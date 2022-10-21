Close menu
Scottish Premiership
HibernianHibernian1St JohnstoneSt Johnstone2

Hibernian 1-2 St Johnstone: Visitors' comeback stuns hosts after Kyle Magennis red card

By Clive LindsayBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Nicky Clark scores for St Johnstone
Nicky Clark equalised for St Johnstone three minutes after Hibs were reduced to 10 players

St Johnstone came from behind to beat Hibernian at Easter Road as VAR enjoyed a controversy-free introduction to the Scottish Premiership.

Third-placed Hibs led through Mykola Kukharevych's 35th-minute header, but the game turned on a red card for home midfielder Kyle Magennis with 22 minutes remaining.

Nicky Clark rose to head the equaliser for St Johnstone within three minutes of Magennis' departure and half-time substitute Stevie May nodded the winner.

The victory moves St Johnstone four points clear of the three teams tied at the bottom, while Hibs remain a point above Aberdeen and St Mirren but now having played two more games.

Hibs, perhaps inspired by their first capacity crowd in 33 years in this landmark fixture for Scottish football, started off briskly as they looked to respond to last weekend's 6-1 drubbing by Celtic.

St Johnstone were exposed at the near post twice within a matter of seconds as Andrew Considine blocked from Martin Boyle and on-loan Troyes striker Kukharevych should have done better than fire straight at goalkeeper Remi Matthews from 10 yards.

It only took eight minutes for VAR to come into play as a quick check by Willie Collum back at Clydesdale House ratified referee Kevin Clancy's decision to show Boyle a yellow card for simulation following Alex Mitchell's challenge.

St Johnstone weathered that early pressure, but just as they were limiting Hibs to long-range efforts, Kukharevych rose above Liam Gordon to head powerfully into the net from 12 yards from a Chris Cadden cross.

The half-time introduction of May gave St Johnstone more zip on the break, but Hibs remained the more dangerous until Magennis spoiled an otherwise impressive first start since August 2021 following injury when he lunged into a challenge on Jamie Murphy to pick up a second yellow card.

Down to 10 men, Hibs soon conceded when Clark rose above to Ryan Porteous and - despite the hint of a shove on the back of the home centre-back - the goal was to stand.

Porteous was beaten again soon after when May met a cross to the back post from former Hibs midfielder Melker Hallberg.

There was still time for more VAR work as Jair Tavares and Boyle both went down inside the box, but officials were spared a decision over whether to award a penalty when the former was ruled offside.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Hibernian

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Marshall
  • 5Porteous
  • 33Bushiri
  • 4Hanlon
  • 12CaddenSubstituted forVieira Tavaresat 85'minutes
  • 32CampbellBooked at 68mins
  • 11Newell
  • 7MagennisBooked at 70mins
  • 3CabrajaSubstituted forMcKirdyat 85'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 77BoyleBooked at 8mins
  • 99KukharevychBooked at 31minsSubstituted forYouanat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Kenneh
  • 10Vieira Tavares
  • 13Schofield
  • 16Stevenson
  • 18Henderson
  • 19Mitchell
  • 22McKirdy
  • 23Youan
  • 25Fish

St Johnstone

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Matthews
  • 5MitchellSubstituted forMurphyat 63'minutes
  • 6Gordon
  • 4Considine
  • 2BrownBooked at 45minsSubstituted forGallacherat 90'minutes
  • 22Hallberg
  • 13McGowan
  • 19MontgomerySubstituted forMayat 45'minutes
  • 14WrightSubstituted forWotherspoonat 64'minutes
  • 26McLennanSubstituted forCrawfordat 90'minutes
  • 37Clark

Substitutes

  • 3Gallacher
  • 7May
  • 10Wotherspoon
  • 12Parish
  • 17Bair
  • 21Crawford
  • 27Kucheriavyi
  • 29Murphy
  • 34Phillips
Referee:
Kevin Clancy
Attendance:
20,010

Match Stats

Home TeamHibernianAway TeamSt Johnstone
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home15
Away7
Shots on Target
Home5
Away5
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home17
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Hibernian 1, St. Johnstone 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Hibernian 1, St. Johnstone 2.

  3. Booking

    Harry McKirdy (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Harry McKirdy (Hibernian).

  5. Post update

    Alister Crawford (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Martin Boyle (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Johnstone. Alister Crawford replaces Connor McLennan.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Johnstone. Tony Gallacher replaces James Brown because of an injury.

  9. Post update

    Offside, Hibernian. Josh Campbell tries a through ball, but Jair Tavares is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Élie Youan (Hibernian).

  11. Post update

    Ryan McGowan (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Hibernian. Harry McKirdy replaces Marijan Cabraja.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Hibernian. Jair Tavares replaces Chris Cadden.

  14. Post update

    Rocky Bushiri (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Stevie May (St. Johnstone).

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Hibernian 1, St. Johnstone 2. Stevie May (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Connor McLennan with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Nicky Clark (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from very close range is blocked.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Stevie May (St. Johnstone) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jamie Murphy.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Hibernian 1, St. Johnstone 1. Nicky Clark (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Melker Hallberg with a cross following a corner.

  20. Post update

    Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Ryan Porteous.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic109013562927
2Rangers108112691725
3Hibernian125251416-217
4Aberdeen105142015516
5St Mirren105141013-316
6Livingston10505812-415
7Hearts104241516-114
8Motherwell114161414013
9St Johnstone124171317-413
10Kilmarnock11236819-119
11Dundee Utd112361023-139
12Ross County11236619-139
View full Scottish Premiership table

