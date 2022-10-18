Close menu
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town0PrestonPreston North End1

Huddersfield Town 0-1 Preston North End: Greg Cunningham clinches another away win

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Greg Cunningham
Greg Cunningham's goal was his first since February last year

Greg Cunningham's second-half header was enough to continue Preston North End's superb away form as they won at struggling Huddersfield.

Cunningham met Ben Whiteman's corner shortly after half-time for his first goal of the season.

It handed Preston a fifth win of the Championship campaign, with four of those victories coming on the road.

Huddersfield, who hoped for a revival under recently appointed boss Mark Fotheringham, have now suffered back-to-back defeats and remain second bottom of the table.

The hosts created the first chance of the game when Danny Ward headed over from 12 yards out having been found by Ben Jackson's cross from the left.

But there was little else to excite the home supporters, who will hope for better at Middlesbrough on Saturday.

They particularly struggled after quickly going a goal behind in the second half as Preston scored only their ninth goal of the season - the joint-lowest tally in the Championship.

The visitors should have sealed the points in the final 10 minutes when Alvaro Fernandez was found at the far post by Emil Riis but volleyed into the ground and over the bar.

Whiteman's corners also almost produced a second goal as Ben Woodburn twice missed the target with close-range volleys.

Ryan Lowe's side moved up to eighth and will hope to continue their excellent away form at Blackpool on Saturday. They have now kept 10 clean sheets this season.

Huddersfield head coach Mark Fotheringham told BBC Radio Leeds:

"We have to do better. It was a disappointing evening and a disappointing goal to concede.

"The fans have been brilliant since I've come in and I understand how they feel, but we have to push together as a group.

"There was a lot of naivety in certain situations but we are working hard to try and get better."

Preston boss Ryan Lowe:

"I thought the football we played first half and then second half to get the goal was fantastic.

"The defenders have been brilliant but it starts from the front, we defend as a team. I thought Emil Riis was fantastic, but people won't look at his work rate or what he's done because he didn't score.

"Those performances are for those who travel all the way, whether it be Norwich or Huddersfield, they earn their hard-earned money to watch us and I love it when we put performances on like that.

"I believe in this group, like I believed when people said we weren't scoring. People will probably start calling us boring and 'Preston only win 1-0' but it does not matter."

Line-ups

Huddersfield

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 21Nicholls
  • 32Lees
  • 39Helik
  • 2Turton
  • 7Thomas
  • 24CamaraBooked at 77mins
  • 18KasumuBooked at 8minsSubstituted forRudoniat 71'minutes
  • 30JacksonBooked at 90mins
  • 19HolmesBooked at 75mins
  • 9RhodesBooked at 41mins
  • 25Ward

Substitutes

  • 11Mahoney
  • 14Ruffels
  • 22Rudoni
  • 33Nakayama
  • 35Diarra
  • 41Bilokapic
  • 45Ondo

Preston

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Woodman
  • 14Storey
  • 3Cunningham
  • 16Hughes
  • 44Potts
  • 18LedsonBooked at 76mins
  • 4Whiteman
  • 2FernándezSubstituted forMaguireat 90+1'minutes
  • 13McCann
  • 20WoodburnSubstituted forBradyat 66'minutes
  • 19Riis

Substitutes

  • 8Browne
  • 9Evans
  • 11Brady
  • 23Diaby
  • 24Maguire
  • 25Cornell
  • 29Cross-Adair
Referee:
Andy Woolmer
Attendance:
18,357

Match Stats

Home TeamHuddersfieldAway TeamPreston
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home9
Away10
Shots on Target
Home0
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home13
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Huddersfield Town 0, Preston North End 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Huddersfield Town 0, Preston North End 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Oliver Turton.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sean Maguire (Preston North End) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Freddie Woodman.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Preston North End. Brad Potts tries a through ball, but Sean Maguire is caught offside.

  6. Booking

    Ben Jackson (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Preston North End. Sean Maguire replaces Álvaro Fernández.

  8. Post update

    Ryan Ledson (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Danny Ward (Huddersfield Town).

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Duane Holmes (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Danny Ward (Huddersfield Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sorba Thomas with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Danny Ward (Huddersfield Town) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ben Jackson with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Michal Helik (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sorba Thomas.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Oliver Turton (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jack Rudoni.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Álvaro Fernández (Preston North End) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Emil Riis with a cross.

  16. Booking

    Etienne Camara (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Alistair McCann (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Etienne Camara (Huddersfield Town).

  19. Booking

    Ryan Ledson (Preston North End) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Ledson (Preston North End).

Comments

Join the conversation

45 comments

  • Comment posted by dlions, today at 01:51

    There's one reason why Town are pathetic and destined for the lower leagues....Dean Hoyle. Either spend some money or get the hell out of my club.

  • Comment posted by damian, today at 00:19

    Fair play to Preston fans who spend all their hard-earned benefits watching that dross.

