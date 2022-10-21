Match ends, Hibernian 1, St. Johnstone 2.
St Johnstone came from behind to beat Hibernian at Easter Road as VAR enjoyed a controversy-free introduction to the Scottish Premiership.
Third-placed Hibs led through Mykola Kukharevych's 35th-minute header, but the game turned on a red card for home midfielder Kyle Magennis with 22 minutes remaining.
Nicky Clark rose to head the equaliser for St Johnstone within three minutes of Magennis' departure and half-time substitute Stevie May nodded the winner.
The victory moves St Johnstone four points clear of the three teams tied at the bottom, while Hibs remain a point above Aberdeen and St Mirren but now having played two more games.
Hibs, perhaps inspired by their first capacity crowd in 33 years in this landmark fixture for Scottish football, started off briskly as they looked to respond to last weekend's 6-1 drubbing by Celtic.
St Johnstone were exposed at the near post twice within a matter of seconds as Andrew Considine blocked from Martin Boyle and on-loan Troyes striker Kukharevych should have done better than fire straight at goalkeeper Remi Matthews from 10 yards.
It only took eight minutes for VAR to come into play as a quick check by Willie Collum back at Clydesdale House ratified referee Kevin Clancy's decision to show Boyle a yellow card for simulation following Alex Mitchell's challenge.
St Johnstone weathered that early pressure, but just as they were limiting Hibs to long-range efforts, Kukharevych rose above Liam Gordon to head powerfully into the net from 12 yards from a Chris Cadden cross.
The half-time introduction of May gave St Johnstone more zip on the break, but Hibs remained the more dangerous until Magennis spoiled an otherwise impressive first start since August 2021 following injury when he lunged into a challenge on Jamie Murphy to pick up a second yellow card.
Down to 10 men, Hibs soon conceded when Clark rose above to Ryan Porteous and - despite the hint of a shove on the back of the home centre-back - the goal was to stand.
Porteous was beaten again soon after when May met a cross to the back post from former Hibs midfielder Melker Hallberg.
There was still time for more VAR work as Jair Tavares and Boyle both went down inside the box, but officials were spared a decision over whether to award a penalty when the former was ruled offside.
Line-ups
Hibernian
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Marshall
- 5Porteous
- 33Bushiri
- 4Hanlon
- 12CaddenSubstituted forVieira Tavaresat 85'minutes
- 32CampbellBooked at 68mins
- 11Newell
- 7MagennisBooked at 70mins
- 3CabrajaSubstituted forMcKirdyat 85'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 77BoyleBooked at 8mins
- 99KukharevychBooked at 31minsSubstituted forYouanat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Kenneh
- 10Vieira Tavares
- 13Schofield
- 16Stevenson
- 18Henderson
- 19Mitchell
- 22McKirdy
- 23Youan
- 25Fish
St Johnstone
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Matthews
- 5MitchellSubstituted forMurphyat 63'minutes
- 6Gordon
- 4Considine
- 2BrownBooked at 45minsSubstituted forGallacherat 90'minutes
- 22Hallberg
- 13McGowan
- 19MontgomerySubstituted forMayat 45'minutes
- 14WrightSubstituted forWotherspoonat 64'minutes
- 26McLennanSubstituted forCrawfordat 90'minutes
- 37Clark
Substitutes
- 3Gallacher
- 7May
- 10Wotherspoon
- 12Parish
- 17Bair
- 21Crawford
- 27Kucheriavyi
- 29Murphy
- 34Phillips
- Referee:
- Kevin Clancy
- Attendance:
- 20,010
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hibernian 1, St. Johnstone 2.
Booking
Harry McKirdy (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Harry McKirdy (Hibernian).
Post update
Alister Crawford (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Martin Boyle (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Johnstone. Alister Crawford replaces Connor McLennan.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Johnstone. Tony Gallacher replaces James Brown because of an injury.
Post update
Offside, Hibernian. Josh Campbell tries a through ball, but Jair Tavares is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Élie Youan (Hibernian).
Post update
Ryan McGowan (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. Harry McKirdy replaces Marijan Cabraja.
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. Jair Tavares replaces Chris Cadden.
Post update
Rocky Bushiri (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Stevie May (St. Johnstone).
Goal!
Goal! Hibernian 1, St. Johnstone 2. Stevie May (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Connor McLennan with a cross.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Nicky Clark (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from very close range is blocked.
Post update
Attempt saved. Stevie May (St. Johnstone) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jamie Murphy.
Goal!
Goal! Hibernian 1, St. Johnstone 1. Nicky Clark (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Melker Hallberg with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Ryan Porteous.
