-Flexat 45'minutesSubstituted forStevensat 87'minutes
  • 6Darling
  • 5Cabango
  • 22LatibeaudiereBooked at 65mins
  • 4Fulton
  • 8Grimes
  • 29Sorinola
  • 18CundleSubstituted forNaughtonat 81'minutes
  • 31CooperSubstituted forNtchamat 90+3'minutes
  • 9ObafemiSubstituted forCullenat 90+3'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Fisher
  • 10Ntcham
  • 20Cullen
  • 21Oko-Flex
  • 24Stevens
  • 26Naughton
  • 44Thomas

Reading

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Lumley
  • 17YiadomBooked at 45minsSubstituted forBabaat 56'minutes
  • 3Holmes
  • 5McIntyre
  • 27Mbengue
  • 22LoumSubstituted forCarrollat 78'minutes
  • 8Hendrick
  • 23Hoilett
  • 10Ince
  • 19FornahSubstituted forEjariaat 62'minutes
  • 11MeiteSubstituted forLucas Joãoat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Carroll
  • 7Long
  • 9Lucas João
  • 12Baba
  • 14Ejaria
  • 18Guinness-Walker
  • 21Bouzanis
Referee:
Andy Davies
Attendance:
15,717

Match Stats

Home TeamSwanseaAway TeamReading
Possession
Home74%
Away26%
Shots
Home13
Away7
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home8
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Swansea City 3, Reading 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Swansea City 3, Reading 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joel Latibeaudiere (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Olivier Ntcham.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Swansea City. Liam Cullen replaces Michael Obafemi.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Swansea City. Olivier Ntcham replaces Oliver Cooper.

  6. Post update

    Joel Latibeaudiere (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Lucas João (Reading).

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ovie Ejaria (Reading) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Swansea City. Finley Stevens replaces Armstrong Oko-Flex.

  10. Post update

    Kyle Naughton (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Junior Hoilett (Reading).

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Swansea City. Kyle Naughton replaces Luke Cundle.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Reading. Andy Carroll replaces Mamadou Loum.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Junior Hoilett (Reading) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Swansea City 3, Reading 2. Jay Fulton (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Luke Cundle (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Michael Obafemi.

  17. Post update

    Harry Darling (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Mamadou Loum (Reading).

  19. Post update

    Offside, Swansea City. Armstrong Oko-Flex tries a through ball, but Michael Obafemi is caught offside.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Tom Ince (Reading) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is blocked.

Comments

Join the conversation

60 comments

  • Comment posted by Jack88, at 23:47 18 Oct

    Also... ref was incredibly poor. No control over the game, Reading time-wasting since the first goal, barely a warning! Lines ref missed 4 illegal throws from Readin, and missed a penalty for Reading.

    As a swansea fan, I'm glad Carroll didn't start.

  • Comment posted by Jack88, at 23:39 18 Oct

    Well done Swans! But.. letting a ball bounce in the box, and not dealing with a simple up n over when in a strong defensive position is criminal.

    Reading keeper deserved every bit of abuse he received.

    Onwards Swans! Good togetherness

  • Comment posted by Rourkesdrifter, at 23:37 18 Oct

    You Jack Barstewards .....You Jack Barstewards... Come on ! Sunday beckons boys 😃

  • Comment posted by Super Royal, at 23:24 18 Oct

    Disappointing, frustrating and embarrassing performance by Reading. Why did the manager leave the best players on the bench? Why didn't he make substitutions when the team had a chance to salvage a point? I blame the manager for these poor results. I think the dramatic slide will continue and very soon the team will find itself in the relegation zone. Paul Ince should go, the sooner the better!

  • Comment posted by stephen peacock, at 22:55 18 Oct

    Ref missed a stonewall penalty for Reading. But can’t complain about the result to be fair. Possession stats mean little when most of that is passing the ball around the defence.

    • Reply posted by bonni5, today at 01:04

      bonni5 replied:
      But when you lose 3-2 they mean a lot…..

  • Comment posted by stephen peacock, at 22:54 18 Oct

    Strange game. Swansea dominated possession 1st half ,76%, but did nothing with it, passing around the back. Reminded me of Reading under stam, just rarely works. Swansea had fewer shots than Reading in 1st half. My Reading rarely got in their half but always looked dangerous and then 2 nil up. 2nd half, Swansea attacked more and got their goal. Ref missed a stonewall penalty. Though fair result.