  • Comment posted by Smithsonian, at 23:55 18 Oct

    We at Preston both ends have two teams playing for us this season....the home team set up for a draw at best..
    And a delicious adventurous away team set up to win...
    Strange times we live in...lol

  • Comment posted by Aubs, at 23:17 18 Oct

    Foghorn Leghorn must be on drugs. I think he's lost the dressing room already. What a load of tosh I heard from him after. "staying out with the subs to see who looks hungry" Bloody hell all the subs do is play one touch at half time.... The man's deluded. He wants to try and get a game plan because this was like watching Sunday football. 👍

  • Comment posted by Blessed Abersoch, at 23:16 18 Oct

    Oops L1 beckons

  • Comment posted by Tall and hairy, at 22:42 18 Oct

    Fotheringham stayed out with the subs at half time rather than going down the tunnel to explain to the players what he wanted them to do differently and give them assurances or rockets up the backside as appropriate... Someone needs to take him to one side and explain that he is not the assistant anymore, he is supposed to be the boss. Get your assistant to tell you how your subs are warming up!

  • Comment posted by cazza, at 22:39 18 Oct

    It must be getting bad when I'm considering staying home and watching it on the tv.
    But again I fought through the traffic walked to the game and stood in the stands.....we could still be playing now and not scored a goal 😞

  • Comment posted by goldfish4, at 22:36 18 Oct

    Not one shot on target team looking even more clueless as season goes on. We are one point off the botton and Coventry have three games in hand. Town are oh so deep in the Brown Stuff. Very sad to saywe are heading for div1 and last time it took us 11years to get back up. So Sad.

  • Comment posted by robert rowlands, at 22:35 18 Oct

    A toothless, predictable relegated looking town team beaten by a very boring time wasting preston team refereed by a man who should be reffing oub football on a sunday morning. End of.

  • Comment posted by Alan Hirst, at 22:20 18 Oct

    Abject performance from Town and got what they deserved but when i noticed Woolmer was in charge I knew it would be a hard night. Missed a clear foul in the lead up to the goal .. Town need to reset and very quickly because this is terrible football we are witnessing

  • Comment posted by AndyBoothsCreakyKnees, at 22:16 18 Oct

    Abysmal stuff, Town.
    We are moving in one direction only.
    Clueless performance, clueless manager.

    UTT 🔵⚪🔵⚪🔵⚪🔵⚪🔵⚪

  • Comment posted by Apollo 10, at 22:16 18 Oct

    Where’s Joey Gardner that days - Could do with him back at north end😎

  • Comment posted by Marky67, at 22:15 18 Oct

    Great news cheers pne made my night

  • Comment posted by ianH, at 22:15 18 Oct

    I didn't quite like Corberan but he did get it going at Huddersfield. The owners didn't back him, he left or was sacked and they sold the better players! Two coaches later here we are.

  • Comment posted by Quo Vadis, at 22:15 18 Oct

    A poor game with two poor teams if were totally honest. North End just about edged it based on that second half performance. Alvaro should have scored too with the goal gaping, but a win is a win.

    Well take the 3 points and 3 more on Saturday against the donkey lashers will more than make up for a bad previous week.

    • Reply posted by ikleNige, at 22:29 18 Oct

      ikleNige replied:
      Can’t get out of the championship by spending nowt. No outstanding team in the league this time round it’s wide open

  • Comment posted by jezza, at 22:13 18 Oct

    Town are a joke
    Sooner there down to league1 the better
    Hahahaha

  • Comment posted by Terrier49, at 22:13 18 Oct

    Town's owners really need to bring in a well known manager. Big Sam or Warnock - someone like that. It will give the players a clue as to what they are expected to do and hopefully motivate them.

  • Comment posted by Trevor, at 22:11 18 Oct

    Town not helped by petty refereeing, but too many misplaced passes from Camara and no Plan B from Fotheringham other than to sub off the walking red-card that is Kasuma.

    Less shouting from Fotheringham and more action needed, otherwise we're looking at more managerial changes than at No.10 this season.

    • Reply posted by ianks, at 22:16 18 Oct

      ianks replied:
      Absolutely-more yellow cards than shots on target is saying something. Only mangers with a track record have earned the right to rant and rage on the touchline like Fotheringham

  • Comment posted by ianks, at 22:09 18 Oct

    Town have a fragile defence, an error prone midfield and an aging, toothless attack. very difficult to see what can be done with the squad to avoid the drop. Fotheringham is not turning out to be the inspiration we need. reminds me of Felix Magrath (his mentor) in the last days at Fulham- animated but helpless

  • Comment posted by Boxinghagler1980, at 22:06 18 Oct

    Good result for the lads,What has gone wrong though at Huddersfield? Wasn't that long ago they were in the premiership,there fans must be seething.

    • Reply posted by ianks, at 22:11 18 Oct

      ianks replied:
      Good players gone, Management ineffective and complacent, squad aging and ineffective.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Blackburn169072017327
2Burnley1467124121225
3Sheff Utd1474324131125
4Luton156632014624
5Norwich157352116524
6QPR147342016424
7Swansea157352022-224
8Preston16574910-122
9Reading157171723-622
10Rotherham145631613321
11Bristol City166372524121
12Sunderland155551916320
13Watford145541917220
14Millwall146261718-120
15Birmingham145451412219
16Stoke155461718-119
17Wigan145451518-319
18Cardiff145361214-218
19Blackpool144461620-416
20West Brom152851920-114
21Hull144281328-1514
22Middlesbrough143471520-513
23Huddersfield143291622-611
24Coventry11245914-510
View full Championship table

