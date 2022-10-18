Hayden Coulson (left) could return for Aberdeen

Jim Goodwin hopes his side can deny Partick Thistle a first Scottish League Cup semi-final in 47 years and reinstall Aberdeen as Hampden regulars.

Goodwin's Premiership side host the second-tier leaders on Wednesday looking to reach the last four for the first time since 2018.

It would be a first Hampden visit since Goodwin took charge eight months ago.

"This club should be expecting to get to Hampden year on year, whether League Cup or the Scottish Cup," he said.

"I don't say that to put pressure on myself or the players, but it's what should be happening. I'm pretty sure the Hearts and Hibs fans and possibly Dundee United fans would say the same."

Aberdeen, who defeated Heart of Midlothian 2-0 on Sunday to move up to fourth in the Scottish Premiership, will be strong favourites to reach a national cup semi-final for the first time since losing to Celtic in the Scottish Cup in 2020.

However, Goodwin is not taking anything for granted against visitors who lead the Championship on goal difference from Inverness Caledonian Thistle after Saturday's 2-1 win away to bottom side Hamilton Academical.

"Partick are flying in their own league and are very much used to winning and they'll be coming to Pittodrie with no fear and a sense of nothing to lose because they're very much the underdogs in many people's eyes," the Aberdeen manager said.

"They have got some very good experienced players as well and we tried to make the players aware in our meeting this morning that there's at least half a dozen of the Partick boys who have played Premiership football. I do believe that, if we play to the levels we're capable of, we should have enough to get the job done, but it certainly won't be easy."

Goodwin expressed admiration for rival manager Ian McCall's attacking approach and tendency to recruit "some very good technical players" and Thistle striker Brian Graham says they are "relishing" the opportunity to face Aberdeen.

Graham admitted that they had to "grind out" Saturday's win over Accies but pointed out that they showed they can compete with top-flight opposition when they drew 1-1 away to promoted Kilmarnock in the group stage in July before taking the penalty shoot-out bonus point.

"We've got great players ourselves," he told Thistle TV. "Aberdeen will know that and will know they can't just turn up and win the game comfortably.

"We'll be there with the fighting spirit we've got and we're not going to be going there and just play long ball. We're going to go and try to play our football because that's when we are at our best. So we are full of confidence."

Team news

Aberdeen wide man Jonny Hayes remains on the sidelines with the injury that kept him out of Sunday's win.

But on-loan Middlesbrough left-back Hayden Coulson could return after missing out at the weekend.

Match stats

Aberdeen are seeking a fourth consecutive home win.

The Dons are unbeaten in 14 meetings with Thistle, winning 11 of them, since a 3-1 Premiership defeat in Glasgow in February 2014.

Thistle are without a win at Pittodrie in 10 meetings since a 1-0 top-flight success in February 2003, losing the latest four and scoring once in their most recent nine visits.

This is the first meeting of the sides since a 0-0 Premiership draw at Firhill in March 2018 after home and away wins for Aberdeen.

Their most recent League Cup meeting came in September 2017, when Aberdeen won 2-0 at Firhill.

Both teams last reached the quarter-finals in 2019, when Thistle lost 5-0 away to eventual winners Celtic while Aberdeen were beaten by Heart of Midlothian after a penalty shoot-out at Tynecastle.

Aberdeen last reached the semi-finals in 2018, when they went on to lose in the final to Celtic, while Thistle were last in the final four in 1975, also losing to Celtic.

Thistle have lifted the League Cup once - beating Celtic in the 1971 final - while Aberdeen have won it six times, the latest in 2014.

Greenock Morton were the last non-Premiership team to reach the semi-finals, when they beat Dundee United before losing to Aberdeen in 2016.