    • Reply posted by YnysmeudwyJack, at 23:11 18 Oct

      YnysmeudwyJack replied:
      He missed more than one

  • Comment posted by BlueRoyal798, at 22:53 18 Oct

    We didn't deserve to win, poor yet again. We have been punching above our weight. Why are we sitting back letting teams come. We have a powerful strike force on the bench not being used in long, Carroll and jaeo. Its painful to watch us try to play a little thing called football and can't even string a couple of passes together. What Ince does in training I have no idea!

  • Comment posted by WAYLON MERCY, at 22:35 18 Oct

    What a complete and utter disgrace from One’s Royal’s
    Waylon had retired for the evening and enjoying the opulence of Mercy Manor when this worst result of the season trickled though.
    Make the entire team reside in Swansea for a month
    That’ll learn em for losing to this lot
    Ya know what I mean !

    • Reply posted by Hunt in Pole - Truss on Parole, at 22:39 18 Oct

      Hunt in Pole - Truss on Parole replied:
      Now that is a Royal One :D

  • Comment posted by TheOmen, at 22:26 18 Oct

    Frank Evans for that

  • Comment posted by Michumagic, at 22:20 18 Oct

    Brilliant comeback win for the Swans. Unpredictable, crazy league. Swans top by Xmas….. or Burnley or Norwich or Rotherham…..?!

  • Comment posted by VWT2GEL, at 22:19 18 Oct

    YJB's now on to Sunday ;-)

  • Comment posted by jambo1, at 22:09 18 Oct

    Another “X” M.U. great being found out. Taxi for Ince.

  • Comment posted by jackbstard, at 22:08 18 Oct

    Well done the Swans……showing far more grit and team spirit than the start of the season, credit to Martin……think he deserves another double over the Malaysians 👍

  • Comment posted by Bzamora, at 22:04 18 Oct

    @julian human ……ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ….. bottlers ….. more tears at the smallmead ⚓️S

  • Comment posted by Bhutan, at 22:03 18 Oct

    Swansea are heading for the premiership. You cannot outmanoeuvre or outwit Russell Martin who is the consummate progressive manager. Bad luck Norwich, Watford and Burnley but your parachute payments will count for nothing because Martin is the new Bielsa.

    • Reply posted by RYAN1994, at 22:07 18 Oct

      RYAN1994 replied:
      What? 😂

  • Comment posted by YnysmeudwyJack, at 22:03 18 Oct

    As good as the goals was the change in Lumsleys play after Swans scored number 3.

    I didn’t know he could move that quickly!

    • Reply posted by Murph, at 22:17 18 Oct

      Murph replied:
      Very enjoyable, certainly sprung him in to action 😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by dangermouse, at 22:01 18 Oct

    great win against a Reading side time wasting as soon as they scored. That negativity got what it deserved. Was funny to see them up the pace once behind especially Joanna Lumley!. strangely one sided game yet only won 3-2. 74% possession and 3 goals. That'll do nicely

    • Reply posted by stephen peacock, at 22:43 18 Oct

      stephen peacock replied:
      Hypocrite, Swansea time wasted when you were 3-2 up and the ref didn’t play any extra time

  • Comment posted by Honestnow, at 22:00 18 Oct

    Well done to Swans for that comeback, but in all honesty Reading were very poor and were outplayed for the whole 90 mins really despite their 2 against-the-run-of-play goals.

  • Comment posted by Steve Lindsey Jones, at 21:58 18 Oct

    Lots of excitement this season. Ups & downs....Football has improved massively.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Blackburn169072017327
2Burnley1467124121225
3Sheff Utd1474324131125
4Luton156632014624
5Norwich157352116524
6QPR147342016424
7Swansea157352022-224
8Preston16574910-122
9Reading157171723-622
10Rotherham145631613321
11Bristol City166372524121
12Sunderland155551916320
13Watford145541917220
14Millwall146261718-120
15Birmingham145451412219
16Stoke155461718-119
17Wigan145451518-319
18Cardiff145361214-218
19Blackpool144461620-416
20West Brom152851920-114
21Hull144281328-1514
22Middlesbrough143471520-513
23Huddersfield143291622-611
24Coventry11245914-510
View full Championship table

