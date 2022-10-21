Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Nicky Clark equalised for St Johnstone three minutes after Hibs were reduced to 10 players

St Johnstone came from behind to beat Hibernian at Easter Road as VAR enjoyed a controversy-free introduction to the Scottish Premiership.

Third-placed Hibs led through Mykola Kukharevych's 35th-minute header, but the game turned on a red card for home midfielder Kyle Magennis with 22 minutes remaining.

Nicky Clark rose to head the equaliser for St Johnstone within three minutes of Magennis' departure and half-time substitute Stevie May nodded the winner.

The victory moves St Johnstone four points clear of the three teams tied at the bottom, while Hibs remain a point above Aberdeen and St Mirren but now having played two more games.

Hibs, perhaps inspired by their first capacity crowd in 33 years in this landmark fixture for Scottish football, started off briskly as they looked to respond to last weekend's 6-1 drubbing by Celtic.

St Johnstone were exposed at the near post twice within a matter of seconds as Andrew Considine blocked from Martin Boyle and on-loan Troyes striker Kukharevych should have done better than fire straight at goalkeeper Remi Matthews from 10 yards.

It only took eight minutes for VAR to come into play as a quick check by Willie Collum back at Clydesdale House ratified referee Kevin Clancy's decision to show Boyle a yellow card for simulation following Alex Mitchell's challenge.

St Johnstone weathered that early pressure, but just as they were limiting Hibs to long-range efforts, Kukharevych rose above Liam Gordon to head powerfully into the net from 12 yards from a Chris Cadden cross.

The half-time introduction of May gave St Johnstone more zip on the break, but Hibs remained the more dangerous until Magennis spoiled an otherwise impressive first start since August 2021 following injury when he lunged into a challenge on Jamie Murphy to pick up a second yellow card.

Down to 10 men, Hibs soon conceded when Clark rose above to Ryan Porteous and - despite the hint of a shove on the back of the home centre-back - the goal was to stand.

Porteous was beaten again soon after when May met a cross to the back post from former Hibs midfielder Melker Hallberg.

There was still time for more VAR work as Jair Tavares and Boyle both went down inside the box, but officials were spared a decision over whether to award a penalty when the former was ruled offside.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Hibernian Formation 3-5-2 1 Marshall 5 Porteous 33 Bushiri 4 Hanlon 12 Cadden 32 Campbell 11 Newell 7 Magennis 3 Cabraja 77 Boyle 99 Kukharevych 1 Marshall

5 Porteous

33 Bushiri

4 Hanlon

12 Cadden Substituted for Vieira Tavares at 85' minutes

32 Campbell Booked at 68mins

11 Newell

7 Magennis Booked at 70mins

3 Cabraja Substituted for McKirdy at 85' minutes Booked at 90mins

77 Boyle Booked at 8mins

99 Kukharevych Booked at 31mins Substituted for Youan at 63' minutes Substitutes 6 Kenneh

10 Vieira Tavares

13 Schofield

16 Stevenson

18 Henderson

19 Mitchell

22 McKirdy

23 Youan

25 Fish St Johnstone Formation 3-4-2-1 1 Matthews 5 Mitchell 6 Gordon 4 Considine 2 Brown 22 Hallberg 13 McGowan 19 Montgomery 14 Wright 26 McLennan 37 Clark 1 Matthews

5 Mitchell Substituted for Murphy at 63' minutes

6 Gordon

4 Considine

2 Brown Booked at 45mins Substituted for Gallacher at 90' minutes

22 Hallberg

13 McGowan

19 Montgomery Substituted for May at 45' minutes

14 Wright Substituted for Wotherspoon at 64' minutes

26 McLennan Substituted for Crawford at 90' minutes

37 Clark Substitutes 3 Gallacher

7 May

10 Wotherspoon

12 Parish

17 Bair

21 Crawford

27 Kucheriavyi

29 Murphy

34 Phillips Referee: Kevin Clancy Attendance: 20,010 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Hibernian 1, St. Johnstone 2. Full Time Second Half ends, Hibernian 1, St. Johnstone 2. Booking Harry McKirdy (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Foul by Harry McKirdy (Hibernian). Post update Alister Crawford (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Attempt blocked. Martin Boyle (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Substitution Substitution, St. Johnstone. Alister Crawford replaces Connor McLennan. Substitution Substitution, St. Johnstone. Tony Gallacher replaces James Brown because of an injury. Post update Offside, Hibernian. Josh Campbell tries a through ball, but Jair Tavares is caught offside. Post update Foul by Élie Youan (Hibernian). Post update Ryan McGowan (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Substitution Substitution, Hibernian. Harry McKirdy replaces Marijan Cabraja. Substitution Substitution, Hibernian. Jair Tavares replaces Chris Cadden. Post update Rocky Bushiri (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Stevie May (St. Johnstone). goal Goal! Goal! Hibernian 1, St. Johnstone 2. Stevie May (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Connor McLennan with a cross. Post update Attempt blocked. Nicky Clark (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from very close range is blocked. Post update Attempt saved. Stevie May (St. Johnstone) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jamie Murphy. goal Goal! Goal! Hibernian 1, St. Johnstone 1. Nicky Clark (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Melker Hallberg with a cross following a corner. Post update Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Ryan Porteous. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward