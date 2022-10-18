Last updated on .From the section Championship

Jay Fulton's goal was his second of the season, with both coming from outside the box

Jay Fulton scored a spectacular long-range winner as Swansea City fought back from 2-0 down to claim a thrilling 3-2 Championship victory over Reading.

Classy finishes from Yakou Meite and Tom Ince put Reading on course for an away triumph.

But Harry Darling's precise header made it 2-1 at half-time before Ollie Cooper swept in the equaliser.

Fulton's stunner earned Swansea a sixth win in eight games as they bounced back from a weekend thrashing at Burnley.

This was a third successive home victory for the Welsh club, who climb to seventh in the table, while Reading drop to ninth after a third straight defeat.

Swansea's latest triumph offered further evidence that they may have what it takes to compete at the right end of the Championship this season, with Russell Martin's side finding some consistency after a poor start to the campaign.

Reading, by contrast, are suffering a first dip in form in 2022-23 having surprised many with their early-season successes.

Paul Ince was back in the Reading dugout at the Swansea.com Stadium having missed last Saturday's loss to West Bromwich Albion through illness.

He was in the dark, along with everyone else, when the floodlights failed inside the opening 60 seconds of the game, prompting a six-minute delay.

When the action resumed, there were early concerns for the Royals boss as Swansea dominated, with Michael Obafemi drawing a fine save from Joe Lumley before Ben Cabango's drive was pushed over the bar.

Swansea then saw a succession of penalty appeals turned down before Reading took the lead through their first attack of the night.

Junior Hoilett, who was allowed too much space down the Reading left, pulled back for Mamadou Loum to drive at goal.

His effort hit Darling and dropped perfectly for Meite to hook the ball home.

Meite then laid on Reading's second goal, as he got the better of Darling - whose appeals for a foul were ignored, despite a strong case - before squaring for Tom Ince.

Tom Ince lifts the ball over Steven Benda to score his third goal of the season

The manager's son produced Reading's second sharp finish of the evening, lifting the ball over a helpless Steven Benda and into the net.

Swansea were feeling hard done by, though their mood lifted a little before the break as Darling met Matt Grimes' corner with a precise header which sailed inside the far post.

The home side continued to control the game in the second half, and deservedly levelled when Joel Latibeaudiere crossed and Tom Holmes could only head the ball as far as Cooper, who steered a sweet half-volley beyond Lumley.

Swansea were not finished.

After Luke Cundle lifted over from 20 yards, long-serving midfielder Fulton produced perhaps the most memorable goal of his career, taking a touch before rattling the ball in off the base of the post from close to 30 yards out.

Swansea head coach Russell Martin: "I thought it was harsh on the players that we were 2-0 down. We started really well, but the goals we conceded were really poor - Reading pounced on our mistakes really well.

"The players were really annoyed at half-time, but the way they reacted was fantastic. To be 2-0 down after the disappointment we had at Burnley and come back - it takes some guts and courage.

"We really proud of them. That is one of the biggest wins we have had, especially when you consider how young our team was tonight. It just shows they are really starting to believe in themselves.

"I am delighted for Jay [Fulton]. I shouted 'no' as he hit it - but Jay has got that in his locker."

Reading manager Paul Ince: "We came here with a game-plan. You know when you play Swansea they will have the lion's share of the ball.

"We thought we'd need one or two passes on the counter-attack and we could get in and it worked a treat.

"We got 2-0 up. I think if we keep it like that to half-time, normally we should go and win the game from that position.

"To concede before half-time gave them a lift and I am really, really frustrated because I thought the boys gave everything. If you come to Swansea and score two goals, you expect to take something out of the game."