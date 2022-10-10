Close menu
Copenhagen v Manchester City: John Stones to miss Champions League tie in Denmark

Manchester City
Manchester City beat Copenhagen 5-0 this month at Etihad Stadium
Date: Tuesday, 11 October. Time: 17:45 BST. Venue: Parken Stadium, Copenhagen.
Manchester City are without defender John Stones for their Champions League trip to Copenhagen on Tuesday.

City beat Copenhagen 5-0 earlier this month, are top of Group G and will qualify for the last 16 with a win in Denmark.

Stones sustained a hamstring injury on England duty last month and the centre-half has not yet returned to training.

Right-back Kyle Walker (abdominal) and midfielder Kalvin Phillips (shoulder) also remain on the sidelines.

City, Champions League runners-up two seasons ago, have won all three of their matches in this season's competition, scoring 11 times and only conceding once.

Striker Erling Haaland has got five of those 11 Champions League goals, but manager Pep Guardiola would not be drawn on whether he would rest the Norway international, who has scored 20 goals in 13 games since his £51.2m summer transfer from Borussia Dortmund.

"I am going to decide what is the team selection," said Guardiola. "I have to speak with the players, physios and doctors and decide what is the best, then we will see.

"It's true that in the last 25-30 minutes when games are tight, that is when fatigue and the risk of injuries rises. But lately we were lucky to score goals in the first half and at the beginning of the second, then after we can rotate.

"But it's not just to rest players for fatigue but to involve everyone. I like it when everyone can be involved in the team and play as best as possible and reach the best level."

Copenhagen are bottom of the group with one point from their three matches - a 0-0 home draw against Sevilla in their second game.

