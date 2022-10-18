Match ends, Huddersfield Town 0, Preston North End 1.
Greg Cunningham's second-half header was enough to continue Preston North End's superb away form as they won at struggling Huddersfield.
Cunningham met Ben Whiteman's corner shortly after half-time for his first goal of the season.
It handed Preston a fifth win of the Championship campaign, with four of those victories coming on the road.
Huddersfield, who hoped for a revival under recently appointed boss Mark Fotheringham, have now suffered back-to-back defeats and remain second bottom of the table.
The hosts created the first chance of the game when Danny Ward headed over from 12 yards out having been found by Ben Jackson's cross from the left.
But there was little else to excite the home supporters, who will hope for better at Middlesbrough on Saturday.
They particularly struggled after quickly going a goal behind in the second half as Preston scored only their ninth goal of the season - the joint-lowest tally in the Championship.
The visitors should have sealed the points in the final 10 minutes when Alvaro Fernandez was found at the far post by Emil Riis but volleyed into the ground and over the bar.
Whiteman's corners also almost produced a second goal as Ben Woodburn twice missed the target with close-range volleys.
Ryan Lowe's side moved up to eighth and will hope to continue their excellent away form at Blackpool on Saturday. They have now kept 10 clean sheets this season.
Huddersfield head coach Mark Fotheringham told BBC Radio Leeds:
"We have to do better. It was a disappointing evening and a disappointing goal to concede.
"The fans have been brilliant since I've come in and I understand how they feel, but we have to push together as a group.
"There was a lot of naivety in certain situations but we are working hard to try and get better."
Preston boss Ryan Lowe:
"I thought the football we played first half and then second half to get the goal was fantastic.
"The defenders have been brilliant but it starts from the front, we defend as a team. I thought Emil Riis was fantastic, but people won't look at his work rate or what he's done because he didn't score.
"Those performances are for those who travel all the way, whether it be Norwich or Huddersfield, they earn their hard-earned money to watch us and I love it when we put performances on like that.
"I believe in this group, like I believed when people said we weren't scoring. People will probably start calling us boring and 'Preston only win 1-0' but it does not matter."
Line-ups
Huddersfield
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 21Nicholls
- 32Lees
- 39Helik
- 2Turton
- 7Thomas
- 24CamaraBooked at 77mins
- 18KasumuBooked at 8minsSubstituted forRudoniat 71'minutes
- 30JacksonBooked at 90mins
- 19HolmesBooked at 75mins
- 9RhodesBooked at 41mins
- 25Ward
Substitutes
- 11Mahoney
- 14Ruffels
- 22Rudoni
- 33Nakayama
- 35Diarra
- 41Bilokapic
- 45Ondo
Preston
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Woodman
- 14Storey
- 3Cunningham
- 16Hughes
- 44Potts
- 18LedsonBooked at 76mins
- 4Whiteman
- 2FernándezSubstituted forMaguireat 90+1'minutes
- 13McCann
- 20WoodburnSubstituted forBradyat 66'minutes
- 19Riis
Substitutes
- 8Browne
- 9Evans
- 11Brady
- 23Diaby
- 24Maguire
- 25Cornell
- 29Cross-Adair
- Referee:
- Andy Woolmer
- Attendance:
- 18,357
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Huddersfield Town 0, Preston North End 1.
Post update
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Oliver Turton.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Sean Maguire (Preston North End) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Freddie Woodman.
Post update
Offside, Preston North End. Brad Potts tries a through ball, but Sean Maguire is caught offside.
Booking
Ben Jackson (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Preston North End. Sean Maguire replaces Álvaro Fernández.
Post update
Ryan Ledson (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Danny Ward (Huddersfield Town).
Post update
Attempt missed. Duane Holmes (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Post update
Attempt missed. Danny Ward (Huddersfield Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sorba Thomas with a cross.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Danny Ward (Huddersfield Town) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ben Jackson with a cross.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Michal Helik (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sorba Thomas.
Post update
Attempt missed. Oliver Turton (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jack Rudoni.
Post update
Attempt missed. Álvaro Fernández (Preston North End) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Emil Riis with a cross.
Booking
Etienne Camara (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Alistair McCann (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Etienne Camara (Huddersfield Town).
Booking
Ryan Ledson (Preston North End) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Ryan Ledson (Preston North End).
And a delicious adventurous away team set up to win...
Strange times we live in...lol
But again I fought through the traffic walked to the game and stood in the stands.....we could still be playing now and not scored a goal 😞
We are moving in one direction only.
Clueless performance, clueless manager.
UTT 🔵⚪🔵⚪🔵⚪🔵⚪🔵⚪
Well take the 3 points and 3 more on Saturday against the donkey lashers will more than make up for a bad previous week.
Sooner there down to league1 the better
Hahahaha
Less shouting from Fotheringham and more action needed, otherwise we're looking at more managerial changes than at No.10 this season.