Champions League - Group E
AC MilanAC Milan0ChelseaChelsea2

AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea: Blues win after Fikayo Tomori sent off

By Emma SmithBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments244

Jorginho and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Jorginho (left) has scored seven of his eight Champions League penalties

Chelsea enjoyed a comfortable victory at AC Milan after former Blues defender Fikayo Tomori received an early red card.

Tomori was sent off for pulling back Mason Mount in the area, with Jorginho converting the penalty.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang doubled the lead with a confident strike against his former club.

But Chelsea and England suffered a blow in the second half when right-back Reece James limped off.

The win continues Graham Potter's unbeaten start as Chelsea manager, with four wins in his first five games.

It moves Chelsea top of Group E with seven points from four matches, but it remains extremely tight with Red Bull Salzburg on six points and both Milan and Dinamo Zagreb on four.

Bad night for Tomori and James

Tomori has not enjoyed his reunion with his boyhood club over the past couple of games - after Milan were beaten comprehensively at Stamford Bridge last week, the Chelsea youth product lasted just 18 minutes on Tuesday.

What looked like being a tight game was blown open when Tomori put his arm on the shoulder of England team-mate Mount, putting the midfielder off balance enough to send him tumbling to the floor.

Referee Daniel Siebert, who was central to the drama throughout to the ire of the home support, deemed it enough contact to be a penalty and that Tomori had not attempted to play the ball, thus overriding the double jeopardy rule and causing him to show the red card.

The decision was debated long and hard by Tomori and Milan's players, but eventually he had to leave the field and after a lengthy delay Jorginho calmly slotted the penalty away.

"I definitely don't think the referee has had one of his better evenings," said Milan boss Stefano Pioli.

He added: "The penalty and red card changed everything.Chelsea didn't need to play with a numerical superiority.

"I don't want to review the episode, it seems too obvious. I don't want to comment. I told the referee what I think, I don't speak English very well but I think he understood."

Mount was excellent for the first 45 minutes before being substituted for Conor Gallagher at half-time, having picked up a booking for arguing with Olivier Giroud in the aftermath of the penalty.

Potter decided to remove Mount from the firing line of both the irate home fans and the card-happy Siebert - but not before the England midfielder caused Milan endless problems and showed why he is so admired by his managers for club and country.

While his form is a boost for Gareth Southgate, the sight of James hobbling off minutes after jarring his knee in the turf while making a challenge is worrying, with the World Cup less than six weeks away.

Having been so well stocked at right-back previously, Southgate is now sweating on the fitness of James as well as Kyle Walker and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who have all suffered injuries in recent weeks.

Four in a row for Potter

Only two players have started all five of Potter's games in charge of Chelsea so far - goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and Mount.

The latter was central to the second goal too. He was played the ball on the edge of the Milan area by Jorginho, and cleverly laid it off first time. Both Raheem Sterling and Aubameyang were running on, and the former smartly moved out of the way for the latter to plant the ball beyond Ciprian Tatarusanu at his near post.

From then on it was fairly straightforward for Chelsea to earn only their second competitive win on Italian soil from 15 attempts, the last being a 4-0 victory for Claudio Ranieri's side at Roberto Mancini's Lazio in November 2003.

They came the closer of the two sides to scoring in the second half, with Gallagher hitting the side-netting after rounding Tatarusanu.

It is a fourth successive win for Potter, with Chelsea continuing an impressive turnaround by rising to the top of Group E after four games, having been bottom after matchday two.

Line-ups

AC Milan

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Tatarusanu
  • 20Kalulu
  • 46GabbiaBooked at 32mins
  • 23TomoriBooked at 18mins
  • 19HernándezSubstituted forBallo-Touréat 80'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 4BennacerSubstituted forPobegaat 62'minutesBooked at 66mins
  • 8TonaliBooked at 89mins
  • 10DíazSubstituted forDestat 37'minutes
  • 33KrunicBooked at 35mins
  • 17da Conceição LeãoSubstituted forOrigiat 80'minutes
  • 9GiroudBooked at 20minsSubstituted forRebicat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Ballo-Touré
  • 12Rebic
  • 21Dest
  • 27Origi
  • 30Messias
  • 32Pobega
  • 83Mirante
  • 93Coubis
  • 96Jungdal

