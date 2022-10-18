Last updated on .From the section Championship

Greg Cunningham's goal was his first since February last year

Greg Cunningham's second-half header was enough to continue Preston North End's superb away form as they won at struggling Huddersfield.

Cunningham met Ben Whiteman's corner shortly after half-time for his first goal of the season.

It handed Preston a fifth win of the Championship campaign, with four of those victories coming on the road.

Huddersfield, who hoped for a revival under recently appointed boss Mark Fotheringham, have now suffered back-to-back defeats and remain second bottom of the table.

The hosts created the first chance of the game when Danny Ward headed over from 12 yards out having been found by Ben Jackson's cross from the left.

But there was little else to excite the home supporters, who will hope for better at Middlesbrough on Saturday.

They particularly struggled after quickly going a goal behind in the second half as Preston scored only their ninth goal of the season - the joint-lowest tally in the Championship.

The visitors should have sealed the points in the final 10 minutes when Alvaro Fernandez was found at the far post by Emil Riis but volleyed into the ground and over the bar.

Whiteman's corners also almost produced a second goal as Ben Woodburn twice missed the target with close-range volleys.

Ryan Lowe's side moved up to eighth and will hope to continue their excellent away form at Blackpool on Saturday. They have now kept 10 clean sheets this season.

Huddersfield head coach Mark Fotheringham told BBC Radio Leeds:

"We have to do better. It was a disappointing evening and a disappointing goal to concede.

"The fans have been brilliant since I've come in and I understand how they feel, but we have to push together as a group.

"There was a lot of naivety in certain situations but we are working hard to try and get better."

Preston boss Ryan Lowe:

"I thought the football we played first half and then second half to get the goal was fantastic.

"The defenders have been brilliant but it starts from the front, we defend as a team. I thought Emil Riis was fantastic, but people won't look at his work rate or what he's done because he didn't score.

"Those performances are for those who travel all the way, whether it be Norwich or Huddersfield, they earn their hard-earned money to watch us and I love it when we put performances on like that.

"I believe in this group, like I believed when people said we weren't scoring. People will probably start calling us boring and 'Preston only win 1-0' but it does not matter."