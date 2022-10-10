Last updated on .From the section Exeter

Jay Stansfield was an academy player at Exeter City before moving to Fulham in August 2019

Exeter City caretaker manager Kevin Nicholson says Jay Stansfield's first goals for the club made the 'hairs stand up on his neck'.

Stansfield is back at City on loan and emulated his father Adam, who played for City before his death in 2010.

He scored both of the Grecians' goals in their 2-0 win over Barnsley.

"He's come in to a fanfare and rightly so, it's an emotionally-charged thing that he's going through and he's been desperate to score," Nicholson said.

"He's been playing well," Nicholson told BBC Radio Devon.

"You saw how hard he worked, the ground he covered, the way that he would track back and then he'd be the first sprinting up.

"That's a proper performance for a young man, but he's been desperate to score his goal and, when that went in, it was hairs on the back of your neck stuff really - he fully deserved it."

The win moved Exeter up to eighth in League One, two points off the play-off places.

Nicholson, who is an academy coach at the club, is in temporary charge after Matt Taylor left the club last week to take the vacant manager's role at Championship side Rotherham.

Stansfield scored early in each half at Oakwell - both times thanks to assists from strike partner Sam Nombe.

"I've just said to him he makes sure he shakes Sam Nombe's hand because he could not have put it on a plate for him any better to start the second half," added Nicholson.

"That gave us a great platform then to go and continue to frustrate Barnsley.

"It's the first time I've heard him give me a bit of stick that I didn't leave him on to go and get his hat-trick, but I just felt that he'd maybe covered enough ground for today."