Chelsea

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Arrizabalaga
  • 14Chalobah
  • 6Thiago Silva
  • 26Koulibaly
  • 24JamesSubstituted forAzpilicuetaat 62'minutes
  • 8Kovacic
  • 5Jorginho
  • 21ChilwellSubstituted forCucurellaat 89'minutes
  • 19MountBooked at 20minsSubstituted forGallagherat 45'minutesBooked at 86mins
  • 17SterlingBooked at 29minsSubstituted forLoftus-Cheekat 62'minutes
  • 9AubameyangSubstituted forHavertzat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Pulisic
  • 12Loftus-Cheek
  • 13Bettinelli
  • 16Mendy
  • 18Broja
  • 20Zakaria
  • 23Gallagher
  • 28Azpilicueta
  • 29Havertz
  • 30Chukwuemeka
  • 32Cucurella
Referee:
Daniel Siebert
Attendance:
75,051

Match Stats

Home TeamAC MilanAway TeamChelsea
Possession
Home30%
Away70%
Shots
Home7
Away15
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home12
Away18

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, AC Milan 0, Chelsea 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, AC Milan 0, Chelsea 2.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Chelsea. Ruben Loftus-Cheek tries a through ball, but Kai Havertz is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by César Azpilicueta.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Trevoh Chalobah (Chelsea).

  6. Post update

    Divock Origi (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ante Rebic (AC Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tommaso Pobega.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Divock Origi (AC Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ante Rebic.

  9. Booking

    Fodé Ballo-Touré (AC Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Fodé Ballo-Touré (AC Milan).

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea. Marc Cucurella replaces Ben Chilwell.

  13. Booking

    Sandro Tonali (AC Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Sandro Tonali (AC Milan).

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jorginho.

  17. Booking

    Conor Gallagher (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card.

  18. Post update

    Hand ball by Kai Havertz (Chelsea).

  19. Post update

    Foul by Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea).

  20. Post update

    Sandro Tonali (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Player of the match

MountMason Mount

with an average of 8.53

Comments

Join the conversation

246 comments

  • Comment posted by margaret, today at 22:05

    I always said that Potter wasn't good enough for Man United and I've been proved to be an absolute plonker

    • Reply posted by Richard, today at 22:08

      Richard replied:
      Salute your honesty!

  • Comment posted by DeepDarkBlue, today at 22:08

    Okay, I was hoping for an improvement under Potter but this is ridiculous. Beating Milan 5 - 0 over 2 games, climbing up the league, players looking inspired, confidence flying & even the academy guys are getting a start with no apparent drop in quality.
    Great start GP, we're all happy so far, please...Carry On!

    • Reply posted by Comrade Pravda, today at 22:14

      Comrade Pravda replied:
      I told you the FA should have gone for Potter after the Euro finals debacle presided over by Southgate.

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 22:06

    Another impressive performance from Chelsea FC..
    Graham Potter has single handedly changed Chelsea around.
    Respect..

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:33

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Harry Potter doing his magic once again

  • Comment posted by WhathaveTottenhamwon, today at 22:05

    Even as a Chelsea fan, that refereeing was appalling against both sides. Shocking red card, and blowing up at the tiniest touch. In a few cases, he would just outright give free kicks for text book clean tackles, don't want to see him again any time soon. On the plus side, great double win. Was looking bleak before these two games, but now looking pretty.

    • Reply posted by skarocker, today at 22:10

      skarocker replied:
      Read the rule book. It was refreshing to see a ref having no nonsense

  • Comment posted by HarryJsAllstar, today at 22:23

    What a player Kovacic is. He always gives 100% effort, and has great close control. Underrated player in premier league I feel.

    • Reply posted by David Watts, today at 22:34

      David Watts replied:
      Totally reminds me of Ivanovic,always the silent but dependable workhorse..

  • Comment posted by CastorTroy, today at 22:07

    Potter proving he is a class act. Well done Chelsea.

