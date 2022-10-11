Close menu
Women's International Friendlies
EnglandEngland0Czech RepublicCzech Republic0

England 0-0 Czech Republic: Lucy Bronze earns 100th cap as Lionesses' winning run ends

By Ben MillerBBC Sport

From the section Football

Lucy Bronze
Lionesses centurion Lucy Bronze threatened on the right as England struggled to break down the Czech Republic

Lucy Bronze made her 100th England appearance as the Lionesses' 15-match winning run ended with a 0-0 draw in a friendly against the Czech Republic in Brighton.

Chelsea forward Lauren James, who was making her full debut for her country, saw her fourth-minute shot cannon off a post and Lauren Hemp was also denied by the woodwork when she lifted a finish beyond visiting goalkeeper Olivie Lukasova after the break.

Bronze had been hoping to celebrate her landmark in style as England returned to the scene of their record-breaking win over Norway and dramatic quarter-final victory against Spain on their way to Euro 2022 glory.

The right-back was involved in several of England's best attacks against a Czech Republic side who delivered on their collective pledge not to be intimidated by the occasion in front of an attendance of 21,222.

The result meant that England failed to win for the first time since a 0-0 draw against Spain in the Arnold Cup Clark in February, while the Czech Republic extended their unbeaten run to four matches.

More to follow.

Line-ups

England

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Earps
  • 2Bronze
  • 5BrightSubstituted forMorganat 62'minutes
  • 6Greenwood
  • 3StokesSubstituted forDalyat 82'minutes
  • 8Toone
  • 4Walsh
  • 7KellySubstituted forMeadat 45'minutes
  • 10Kirby
  • 11JamesSubstituted forSalmonat 63'minutes
  • 9Hemp

Substitutes

  • 12Morgan
  • 13Roebuck
  • 14Zelem
  • 15Wubben-Moy
  • 16Carter
  • 17Parris
  • 19Park
  • 20Daly
  • 21MacIver
  • 22Mead
  • 23Salmon

Czech Republic

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Lukásová
  • 3Sonntágová
  • 4Bertholdová
  • 19Necidová
  • 5SlajsováSubstituted forDlaskováat 75'minutes
  • 12Cahynová
  • 18Dubcová
  • 10Svitková
  • 11KrejciríkováSubstituted forMartínkováat 75'minutes
  • 17SzewieczkováSubstituted forKhýrováat 57'minutes
  • 9StaskováSubstituted forMrázováat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Dlasková
  • 6Khýrová
  • 7Martínková
  • 8Veselá
  • 13Jelínková
  • 14Cvrcková
  • 15Stárová
  • 16Fuchsová
  • 20Dubcová
  • 21Mrázová
  • 22Cerná
  • 23Radová
Attendance:
21,222

Match Stats

Home TeamEnglandAway TeamCzech Republic
Possession
Home70%
Away30%
Shots
Home17
Away6
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home12
Away2
Fouls
Home7
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, England 0, Czech Republic Women 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, England 0, Czech Republic Women 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Beth Mead (England) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lauren Hemp.

  4. Post update

    Corner, England. Conceded by Simona Necidová.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lauren Hemp (England) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  6. Post update

    Corner, England. Conceded by Petra Bertholdová.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Beth Mead (England) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fran Kirby.

  8. Post update

    Corner, England. Conceded by Kamila Dubcová.

  9. Post update

    Corner, England. Conceded by Olivie Lukásová.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Fran Kirby (England) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Ebony Salmon (England).

  12. Post update

    Miroslava Mrázová (Czech Republic Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, England. Rachel Daly replaces Demi Stokes.

  14. Post update

    Corner, England. Conceded by Olivie Lukásová.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Beth Mead (England) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alex Greenwood.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Czech Republic Women. Conceded by Beth Mead.

  17. Post update

    Corner, England. Conceded by Eliška Sonntágová.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Czech Republic Women. Miroslava Mrázová replaces Andrea Stasková.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Czech Republic Women. Lucie Martínková replaces Tereza Krejciríková.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Czech Republic Women. Anna Dlasková replaces Gabriela Slajsová.

