Last updated on .From the section European Football

Riyad Mahrez has failed to score two of his last three penalties in all competitions for Manchester City

Ten-man Manchester City missed a penalty and had a goal ruled out as they were made to wait to reach the last 16 of the Champions League by Copenhagen in a VAR-dominated contest.

A dramatic opening saw two contentious decisions set the tone for the evening.

Rodri's superb 25-yard effort for City was ruled out after Riyad Mahrez was penalised for handling, while the visitors benefited by being awarded a penalty when the ball struck home defender Nicolai Boilesen on the arm as he competed for a corner with Manuel Akanji.

But Copenhagen goalkeeper Kamil Grabara brilliantly saved Mahrez's spot-kick to the delight of a raucous Parken Stadium crowd before Pep Guardiola's side had Sergio Gomez sent-off for a professional foul on 19-year-old forward Hakon Haraldsson five minutes later.

The decision again came after the Portuguese referee Artur Dias was referred to the pitch-side monitor and left the English champions forced to reshape and play the final hour a man down.

City arrived in the Danish capital with the expectation of confirming their progression to the knock-out stages with two games to spare, with Erling Haaland left on the bench against opponents that had suffered a 5-0 thrashing in Manchester just under a week ago.

However, Guardiola's side will still qualify for the knock-out phase of the competition if Sevilla fail to beat Borussia Dortmund in Tuesday's other Group G fixture.

City's winning run comes to an end

While City saw a run of six consecutive victories come to an end with the loss of their 100% record in the competition, Guardiola appeared satisfied by a point in an encounter they dominated early on.

A youthful Copenhagen side featuring six players aged 20 or under initially struggled to deal with the experience and slick passing on show from the visitors, with Julian Alvarez also close to opening the scoring.

And despite the loss of Gomez just before the half hour mark City still managed almost 70% possession before the break, though the dynamic of the game altered thereafter.

With Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden only introduced late on, rested for City's impending trip to Anfield to face Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday (16:30 BST), the visitors were limited to long-range efforts.

Joao Cancelo and Kevin de Bruyne both tested Grabara, while at the other end Lukas Lerager's dipping shot was the closest Jacob Neestrup's side came to registering their first goal in the tournament this term.

Player of the match Haraldsson Hákon Haraldsson with an average of 7.07 FC Copenhagen FC Copenhagen FC Copenhagen

Man City Manchester City Manchester City FC Copenhagen Avg Squad number 30 Player name Haraldsson Average rating 7.07 Squad number 12 Player name Lerager Average rating 7.07 Squad number 1 Player name Grabara Average rating 7.05 Squad number 34 Player name Kristiansen Average rating 7.01 Squad number 35 Player name Stamenic Average rating 7.00 Squad number 5 Player name Khocholava Average rating 6.96 Squad number 7 Player name Claesson Average rating 6.95 Squad number 8 Player name Jóhannesson Average rating 6.89 Squad number 20 Player name Boilesen Average rating 6.88 Squad number 2 Player name Diks Average rating 6.81 Squad number 17 Player name Mukairu Average rating 6.78 Squad number 19 Player name Jelert Average rating 6.66 Squad number 27 Player name Lund Average rating 6.60 Squad number 15 Player name Daramy Average rating 6.47 Manchester City Avg Squad number 17 Player name De Bruyne Average rating 5.97 Squad number 16 Player name Rodri Average rating 5.75 Squad number 25 Player name Akanji Average rating 5.72 Squad number 19 Player name Álvarez Average rating 5.65 Squad number 7 Player name João Cancelo Average rating 5.65 Squad number 31 Player name Ederson Average rating 5.60 Squad number 47 Player name Foden Average rating 5.56 Squad number 8 Player name Gündogan Average rating 5.55 Squad number 14 Player name Laporte Average rating 5.52 Squad number 20 Player name Bernardo Silva Average rating 5.35 Squad number 6 Player name Aké Average rating 5.29 Squad number 10 Player name Grealish Average rating 5.26 Squad number 3 Player name Rúben Dias Average rating 5.24 Squad number 26 Player name Mahrez Average rating 4.57 Squad number 21 Player name Gómez Average rating 4.07

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups FC Copenhagen Formation 3-4-3 1 Grabara 5 Khocholava 20 Boilesen 27 Lund 19 Jelert 35 Stamenic 12 Lerager 34 Kristiansen 7 Claesson 30 Haraldsson 15 Daramy 1 Grabara

5 Khocholava Substituted for Diks at 80' minutes

20 Boilesen

27 Lund Booked at 36mins

19 Jelert

35 Stamenic Booked at 82mins Substituted for Mukairu at 90+3' minutes

12 Lerager

34 Kristiansen

7 Claesson

30 Haraldsson Substituted for Jóhannesson at 60' minutes

15 Daramy Substitutes 2 Diks

6 Sørensen

8 Jóhannesson

17 Mukairu

21 Johnsson

22 Ankersen

36 Clem

40 Bardghji

51 Ryan Man City Formation 4-2-3-1 31 Ederson 7 Cancelo 25 Akanji 14 Laporte 21 Gómez 16 Rodri 8 Gündogan 26 Mahrez 17 De Bruyne 10 Grealish 19 Álvarez 31 Ederson

7 Cancelo

25 Akanji

14 Laporte Substituted for Aké at 88' minutes

21 Gómez Booked at 30mins

16 Rodri

8 Gündogan

26 Mahrez Substituted for Rúben Dias at 33' minutes Booked at 90mins

17 De Bruyne Substituted for Bernardo Silva at 77' minutes

10 Grealish Substituted for Foden at 78' minutes

19 Álvarez Substitutes 3 Rúben Dias

6 Aké

9 Haaland

18 Ortega

20 Bernardo Silva

33 Carson

47 Foden

80 Palmer

82 Lewis

97 Wilson-Esbrand Referee: Artur Manuel Soares Dias Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, FC Copenhagen 0, Manchester City 0. Full Time Second Half ends, FC Copenhagen 0, Manchester City 0. Substitution Substitution, FC Copenhagen. Paul Mukairu replaces Marko Stamenic. Booking Rúben Dias (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Foul by Rúben Dias (Manchester City). Post update Lukas Lerager (FC Copenhagen) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Attempt saved. Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Bernardo Silva. Post update Attempt missed. Marko Stamenic (FC Copenhagen) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Substitution Substitution, Manchester City. Nathan Aké replaces Aymeric Laporte. Post update Offside, Manchester City. Rúben Dias tries a through ball, but Julián Álvarez is caught offside. Post update Attempt missed. Julián Álvarez (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Phil Foden with a cross following a corner. Post update Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Kamil Grabara. Post update Attempt saved. João Cancelo (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Post update Attempt blocked. Manuel Akanji (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Booking Marko Stamenic (FC Copenhagen) is shown the yellow card. Post update Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Marko Stamenic (FC Copenhagen). Substitution Substitution, FC Copenhagen. Kevin Diks replaces Davit Khocholava. Post update Offside, FC Copenhagen. Valdemar Lund tries a through ball, but Mohamed Daramy is caught offside. Substitution Substitution, Manchester City. Phil Foden replaces Jack Grealish. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward