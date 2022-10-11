Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Former PE teacher Ashleigh Ward (left) had her first taste of international football against South Korea last November

Southampton defender Ashleigh Ward says a call-up to play for her home country New Zealand at the 2023 World Cup would be a "proud moment".

The tournament is being held in Australia and New Zealand next summer with a record 32 teams taking part for the first time.

"I'd love to get a couple more international call-ups," said Ward.

"The aim is to be at the World Cup next year, especially because it's at home for me - I'd love to be playing in it."

Ward, who grew up in Auckland and Christchurch, has earned two senior caps for New Zealand and was named in their 2022 SheBelieves Cup squad.

The 28-year-old also represented the national side at Under-17 and Under-20 level before coming to the UK to work as a PE teacher.

She signed her first professional contract this summer, for newly-promoted Saints in the Women's Championship.

"This is my first professional season and it was a big step for me to take," she told BBC Radio Solent.

"But I am absolutely loving it, enjoying the challenge and it's a great environment to be in - I'm growing as a player and as a person."

'Awesome opportunity'

Ward has featured in all four of Southampton's league games in the second tier so far this season.

"The more time I can get in this professional environment, the better my chances are going to be of getting a call-up," she added.

"Playing in games here at Southampton is a positive step forward and we'll see what comes next - you never know.

"Getting to play for New Zealand at the World Cup would be such a proud moment and an awesome opportunity that we will take it if it comes.

"But if it doesn't, we'll keep working hard and take it from there."

The 2023 Women's World Cup takes place between 20 July and 20 August next year.

The United States will be chasing a third successive title, having won the tournament in 2015 and 2019.