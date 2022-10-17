Ash Taylor's stoppage-time equaliser denied United a league win at Rugby Park in August

For Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes it is a "seize the moment" chance of a first cup semi-final in 10 years - for Dundee United counterpart Liam Fox, it's "just another game", but "huge".

However they bill it, both expect Tuesday's Scottish League Cup quarter-final at Rugby Park to be a tight contest between two well-matched sides.

The pair are tied with Ross County at the foot of the Scottish top-flight.

But Fox points out that, even so, both are on a "decent run of form".

Both are unbeaten in three outings after Saturday draws on the road - Kilmarnock finishing goalless with in-form St Mirren and United's 1-1 draw with Ross County leaving the Dingwall side, courtesy of goal difference, behind the two others sitting at the foot of the Premiership.

As he looks forward to his eighth game in charge after succeeding the sacked Jack Ross, Fox admits: "If somebody had offered me seven points from nine a week on Saturday past, I'd have been delighted with that.

"It was going to be a step-by-step process. It is just another game for us. We've had that many games recently that they're all just merging into one."

Fox realises that reaching a League Cup semi-final for the first time in seven years would be "a day to look forward to" but is wary of looking beyond "a tough game" against a side looking to end an even longer wait for a trip to Hampden Park.

Kilmarnock have not been in the semi-final of a national cup competition since 2012, when they beat local rivals Ayr United 1-0 before going on to defeat Celtic in the final, and McInnes is pleased with the way his newly promoted side are shaping up.

"We know the priority is always, initially after coming up, to stay in the Premiership and establishing ourselves as a Premiership club again, but I don't see why we can't have both," he adds.

"I just feel as though what we don't want to be doing is sitting watching Dundee United turn up at Hampden in January and watching the game on the telly."

Team news

Steven Fletcher (left) and Charlie Mulgrew (right) are back from injury for United

Kilmarnock's Blair Alston is a doubt after picking up a groin injury against St Mirren, while fellow midfielders Liam Donnelly and Fraser Murray will only start back training fully on Tuesday with a view to being available for the weekend game against County.

Forward Scott Robinson is still out with a foot injury.

United head coach Fox has a full squad from which to choose.

New signing Arnaud Djoum is pushing for a start after the former Apollon Limassol midfielder made his debut as a half-time substitute at the weekend.

As is Steven Fletcher, who was a late replacement in Dingwall, and defender Charlie Mulgrew after the veteran former Scotland internationals recovered from injury.

Pick your Kilmarnock XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Dundee United XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Match stats