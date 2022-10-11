Match ends, England 0, Czech Republic Women 0.
Lucy Bronze made her 100th England appearance as the Lionesses' 15-match winning run ended with a 0-0 draw in a friendly against the Czech Republic in Brighton.
Chelsea forward Lauren James, who was making her full debut for her country, saw her fourth-minute shot cannon off a post and Lauren Hemp was also denied by the woodwork when she lifted a finish beyond visiting goalkeeper Olivie Lukasova after the break.
Bronze had been hoping to celebrate her landmark in style as England returned to the scene of their record-breaking win over Norway and dramatic quarter-final victory against Spain on their way to Euro 2022 glory.
The right-back was involved in several of England's best attacks against a Czech Republic side who delivered on their collective pledge not to be intimidated by the occasion in front of an attendance of 21,222.
The result meant that England failed to win for the first time since a 0-0 draw against Spain in the Arnold Cup Clark in February, while the Czech Republic extended their unbeaten run to four matches.
More to follow.
Line-ups
England
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Earps
- 2Bronze
- 5BrightSubstituted forMorganat 62'minutes
- 6Greenwood
- 3StokesSubstituted forDalyat 82'minutes
- 8Toone
- 4Walsh
- 7KellySubstituted forMeadat 45'minutes
- 10Kirby
- 11JamesSubstituted forSalmonat 63'minutes
- 9Hemp
Substitutes
- 12Morgan
- 13Roebuck
- 14Zelem
- 15Wubben-Moy
- 16Carter
- 17Parris
- 19Park
- 20Daly
- 21MacIver
- 22Mead
- 23Salmon
Czech Republic
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Lukásová
- 3Sonntágová
- 4Bertholdová
- 19Necidová
- 5SlajsováSubstituted forDlaskováat 75'minutes
- 12Cahynová
- 18Dubcová
- 10Svitková
- 11KrejciríkováSubstituted forMartínkováat 75'minutes
- 17SzewieczkováSubstituted forKhýrováat 57'minutes
- 9StaskováSubstituted forMrázováat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Dlasková
- 6Khýrová
- 7Martínková
- 8Veselá
- 13Jelínková
- 14Cvrcková
- 15Stárová
- 16Fuchsová
- 20Dubcová
- 21Mrázová
- 22Cerná
- 23Radová
- Attendance:
- 21,222
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home70%
- Away30%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home12
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away3
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, England 0, Czech Republic Women 0.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Beth Mead (England) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lauren Hemp.
Post update
Corner, England. Conceded by Simona Necidová.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Lauren Hemp (England) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, England. Conceded by Petra Bertholdová.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Beth Mead (England) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fran Kirby.
Post update
Corner, England. Conceded by Kamila Dubcová.
Post update
Corner, England. Conceded by Olivie Lukásová.
Post update
Attempt saved. Fran Kirby (England) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Foul by Ebony Salmon (England).
Post update
Miroslava Mrázová (Czech Republic Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, England. Rachel Daly replaces Demi Stokes.
Post update
Corner, England. Conceded by Olivie Lukásová.
Post update
Attempt saved. Beth Mead (England) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alex Greenwood.
Post update
Corner, Czech Republic Women. Conceded by Beth Mead.
Post update
Corner, England. Conceded by Eliška Sonntágová.
Substitution
Substitution, Czech Republic Women. Miroslava Mrázová replaces Andrea Stasková.
Substitution
Substitution, Czech Republic Women. Lucie Martínková replaces Tereza Krejciríková.
Substitution
Substitution, Czech Republic Women. Anna Dlasková replaces Gabriela Slajsová.
Comments
Join the conversation