Ben Acey and Omar Taylor-Clarke: Bristol City youngsters sign new contracts
Last updated on .From the section Bristol City
Bristol City youngsters Ben Acey and Omar Taylor-Clarke have signed new contracts with the Championship club.
Acey, 18, has agreed a one-year extension to keep him at Ashton Gate until the summer of 2024.
Guernsey-born Acey and fellow islander Tim Ap Sion joined the club's academy from Guernsey FC in May, following a path set by the Robins' England youth international midfielder Alex Scott.
Taylor-Clarke, also 18, has agreed a new two-year deal through to June 2025.