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 22:24

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      Looks like Graham has pots of managerial talent.

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 22:08

    Chelsea are on fire and are potting goals in. They have found their pot of gold in Potter.

    • Reply posted by Law94, today at 22:12

      Law94 replied:
      Pot are you talking about

  • Comment posted by SLF, today at 22:08

    Potter certainly doing well albeit still early days seems a decent bloke as well

    • Reply posted by LondonsFinestClub, today at 22:42

      LondonsFinestClub replied:
      Right on both counts

  • Comment posted by Stamford Bridgeing the gap, today at 22:14

    If there are any ‘Mount is overrated etc etc ‘ still making that judgment, they have just been proven wrong. MM was outstanding yet again and we just were not as dangerous in the second half. Great result and the performances are so much better since Graham Potter arrived.

    • Reply posted by skarocker, today at 22:19

      skarocker replied:
      Yes. He is finally getting his finger out

  • Comment posted by luca, today at 22:03

    Well played Graham Potter..

    • Reply posted by LondonsFinestClub, today at 22:41

      LondonsFinestClub replied:
      One or two passes less going forward now, quicker transition and squad rotation seems to be working. Players growing in confidence as good a start as we could have hoped for in all reality. Auba is the poacher we needed, hope he stays happy and focused.

  • Comment posted by Stamford Bridgeing the gap, today at 22:25

    Great move that led to the Penalty, feel sorry for Tomori, it was just a foul but harsh to be sent off for that. Perhaps he will learn not to get caught on the wrong side when defending next time. As he is a former Blue and I felt we should have kept him, I hope he goes on to have a brilliant career.

    • Reply posted by Peter Decker, today at 23:35

      Peter Decker replied:
      I bet Southgate won't now pick him for the WC, he will see Tomori as a liability which is a shame.

  • Comment posted by Blusea, today at 22:09

    That was a professional performance. GP is stabilizing the ship more and with each match. Slowly but surely. On to the next. Mount “Everest”has been revived.

  • Comment posted by lapos, today at 22:28

    As a Brighton fan, I'm almost gutted that Potter is doing well, as most of the arrogant fans thought Chelsea was too good for him, but I have to wish him success, as despite everything, I still really like the guy and how he goes about his business.

    • Reply posted by Bella boy, today at 22:30

      Bella boy replied:
      Top man, well said

  • Comment posted by cfc1905, today at 22:14

    Definitely a penalty but probably a yellow card. The ref from the start was shocking, giving free kicks for nothing then bottled giving the Milan defender a second yellow.
    Is he Germany’s version of Anthony Taylor?

    • Reply posted by skarocker, today at 22:17

      skarocker replied:
      Had to be red. That's the rule.

  • Comment posted by UTC, today at 22:16

    Chelsea are starting to give me confidence again. It's a great start from GP.

  • Comment posted by HarryJsAllstar, today at 22:09

    Soft penalty, but Chelsea played very well, before and after the sending off. Great to see quick passing.

    • Reply posted by jake1234, today at 22:41

      jake1234 replied:
      Only a soft pen if you don't know the rules, if more were given it would stop shirt pulling, holding on the box.

  • Comment posted by FrozenOJ, today at 22:22

    Definitely a penalty & 100% a red. It’s the laws of the game so no debate. Debate all you want if the laws are right, but as it stands, that is is it. Please don’t waste HYS with any nonsense. More importantly, very good from CFC tonight dealing with circumstances. I’m sure the haters will have lots to say, but we seem to be going in the right direction.

    • Reply posted by Murder on Varanes Floor, today at 23:39

      Murder on Varanes Floor replied:
      Can’t wait till the weekend when your 2 aging centre halves push and pull attackers as they do and you tell me it’s a contact sport. Plonker

  • Comment posted by Uberti, today at 22:19

    Well done Chelsea....admittedly not the best AC team I've ever seen but it's never easy in the San Siro. Many all round great performances tonight for you boys but for me Kovacic was superb on & off the ball....much respect. A Spurs fan.

    • Reply posted by Murder on Varanes Floor, today at 23:40

      Murder on Varanes Floor replied:
      Easy when the ref gifts you it