Champions League - Group G
FC CopenhagenFC Copenhagen0Man CityManchester City0

Copenhagen 0-0 Manchester City: Pep Guardiola's 10-man side made to wait on last-16 place

By Steve SutcliffeBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments345

Riyad Mahrez
Riyad Mahrez has failed to score two of his last three penalties in all competitions for Manchester City

Ten-man Manchester City missed a penalty and had a goal ruled out as they were made to wait to reach the last 16 of the Champions League by Copenhagen in a VAR-dominated contest.

A dramatic opening saw two contentious decisions set the tone for the evening.

Rodri's superb 25-yard effort for City was ruled out after Riyad Mahrez was penalised for handling, while the visitors benefited by being awarded a penalty when the ball struck home defender Nicolai Boilesen on the arm as he competed for a corner with Manuel Akanji.

But Copenhagen goalkeeper Kamil Grabara brilliantly saved Mahrez's spot-kick to the delight of a raucous Parken Stadium crowd before Pep Guardiola's side had Sergio Gomez sent-off for a professional foul on 19-year-old forward Hakon Haraldsson five minutes later.

The decision again came after the Portuguese referee Artur Dias was referred to the pitch-side monitor and left the English champions forced to reshape and play the final hour a man down.

City arrived in the Danish capital with the expectation of confirming their progression to the knock-out stages with two games to spare, with Erling Haaland left on the bench against opponents that had suffered a 5-0 thrashing in Manchester just under a week ago.

However, Guardiola's side will still qualify for the knock-out phase of the competition if Sevilla fail to beat Borussia Dortmund in Tuesday's other Group G fixture.

City's winning run comes to an end

While City saw a run of six consecutive victories come to an end with the loss of their 100% record in the competition, Guardiola appeared satisfied by a point in an encounter they dominated early on.

A youthful Copenhagen side featuring six players aged 20 or under initially struggled to deal with the experience and slick passing on show from the visitors, with Julian Alvarez also close to opening the scoring.

And despite the loss of Gomez just before the half hour mark City still managed almost 70% possession before the break, though the dynamic of the game altered thereafter.

With Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden only introduced late on, rested for City's impending trip to Anfield to face Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday (16:30 BST), the visitors were limited to long-range efforts.

Joao Cancelo and Kevin de Bruyne both tested Grabara, while at the other end Lukas Lerager's dipping shot was the closest Jacob Neestrup's side came to registering their first goal in the tournament this term.

Line-ups

FC Copenhagen

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Grabara
  • 5KhocholavaSubstituted forDiksat 80'minutes
  • 20Boilesen
  • 27LundBooked at 36mins
  • 19Jelert
  • 35StamenicBooked at 82minsSubstituted forMukairuat 90+3'minutes
  • 12Lerager
  • 34Kristiansen
  • 7Claesson
  • 30HaraldssonSubstituted forJóhannessonat 60'minutes
  • 15Daramy

Substitutes

  • 2Diks
  • 6Sørensen
  • 8Jóhannesson
  • 17Mukairu
  • 21Johnsson
  • 22Ankersen
  • 36Clem
  • 40Bardghji
  • 51Ryan

Man City

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 31Ederson
  • 7Cancelo
  • 25Akanji
  • 14LaporteSubstituted forAkéat 88'minutes
  • 21GómezBooked at 30mins
  • 16Rodri
  • 8Gündogan
  • 26MahrezSubstituted forRúben Diasat 33'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 17De BruyneSubstituted forBernardo Silvaat 77'minutes
  • 10GrealishSubstituted forFodenat 78'minutes
  • 19Álvarez

Substitutes

  • 3Rúben Dias
  • 6Aké
  • 9Haaland
  • 18Ortega
  • 20Bernardo Silva
  • 33Carson
  • 47Foden
  • 80Palmer
  • 82Lewis
  • 97Wilson-Esbrand
Referee:
Artur Manuel Soares Dias

Match Stats

Home TeamFC CopenhagenAway TeamMan City
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home6
Away14
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away8
Fouls
Home13
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, FC Copenhagen 0, Manchester City 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, FC Copenhagen 0, Manchester City 0.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Copenhagen. Paul Mukairu replaces Marko Stamenic.

  4. Booking

    Rúben Dias (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Rúben Dias (Manchester City).

  6. Post update

    Lukas Lerager (FC Copenhagen) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marko Stamenic (FC Copenhagen) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City. Nathan Aké replaces Aymeric Laporte.

  10. Post update

    Offside, Manchester City. Rúben Dias tries a through ball, but Julián Álvarez is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Julián Álvarez (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Phil Foden with a cross following a corner.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Kamil Grabara.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. João Cancelo (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Manuel Akanji (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  15. Booking

    Marko Stamenic (FC Copenhagen) is shown the yellow card.

  16. Post update

    Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Marko Stamenic (FC Copenhagen).

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Copenhagen. Kevin Diks replaces Davit Khocholava.

  19. Post update

    Offside, FC Copenhagen. Valdemar Lund tries a through ball, but Mohamed Daramy is caught offside.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City. Phil Foden replaces Jack Grealish.

