Mikel Arteta is just pipping his old boss to the post at the moment.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal earned a big statement win against Liverpool on Sunday to return to the top of the Premier League and one Manchester City fan has proposed it's all part of a plot to keep Pep Guardiola amused.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo reached another landmark and Wrexham are providing blockbuster action.

All of that and more is in this week's round up of the best tweets from the weekend's football.

1. The master plan

A win against Liverpool on Sunday returned Mikel Arteta's Arsenal to the top of the Premier League, one point ahead of Manchester City. That's given rise to a new conspiracy theory concerning Pep Guardiola and his former coaching assistant.

This is certainly one take.

Liverpool fans may argue that winning the Premier League by one point on two occasions in the past four seasons slightly stretches the definition of 'strolling'.

2. Everybody needs good neighbours

Before their fixture with Manchester United, these Toffees fans also took a moment on Sunday to celebrate Arteta's success - he's an Everton alumni too, of course.

3. Answering the critics

There was controversy over the winning penalty as Arsenal beat Liverpool on Sunday. Nevertheless, 21-year-old Bukayo Saka has certainly put some demons to rest after that disappointment in the Euro 2020 final last summer.

Saka has put that Euros penalty to bed.

4. 'Life comes at you fast'

There are lots of ways to describe Liverpool's rapid decline this season, but this one is quite illustrative. They have recorded just two wins so far in eight Premier League matches.

5. A classic revamped

Steve Bruce's departure from West Bromwich Albion was confirmed on Monday. The Baggies drew with Luton Town on Saturday, leaving them 22nd in the Championship - their lowest league position in over 20 years.

The news was heralded with a slightly different take on the usual photo of a corner flag that typically gets wheeled out for these things.

6. The real match day experience

Erling Haaland only managed to score once on Saturday (paltry by his standards) as Manchester City thrashed Southampton 4-0. One fan found a way to bring the authentic stadium atmosphere into his own home for the occasion.

You would feel cheated if you'd paid for that view.

7. CR700

Meanwhile, at 37-years-old, Cristiano Ronaldo is still setting new milestones.

8. Comedy sidekick

Wrexham are one of the most entertaining teams around at the moment. After beating Torquay United 6-0 recently, they played in a 12-goal thriller on Saturday, beating Barnet 7-5 in the National League.

Celebrity co-owner Rob McElhenney, who stars in comedy It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia managed to shrug off a momentary snub by Jason Mohammad on Football Focus.

9. Copper load of that

Tony Adams is giving us a reason to stay in on Saturday nights. The Arsenal legend went for an early shirt swap in his latest Strictly routine, which was inspired by 1997 comedy, The Full Monty.

10. Sign of the times

Finally, this weekend marked one year since Newcastle United were taken over by Amanda Staveley and the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.

Since then, the club have climbed up into sixth place in the Premier League and become a real force to be reckoned with, which was underlined by them beating Brentford 5-1 on Saturday.

However, that takeover didn't come without its controversy - not least because of Saudi Arabia's human rights record - so this flag at St. James' Park may have raised a few eyebrows.