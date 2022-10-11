Last updated on .From the section Football

Lionesses centurion Lucy Bronze threatened on the right as England struggled to break down the Czech Republic

Lucy Bronze made her 100th England appearance as the Lionesses' 15-match winning run ended with a 0-0 draw in a friendly against the Czech Republic in Brighton.

Chelsea forward Lauren James, who was making her full debut for her country, saw her fourth-minute shot cannon off a post and Lauren Hemp was also denied by the woodwork when she lifted a finish beyond visiting goalkeeper Olivie Lukasova after the break.

Bronze had been hoping to celebrate her landmark in style as England returned to the scene of their record-breaking win over Norway and dramatic quarter-final victory against Spain on their way to Euro 2022 glory.

The right-back was involved in several of England's best attacks against a Czech Republic side who delivered on their collective pledge not to be intimidated by the occasion in front of an attendance of 21,222.

The result meant that England failed to win for the first time since a 0-0 draw against Spain in the Arnold Cup Clark in February, while the Czech Republic extended their unbeaten run to four matches.

More to follow.