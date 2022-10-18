Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou expects a stern test at Fir Park

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is wary of a Motherwell side playing with freedom and fired-up by a home cup tie when the sides meet on Wednesday.

Holders Celtic travel to Fir Park for the Scottish League Cup quarter-final.

Postecoglou said: "In the league, there is always pressure, whereas the cup lets you free yourself up and gives teams a licence to be more aggressive."

Motherwell boss Steven Hammell expects his side to pose Celtic some headaches rather than merely defend resolutely.

Hammell knows Well will be underdogs but wants his players to focus on their strengths rather than worry about Celtic's as he tries to guide the Lanarkshire side one step closer to a long-awaited trophy.

Well have not picked up silverware since the 1991 Scottish Cup, with their closest calls two cup finals against Wednesday's opponents in the 2017-18 season.

Hammell was an unused substitute in the 2017 League Cup final and, while he admires Celtic's attacking mentality, is demanding his players make life uncomfortable for the visitors.

"They have a certain style they believe in and stick to with a strong philosophy," the former left-back said.

"They can hurt you and we need to be aware of that but also focus on how we hurt them. That's something we've been working on.

"They play a high-pressure game with intensity, especially at their own place. This is our home game and we want it to be different."

Postecoglou says he never lost belief when the side were not scoring as prolifically in recent weeks.

"We keep doing what we are doing, banging on the door - someone will answer," he said.

"The worst thing we can do is change our approach. That's where some lose their way; the answer doesn't lie in doing something differently, the answer lies in continuing to believe in our approach.

"Eventually you will take those chances and that's what happened on the weekend against Hibs."

Connor Shields (left) will return from suspension to face Celtic in the Scottish League Cup

Celtic are two points clear at the top of the Premiership after the 6-1 demolition of Hibernian.

However, Postecoglou expects Wednesday's opponents, who sit eighth after Sunday's 2-1 home defeat by Rangers, to raise their game in the cup tie atmosphere.

"There are always teams that go on cup runs that bely their league form, so it's about us playing our football," the Australian added.

"When we do, we are hard to stop. You try not to let the fact it's the cup affect you and it shouldn't affect us, but you have to be wary the opposition can lift their level."

Team news

Motherwell will welcome forward Connor Shields back from suspension after being "down to the bare bones" against Rangers on Sunday.

Hammell will make late decisions on whether to involve midfielder Blair Spittal, winger Joe Efford, defender Ricki Lamie and forward Louis Moult.

For Celtic, Jota is progressing and is training again but will not be ready to face Motherwell, so Postecoglou is set to choose from the same squad that faced Hibs.

The Portugal winger and Scotland midfielder David Turnbull will be assessed for the weekend.

Match stats

Celtic beat Hibernian 2-1 in last season's final to lift the League Cup for a 20th time, while Motherwell have won it once - in 1950.

Motherwell last reached the quarter-finals in 2018, losing to Heart of Midlothian, and last progressed to the semi-finals in 2017, when they went on to lose to Celtic in the final - their latest meeting in the competition.

Celtic have alternated between a defeat and win for the last six games.

Celtic have only won one of their latest four away games but have won five of their six domestic fixtures on the road this season.

Motherwell are without a win in three successive home games, losing the latest two, and have lost four of their last five outings overall.

Celtic have won 13 games in a row against Motherwell since a 1-1 Premiership draw at Fir Park in December 2018 and are 25 unbeaten against Well since a 2-1 reverse in Glasgow in December 2015.

Motherwell are without a win in 15 games against Celtic at Fir Park, losing 12 of them, since a 3-1 Premiership win in April 2013.

Celtic have won five in a row at Fir Park, scoring 19 goals and conceding only three.

The two sides have met once already this season, with Celtic winning 2-1 at home in the Premiership at the start of October.

